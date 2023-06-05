Fossil Gen 7: Everything we know

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Fossil’s core smartwatch series hasn’t changed much over the years. The Fossil Gen 6 launched with the traditional rounded face and large pushers. Still, considerable advancements were made beneath the skin over the Gen 5 with the addition of a blood oxygen sensor and new Snapdragon silicon. While these improvements were welcome, the Gen 6 ultimately fell short of its contemporaries in several arenas. But will the Fossil Gen 7 put up more of a fight? Here’s everything we know about Fossil’s seventh-generation smartwatch and a list of improvements we’d like to see.

Will there be a Fossil Gen 7?

We’d be surprised if Fossil shuts up its smartwatch shop, especially since it’s actively invested in the Wear OS 3 drive. Thanks to its sequential generation-based system, Fossil’s smartwatch naming scheme hasn’t sprung a major surprise in ages. Considering the Fossil Gen 6 was the last launch, we can safely assume the next iteration will bear the Gen 7 label.

When will the Fossil Gen 7 release date be? Fossil Gen 4 launch: August 2018

August 2018 Gen 5 launch: August 2019

August 2019 Gen 6 launch: September 2021

September 2021 Gen 6 Wellness Edition: January 2023 As for the release date, The Fossil Gen 5 models debuted in August 2019, about a year after the Gen 4 lineup. The Gen 6 made its debut in September 2021. But as we head into 2023, there’s still no sign of the product or hint of an announcement from Fossil itself.

Fossil still seems committed to its current smartwatch lineup. It finally pushed the long-awaited Wear OS 3 update to its Gen 6 platform in October 2022, and subsequently launched the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition and Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition soon after. Considering this focus, we don’t expect to see the Gen 7 launch soon.

If the Gen 7 does land this year, expect it around August-September 2023, as is Fossil’s traditional launch window for major series revisions.

What features will the Fossil Gen 7 have?

Design

Fossil Gen 5 Fossil Gen 6

Fossil Group relies solely on circular bodies for its smartwatch lineup, so don’t expect this to change for the Gen 7. Evidence of this surfaced thanks to FCC listings of models DW14 and DW15, spotted by Gadgets & Wearables in April 2022 (source no longer available). The e-label details suggest that both models may use round displays once again. Surprising? Not really.

As a counterpoint, 9to5Google dug a little deeper and spotted Bluetooth listings of the new models in June 2022. These new details suggested that the models in question may not be Gen 7 devices after all, but new hybrid watches running low-power chips with no Wear OS in sight. Based on the external images showcased on the listing and details in the user guide, we know these two watches are part of the Gen 6 Hybrid line. However, even these devices don’t differ too much in terms of aesthetics from the full-fledged Gen 6 offering.

In short, we don’t think there will be a revolutionary design change on the Fossil Gen 7. The past few release cycles have demonstrated that companies are intent on refining existing products, and smartwatches are no exception.

Specs

We know little about the Fossil Gen 7’s internals at this point, but we’d be surprised if Fossil doesn’t opt for a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 or W5 Plus Gen 1 series chipset. Currently, the latter option is used in the OPPO Watch 3 and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5. We really liked what we saw from the chipset in the TicWatch Pro 5, as it provided snappy performance and great efficiency. If Fossil does make use of the W5 Gen 1 series for the Gen 7, it would be a noticeable upgrade over the Snapdragon 4100 Plus in the Gen 6. Generally, a generational jump has recently included a new chipset for Fossil, so the omens are good. A chipset bump should also bring thriftier battery demands, especially while using GNSS.

Beyond the silicon, we expect other Gen 6 features to return, including the SpO2 sensor, a built-in speaker, a heart rate sensor, and NFC for mobile payments support.

Software

There’s practically no chance we’ll see Fossil employ anything other than Wear OS on the Gen 7. Although the Gen 6’s upgrade to Wear OS 3 brought several issues — most notably the lack of Google Assistant support — we expect these to be fixed in time for the new watch’s debut.

Google confirmed that Wear OS 4 is coming later this year, so there’s a good chance stable builds of Wear OS 4 will be ready and available for the Fossil Gen 7. The update is set to bring backup and restore support to devices with improved battery life and permissions mirroring also slated.

What will the Fossil Gen 7 price be?

Let’s talk price. It’s still early days in the Fossil Gen 7 leak cycle, but we have a vague idea of where Fossil Group may position its new flagship watch. The Gen 5 and Gen 6 launched at $295 and $299, respectively. Provided Fossil Group doesn’t load the Gen 7 with pricier tech, we expect a similar price around the $300 mark to be the benchmark. This would place it within Galaxy Watch 5 (and presumably the Galaxy Watch 6), and Pixel Watch range.

Fossil Gen 7: What we want to see

A clear software update roadmap (with commitments)

It might seem obvious that the Fossil Gen 7 will launch with the latest version of Wear OS, but Fossil’s lengthy Wear OS 3 update rollout made us a little skittish. We understand that Google required manufacturers to develop new companion apps to facilitate the upgrade, and now that the Fossil app is available, we should hope for more rapid OS updates when they’re available. However, we would like Fossil to issue a software update commitment — like Samsung did with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 — when it launches the Gen 7.

Better battery life

While the Fossil Gen 6 did see a charging speed upgrade over the Gen 5, it also packed a slightly smaller battery. This is the wrong way to go, even with the more efficient chipset in use. During our review, the Fossil Gen 6 lasted for a full 24 hours with conservative usage, and when employing the GPS, that number plummets. Either way, that’s not nearly enough compared to devices from Garmin and Fitbit, or longer-living Wear OS alternatives like the Galaxy Watch 5. With the Fossil Gen 7, we’d like to see Fossil Group focus on the device’s battery life, matching its well-known battery-saving modes with capable hardware.

More accurate sleep tracking

Plenty of smartwatches track sleep and do it well, but the Fossil Gen 6 is not one of them. In our review, Eric Zeman found that the watch frequently glossed over light sleep and moments of restlessness — two phases that are just as important in understanding sleep quality as deep sleep and REM. Sleep is an important aspect when gauging day-to-day health, so having reliable data to make an informed decision is vital. We understand that the Fossil Gen 7 probably won’t be a fitness-first smartwatch, but there’s no excuse for getting the basics wrong.

A larger display

We’ve no real problem with the Fossil Gen 6’s display. However, we’d like to see some advancements in this area. The Fossil Gen 6 uses the Gen 5’s 1.28-inch screen with a few minor upgrades. It’s a fine display, but larger options wouldn’t go amiss. Screen upgrades to match the chipset bump would make the Gen 7 line an attractive smart alternative to the Samsung Galaxy series.

Upgraded water resistance

For general use, 3 ATM water resistance is just fine. If you’re a swimmer or snorkeled you might not feel comfortable with the Gen 6’s shallow rating. We’d like to see the Gen 7 upgraded to 5 ATM spec, in line with its contemporaries, much cheaper watches, and other devices in the Fossil Group stable. It’s not a major issue, but again, if other watches in the same price range pack a better rating, why settle for the Fossil?

Which upgrade would you like to see most on the Fossil Gen 7? 1276 votes Clear software update roadmap 13 % Improved battery life 63 % More accurate sleep tracking 4 % An upgraded display 10 % Upgraded water resistance 5 % Other (vote in comments) 5 %

That’s everything we want to see on the Fossil Gen 7. Which features do you desire most? Be sure to vote in our poll above.

