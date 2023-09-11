The best upcoming smartwatches in 2023 and beyond

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

That smartwatch market has never been more packed and yet, we can’t help but look ahead at what’s to come. The hottest new devices heading to shelves may usurp some of our current picks as the best smartwatches you can buy. Before you decide what to buy next, find out what the best upcoming smartwatches have to offer.

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of the best new and upcoming smartwatches.

New smartwatches For context, find out what’s already out. Here’s our short list of the latest devices to hit the market. Apple Watch Series 8 ($329 at Amazon): We consistently rank the newest Apple Watch as the best choice for iOS users. With stellar iPhone integration, a full suite of health and fitness tools, and unmatched third-party app support, an Apple wearable is hard to beat.

($329 at Amazon): We consistently rank the newest Apple Watch as the best choice for iOS users. With stellar iPhone integration, a full suite of health and fitness tools, and unmatched third-party app support, an Apple wearable is hard to beat. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung): Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch series features minor upgrades that build on an already fantastic experience. The lineup also reintroduces Samsung’s Classic model with its rotating bezel for smoother device navigation.

($299.99 at Samsung): Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch series features minor upgrades that build on an already fantastic experience. The lineup also reintroduces Samsung’s Classic model with its rotating bezel for smoother device navigation. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 ($349 at Amazon): The latest Mobvoi’s TicWatch packs powerful internal specs and we love the company’s battery-saving dual display. This year, the line even adds a useful rotating crown.

($349 at Amazon): The latest Mobvoi’s TicWatch packs powerful internal specs and we love the company’s battery-saving dual display. This year, the line even adds a useful rotating crown. Garmin Venu 3 ($449.99 at Garmin): Garmin’s best smartwatch to date, the new Venu 3 is a precision health and fitness tracker with enough smartwatch features to keep users busy. It’s also the first Garmin watch to offer automatic nap detection.

($449.99 at Garmin): Garmin’s best smartwatch to date, the new Venu 3 is a precision health and fitness tracker with enough smartwatch features to keep users busy. It’s also the first Garmin watch to offer automatic nap detection. Withings ScanWatch 2 (€349.95 at Withings) : The best hybrid smartwatch with a health focus just received an impressive update. The ScanWatch 2 offers FDA-approved heart rate monitoring and more.

(€349.95 at Withings) The best hybrid smartwatch with a health focus just received an impressive update. The ScanWatch 2 offers FDA-approved heart rate monitoring and more. Google Pixel Watch ($329 at Amazon): Though it certainly has some first-generation kinks, the original Pixel Watch offers the purest Wear OS experience available plus thorough Fitbit integration.

Best upcoming 2023 smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 9

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Like clockwork, Apple updates its wearables line each year in the early fall. Naturally, the Series 9 is one of the best upcoming smartwatches we’re looking forward to getting on our wrists. Though we’re already fans of the Series 8, we’re always excited to see what improvements the company brings via each new generation.

Apple has confirmed a special “Wonderlust” event on September 12, 2023, and we expect the new watch to launch during the event. We don’t anticipate a major design haul, but we’re hoping to see some internal improvements and possibly a new chipset. Thanks to a preview this summer, we know watchOS 10 will bring a host of changes including the return of widgets. The Series 9 will also gain a mood-tracking feature, fitness-tracking upgrades for cyclists, and some health-focused tools.

Though the device should be here in just a few days, stay up-to-date on related rumors in the meantime by following our Apple Watch Series 9 rumor hub. When will the Apple Watch Series 9 released? — Most likely September 12, 2023

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fortunately for adventurous types, the Series 9 is not the only upcoming Apple smartwatch. The Cupertino company may also launch a second generation of its Ultra device, the pricier, beefed-up Apple Watch model introduced in 2022. Some rumors suggest the rugged watch will launch at the upcoming Apple event, however, other reports suggest it may be delayed due to the production costs of new display technology poised to land on the lineup.

Given the positive reviews the original Ultra earned, we expect a moderate update rather than a complete overhaul. Trusted leaker Mark Gurman reports that Apple is working on a first-party MicroLED display for the lineup which will deliver better brightness, colors, and viewing angles. This tech has also been reportedly delayed so its possible that it will not be added to the device (or the device itself will also be delayed). Meanwhile, a rumor from Digitimes suggests the size of the screen could increase from 1.9 inches to 2.1 inches. Finally, in a Medium post, Ming-Chi Kuo claimed “Apple is actively adopting 3D printing technology” to use for manufacturing titanium watch components such as the digital crown, side button, and action button to help the company reduce costs and speed up production.

Of course, all of these rumors are subject to change, and we’ll keep this updated as we hear any information. To learn more about the watch before its launch, check out our Apple Watch Ultra 2 rumor hub. When will the Apple Watch Ultra 2 be released? — Most likely September 12, 2023

Google Pixel Watch 2

A new and improved Google wearable is one of the best upcoming smartwatches primed to arrive soon. Thanks to a teaser promo, we know the Pixel Watch 2 will debut on October 4, 2023, at Google’s Pixel hardware event. So far, leaks and rumors point to a more refined second generation with powerful internals and an attractive design nearly identical to the first Pixel Watch. We’re hopeful the device will alleviate some of the original’s shortcomings to deliver a top Wear OS option to the market.

On the features front, a Google preview video has already confirmed the Pixel Watch 2 will feature an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA), heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and an oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2), as well as an IP68 rating with water resistance up to 50m. Thorough Fitbit integration will also play a key role just as it did in the first generation. Meanwhile, our own leaker and contributor Kamila Wojciechowska, Android Authority has confirmed that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, plus an ultra-wideband module and 1.9GB of RAM.

Unfortunately, there is little indication that battery life will be better on the new model. Hopefully, with performance improvements, users will be able to eke more use out between charges. We are now within a month from the device’s launch so we expect more leaks and rumors in the coming weeks. To stay on top of everything we find out, check out our Google Pixel Watch 2 rumor hub. When will the Pixel Watch 2 be released? — October 4, 2023

Xiaomi Mi Band 8

Mi Band 8

Though technically a fitness tracker rather than a smartwatch, we’re also very excited about the global launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 8. The device launched in China on April 18, 2023, and so far, it is only available in China. There, shoppers can find the band for 239 Chinese yuan (~$34) or 279 Chinese yuan (~$40) for the NFC version.

Generally speaking, the device echoes its predecessor in form factor. It offers the same 1.62-inch, 192 x 490-pixel AMOLED always-on display. However, the new model brings a 60Hz refresh rate and brightness of up to 600 nits. It also features a brand-new quick-release strap that clips into the tracker rather than wrapping around the pill. It can even be worn beyond the wrist as a necklace or attached to a running shoe.

Wherever you wear it, the Mi Band 8 offers more than 150 sports modes and many of the same tools as the Mi Band 7. Users will find continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, and workout analysis. It also boasts a battery life of 16 days with regular use. We were very impressed with the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 and consider it one of the best budget trackers available. To learn more about what to expect from this year’s model, read our Xiaomi Mi Band 8 hub. Notably, Xiaomi also announced a Mi Band 8 Pro which we are eager to see available globally as well. When will the Xiaomi Mi Band be released? — Available now in China, TBD on global launch

Movano Evie Ring

Movano

Upcoming smartwatches aren’t the only devices to get excited about in 2023. Wearables are taking on new form factors, including finger-based smart rings, and we’re particularly excited about Movano’s incoming Evie Ring.

After appearing on more than one CES show floor, the Evie Ring now boasts a November release date. Most importantly, Movano designed the medical-grade smart ring specifically for women. It will track everything from skin temperature variability to periods and ovulation, plus menstrual symptoms, heart rate, and blood oxygen. The device will also keep tabs on users’ steps, active minutes, calories burned, sleep stages, and moods. In short, Movano designed a well-rounded health companion in tiny packaging.

As of now, the Evie Ring is the leading device set to compete with the Oura Ring 3. As smart rings continue to make their way to shelves, we anticipate this becoming an increasingly hot arena for new tech. We’re also very happy to see the strides made for women’s health within the wearables market. When will the Evie Ring be released? — Scheduled for November, 2023

Upcoming smartwatches in 2024 If you don’t need a new wearable just yet, consider looking into a 2024 device. Below, we’ve listed a few devices we’re hopeful we will see in 2024. There will very likely be others coming so we’ll keep this list updated. Apple Watch X : Apple is rumored to be working on a tenth-anniversary device expected to bring major design and feature improvements to the popular smartwatch line.

: Apple is rumored to be working on a tenth-anniversary device expected to bring major design and feature improvements to the popular smartwatch line. Garmin Forerunner 65 : Though rumors have been sparse, we’re hopeful Garmin will drop a new generation of its most popular budget-friendly sports watch for runners.

: Though rumors have been sparse, we’re hopeful Garmin will drop a new generation of its most popular budget-friendly sports watch for runners. Fossil Gen 7 : It is possible a Fossil Gen 7 is still yet to come in 2023 but with few rumors, we’ll anticipate a later release and be pleasantly surprised if the watch lands this fall. The fashion-forward brand offers a unique Wear OS experience on watches that prioritize style.

: It is possible a Fossil Gen 7 is still yet to come in 2023 but with few rumors, we’ll anticipate a later release and be pleasantly surprised if the watch lands this fall. The fashion-forward brand offers a unique Wear OS experience on watches that prioritize style. Fitbit Charge 6: Another band-style fitness tracker we are eagerly anticipating is a potential Fitbit Charge 6. Unfortunately, there is no discernible pattern to the line’s launches so we’re simply crossing our fingers that the device is imminent. Keep in mind these are only some of the best upcoming smartwatches. We’ve zeroed in on the ones we’re most looking forward to trying. There are sure to be exciting surprises as well! As always, we’ll be here at Android Authority to keep you updated.

