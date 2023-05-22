Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best 5G plans in the US: Which carrier is right for you?
Many carriers now include 5G in their unlimited plans, whether you live in a 5G area or not. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T continue to grow their coverage, while smaller MVNOs are catching a ride on the coattails. While you can find speedy coverage in plenty of places, it all comes down to pricing. Here are the best 5G plans from all of the major US carriers.
Before you jump on the bandwagon, bear in mind that the fastest 5G is still only available in select areas of the United States. Unfortunately, that mainly refers to cities. It will be a while before smaller cities and rural areas get in on the 5G action.
We’ve focused mainly on unlimited data plans in this rundown. While these tend to be pricier with the bigger carriers, there are plenty of more budget-friendly options. And let’s face it; if you’re considering upgrading to 5G, which can reach download speeds of over 1Gbps, you’re not going to want a plan that’s capped at 3GB.
Check out your options below.
Carriers offering 5G plans:
After you’ve decided on your carrier — or maybe before you decide — you should probably take a look at your best options for 5G devices at the bottom of this page.
Editors note: We will keep this list of 5G plans updated as plans change and more launch.
Verizon 5G plans
Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband mobile service is some of the fastest coverage around, and Big Red claims it’s 10 times faster than other 5G networks. However, if you live outside of a major city, you will probably spend most of your time on the 5G Nationwide network.
Check out this table for more on what Verizon offers, both on the prepaid and postpaid side:
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
|Talk & Text Prepaid
|15GB Prepaid
|Unlimited Prepaid
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
Cost
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
$65 for one line
$55 for two lines
$40 for three lines
$30 for four lines
$27 for five lines
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
$80 for one line
$70 for two lines
$55 for three lines
$45 for four lines
$42 for five lines
|Talk & Text Prepaid
$30 w/ autopay
|15GB Prepaid
$35 w/ autopay
$5 discount after 3 months
$10 discount after 9 months
|Unlimited Prepaid
$50 w/ autopay
$5 discount after 3 months
$10 discount after 9 months
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
$60 w/ autopay
$5 discount after 3 months
$10 discount after 9 months
Talk & Text
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Unlimited
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
|Talk & Text Prepaid
Unlimited
|15GB Prepaid
Unlimited
|Unlimited Prepaid
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
Unlimited
Data
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Unlimited 4G LTE
5G Nationwide
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Unlimited 4G LTE
5G Nationwide
|Talk & Text Prepaid
No data
|15GB Prepaid
15GB of LTE/5G access
|Unlimited Prepaid
Unlimited LTE/5G data
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
Unlimited LTE/5G data, including ultra wideband 5G
Hotspot
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Not included
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
30GB 4G LTE or 5G
|Talk & Text Prepaid
No
|15GB Prepaid
Can use up to 15GB
|Unlimited Prepaid
5GB of hotspot access, then 600kbps after
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
25GB of hotspot access, then unlimited lower speeds after
International Service
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada
Texting in over 200 countries
|Talk & Text Prepaid
$5/day for calls, text, and data in Mexico or Canada
|15GB Prepaid
Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada
|Unlimited Prepaid
Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
Calling, text, and data in Mexico & Canada
Extra Perks
|myPlan Unlimited Welcome
480p streaming
Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more
|myPlan Unlimited Plus
480p streaming
Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more
|Talk & Text Prepaid
480p streaming
|15GB Prepaid
480p streaming
|Unlimited Prepaid
480p streaming
|Unlimited Plus Prepaid
480p streaming
Verizon offers two unlimited plans: MyPlan Unlimited Welcome and MyPlan Unlimited Plus. The latter of these plans gets you mmWave 5G access, while the former sticks to the slower (but still very fast) nationwide network. The Welcome plan starts at $65 for one line, while the Plus plan starts at $80. Both plans have access to a variety of perks, though each perk will add $10 to your monthly costs.
The Welcome plan doesn’t include hotspot access, but you can add it on for $10. Meanwhile, the Plus plan gives you 30GB of hotspot access.
AT&T 5G plans
New AT&T subscribers can choose from three unlimited plans, each of which now comes with 5G access. All three have unlimited talk, text, and data in the US, Canada, and Mexico. You also get free texting to over 120 countries, along with suspected spam and fraud alerts. AT&T is also following in Verizon’s footsteps with a few new fees. They’re meant to counteract inflation, but it would be surprising to see the fees go away even when the economy stabilizes.
AT&T’s Unlimited Starter plan costs $65 a month for one line, but it drops to just $35 per line with four connections. Of course, these prices include paperless billing and AutoPay discounts. You won’t get any premium data, and AT&T can slow down your data during times of congestion. The Unlimited Starter plan doesn’t include any mobile hotspot data, and you’re limited to standard definition streaming as well.
|Unlimited Starter
|Unlimited Extra
|Unlimited Premium
Cost
|Unlimited Starter
$65 for one line
$60 for two lines
$45 for three lines
$35 for four lines
|Unlimited Extra
$75 for one line
$65 for two lines
$50 for three lines
$40 for four lines
|Unlimited Premium
$85 for one line
$75 for two lines
$60 for three lines
$50 for four lines
Talk & Text
|Unlimited Starter
Unlimited
|Unlimited Extra
Unlimited
|Unlimited Premium
Unlimited
Data
|Unlimited Starter
Unlimited basic 4G LTE
5G access with compatible device
|Unlimited Extra
50GB premium 4G LTE
Unlimited basic 4G LTE
5G access with compatible device
|Unlimited Premium
100GB premium 4G LTE
Unlimited basic 4G LTE
5G access with compatible device
Hotspot
|Unlimited Starter
Not included
|Unlimited Extra
15GB per line
|Unlimited Premium
30GB per line
International Service
|Unlimited Starter
Unlimited texting to 120 countries
|Unlimited Extra
Unlimited texting to 120 countries
|Unlimited Premium
Unlimited texting to 120 countries
Extra Perks
|Unlimited Starter
Device security and spam risk alerts
Standard definition streaming
|Unlimited Extra
Device security and spam risk alerts
Standard definition streaming
|Unlimited Premium
Device security and spam risk alerts
High definition streaming
The Unlimited Extra plan costs $75 a month for one line, or you can get a four-line bundle for $160. These prices are with a $10 discount for using paperless billing and AutoPay. 50GB of data usage falls under premium data, meaning that after this allocation, AT&T can throttle your service at any time if the carrier is getting too much traffic. This plan included SD video streaming, plus it throws in 15GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data per month.
The most expensive of the AT&T Unlimited plans is called Unlimited Premium. It costs $85 a month for one line or $200 for four lines. The Elite tier will throw in 50GB of free high-speed mobile hotspot data per month and unlimited premium data. Video streaming leaps to 4K UHD, too.
Unfortunately, as other carriers add more and more streaming options to the mix, AT&T seems to be heading in the opposite direction. It’s stripped away both the HBO Max perk and Stadia Pro from new accounts.
Find out more about AT&T 5G plans via the button below.
T-Mobile 5G plans
T-Mobile claims to have more 5G coverage than AT&T and Verizon combined, with stronger signals covering thousands of miles rather than just city blocks. If T-Mobile didn’t already sound like your best bet for a 5G plan, it gets sweeter — 5G access is included free of charge on every T-Mobile plan.
A few prepaid plans are available from T-Mobile, including the Connect plan, which starts from as little as $15 per month. You’ll struggle to find a cheaper plan that offers 5G capability, but you’d burn through the 2GB of data quickly, so let’s focus on unlimited data plans. The one prepaid plan which offers unlimited data is $50 per month (not including taxes and fees). As unlimited data plans go, it’s pretty bare-bones — 3G hotspot is a good example of this — but you’ll get a 5G unlimited data plan that may only get slowed after using 50GB of data per billing cycle.
In terms of postpaid plans, you’ve got a range of unlimited data options depending on your needs. The headline plans are the Essentials, Magenta, Magenta Max, and Go5G plans. You can get a better breakdown of their postpaid and prepaid options via the ch
|Essentials
|Magenta
|Magenta Max
|Go5G
|Go5G Plus
Cost
|Essentials
Prices per line:
$50 for one line
$40 for two lines
$30 for three lines
$25 for four lines
|Magenta
Prices per line:
$70 for one line
$60 for two lines
$47 for three lines
$40 for four lines
|Magenta Max
Prices per line:
$85 for one line
$70 for two lines
$57 for three lines
$50 for four lines
|Go5G
Prices per line:
$75 for one line
$65 for two lines
$43 for three lines
$39 for four lines
|Go5G Plus
Prices per line:
$90 for one line
$75 for two lines
$50 for three lines
$46 for four lines
Unlimited Talk & Text
|Essentials
Yes
|Magenta
Yes
|Magenta Max
Yes
|Go5G
Yes
|Go5G Plus
Yes
Unlimited 4G Data
|Essentials
Yes, but might slow down during congestion after 50GB per month
|Magenta
Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data
|Magenta Max
Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with Unlimited Premium Data
|Go5G
Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data
|Go5G Plus
Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE with 100GB of Premium Data
5G data included
|Essentials
Yes
|Magenta
Yes
|Magenta Max
Yes
|Go5G
Yes
|Go5G Plus
Yes
Mobile Hotspot
|Essentials
Unlimited 3G
|Magenta
5GB of 4G LTE, then unlimited 3G
|Magenta Max
40GB of 4G, then unlimited 3G
|Go5G
15GB of high-speed hotspot data, then unlimited 3G
|Go5G Plus
50GB of hotspot data
Netflix perk?
|Essentials
No
|Magenta
Netflix Basic, one SD screen for two or more accounts
|Magenta Max
Netflix Basic, one SD screen for one accounts.
Netflix Standard, two HD screens for two or more acccounts
|Go5G
Netflix Basic, one SD screen
|Go5G Plus
Netflix Basic, one SD screen
Apple TV perk?
|Essentials
No
|Magenta
Apple TV+ free for 6 months
|Magenta Max
Included
|Go5G
Apple TV+ free for 6 months
|Go5G Plus
Apple TV+ free for 6 months
Unlimited video streaming
|Essentials
SD streaming
|Magenta
SD streaming
|Magenta Max
Up to 4K UHD streaming
|Go5G
SD Streaming
|Go5G Plus
SD Streaming
55 Plus Plan
|Essentials
Yes
|Magenta
Yes
|Magenta Max
Yes
|Go5G
Yes
|Go5G Plus
Yes
Military Plan
|Essentials
No
|Magenta
Yes
|Magenta Max
Yes
|Go5G
Yes
|Go5G Plus
Yes
First Responder Plan
|Essentials
No
|Magenta
Yes
|Magenta Max
Yes
|Go5G
Yes
|Go5G Plus
Yes
Hit the button below to get more details about the T-Mobile plans, all 5G ready.
UScellular 5G plans
UScellular is often left far behind the big three US carriers, but it powers the fourth-largest standalone US network with nearly five million subscribers. It doesn’t boast the largest 5G network around — access is only available in parts of Iowa, Wisconsin, and the midwestern United States. That said, UScellular is still a good way to go if you’re in one of those select locations. It typically offers more affordable rates than the larger carriers, and you can get several recent phones on the cheap.
UScellular offers three main postpaid plans — Basic, Everyday, and Even Better if you want to get signed up while the 5G network continues to grow.
The Basic plan starts at $55 per month for a single line, though the price drops each time you add a line. It’s a simple plan with unlimited talk, text, data, and little else. You can stream in standard definition, but there’s no hotspot access or priority data available.
If you’d rather have the full power of UScellular behind you, either the Everyday plan or the Even Better plan is better. The Everyday option starts at $65 per month, and Even Better will run you $75, but both include hotspot, HD or Full HD streaming, and even a payback perk. As long as you can stay below 3GB per month, UScellular will kick $5 or $10 back to you, depending on your plan.
Check out the button below for some UScellular 5G information.
MVNOs
MVNOs usually offer simpler and more affordable plans without the long contracts of the big four carriers, but 5G access is still available if you know where to look. Here’s a quick summary of some MVNOs that offer 5G access.
Metro by T-Mobile
As part of the T-Mobile network, all Metro plans have access to 5G. Unlimited plans start from $40 per month, and all of them offer some integration with the ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program). On that plan and the $60 unlimited plan, you get 100GB of cloud storage with Google One. The $60 plan even includes an Amazon Prime membership.
Google Fi
Also on the T-Mobile network, Google’s Fi plans offer 5G coverage. Where these plans are a bit pricier than Metro, they’re also more flexible. One user can get a plan for as little as $20 per month, though you pay $10 per GB of data. The Unlimited Plus plan is $70 per month, but you can make big savings when adding more than one line. For example, it’s $150 per month for three unlimited lines. If you’re hoping to save some cash, the Simply Unlimited plan is $60 per month and skips international access.
US Mobile
US Mobile now offers 5G access baked into all plans at no extra cost. You can still build your perfect plan, but the unlimited options make better use of the premium speeds. Unlimited options start as low as $40 per month, and you still get the opportunity to choose streaming perks when you add two or more lines.
Mint Mobile
All Mint Mobile plans have access to the T-Mobile 5G network, and they couldn’t be simpler. You can choose from 4GB, 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited data, and the initial three-month plans start from just $15. You’ll be able to roam the United States, and Mint will keep you on 4G or 5G — whichever is stronger.
5G-ready phones
Not all new phones come 5G ready, though it seems like we’re well on our way to that point. Many flagship options now pack the feature, while some budget devices do not. However, it does mean that you’ll still have to remain vigilant when you’re shopping for your next device. If you don’t see a 5G indicator in the name, you may have to look elsewhere for a capable device. You can also check out the best 5G devices right here.
If you’d rather save a bit of time, here are the 5G devices supported by the four main carriers. Most MVNOs should have at least some overlap as they run on the same networks.
Verizon
- Samsung Galaxy A53, A42, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, S21 FE, S20 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- Motorola Edge Plus, Edge, One 5G Ace, G Stylus 5G
- TCL 10, 30 V 5G
- Nokia 8V
- Orbic Myra
- Kyocera DuraForce Ultra
AT&T
- Samsung Galaxy A53, A52, A51, A32, A13, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S20 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- Motorola One, Moto G Stylus
- AT&T Fusion 5G
T-Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A53, A52, A32, A13, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4
- OnePlus Nord N20, N200, 8, 9, 10 Pro
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 4a 5G
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE
- Motorola Razr, One 5G Ace, Moto G, Moto G Stylus
- Revvl V Plus
- Nokia X100
- TCL Stylus, 30 XE
UScellular
- Samsung Galaxy A71, A53, A52, A32, A13, Galaxy S20 FE, S21 FE, Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3
- iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE
- Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
