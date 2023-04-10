How to block text messages on any Samsung phone

Advertisers and scammers can persistently find your phone number to send you spam. When you receive a text message or phone call that sounds fishy, it’s best to block the number so they can’t contact you again. Here’s how to stop someone’s text messages using any Samsung phone.

How to block someone in the Samsung Messages app If you want to block someone, you must first remove them as a contact. When you add a number to your contacts, it is considered a trusted sender. Find the number you wish to block in your contacts list and tap the More option in the bottom right of their profile. Then, select Block contact.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you select Delete, they can still send you text messages, although their name won’t appear on the message. Blocking the contact will prevent them from sending you messages from that number. See the next section if you want to block someone using an unknown number.

How to block a new number on the Samsung Messages app When you receive a text from an unknown number in the Samsung Messages app, you’ll see a notification at the top that reads, “This message is from an unsaved number. Beware of smishing and phishing.” Smishing is a term for scammers who try to gain personal information through text messages or SMS, such as banking or credit card details.

If the message sounds suspicious or too good to be true, such as the example of the government wanting to send me $500, tap on the Block number button below the notification. You’ll then be asked to confirm your decision and given the option to delete the conversation. Select Block to confirm.

How to report spam messages on a Samsung phone When you receive a spam message from a new number, you’ll see a notification at the top with the option to Report spam or Add contact. Select the former if you do not recognize the number.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Then, in the Report spam pop-up window, check the box to Block the number. That way, they won’t be able to text you again. Tap Report Spam to confirm.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, you’ll have the option to Unblock them (in case it was someone you know).

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to see blocked messages on a Samsung phone To see text messages you have blocked or marked as spam, open the Messages app and navigate to Settings > Block numbers and spam.

Then, tap Blocked Messages to see a list of all previously blocked text messages.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

How to block all incoming spam and scams with Samsung Smart Call Powered by Hiya, Samsung Smart Call is a new feature from One UI that helps protect you from spam and blocks unknown callers. This can be a useful measure to stop all incoming spam and scam messages instead of flagging them one at a time as you receive them.

To activate Samsung Smart Call, open the Samsune Messages app and select Settings > Block numbers and spam.

If you’d like to block calls from any numbers that aren’t in your contacts, tap Block Numbers and enable Block calls from unknown numbers.

To use Hiya to help identify spam and scam numbers, select Block spam and calls and tap to toggle On. At the bottom of the page, you can also choose to Block all spam and scam calls or Only block high-risk scam calls.

FAQs

How do I block unwanted text messages on my Samsung? Whether you have the latest Galaxy S22 or an older Samsung model, you can block messages by selecting Block number on a message from an unknown number or Block contact from someone’s profile.

How do I block spam messages on my Samsung? When you receive a text message from an unknown number, you will see a notification with the option to Report spam. Tap that and check the box to Block the number.

Can I block spam from the Samsung browser? Yes, see our guide to learn how to block ads and spam from the Samsung browser.

What happens when you block a number on Samsung? When you block a number on your Samsung device, that number will be prevented from calling or texting you.

