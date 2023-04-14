Xiaomi Mi Band 8: What we know and what we want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Update, April 14, 2023 (02:38 PM ET): We’ve updated this Xiaomi Mi Band 8 rumor hub with info about wearing the tracker like a necklace. Original article: We’re still tickled by the incredible value of the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, the company’s latest budget fitness tracker to hit wrists. The device packs a powerful wearable into a tiny form factor and looks good while doing it. And yet, we find ourselves already looking forward to what Xiaomi will deliver next in its next iteration, the Xiaomi Mi Band 8. Read on to find out everything we know so far and check back as we’ll keep this hub updated as rumors and facts unfold.

Will there be Xiaomi Mi Band 8?

Absolutely. Despite increased competition in the budget tracker arena, Xiaomi remains a leader with its Mi Band lineup. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the new tracker is on the way. We think it’s safe to assume Xiaomi will continue its established naming convention as the Mi Band 8 in selected markets and the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 in regions like Europe.

When is the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band: July 2014

July 2014 Xiaomi Mi Band 2: June 2016

June 2016 Xiaomi Mi Band 3: May 2018

May 2018 Xiaomi Mi Band 4: June 2019

June 2019 Xiaomi Mi Band 5: June 2020

June 2020 Xiaomi Mi Band 6: March 2021

March 2021 Xiaomi Mi Band 7: May 2022

May 2022 Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro: June 2022 The list above represents the launch dates of previous Mi Band generations in China. Typically, the bands hit the global market a few weeks after their national launch. An official poster on Xiaomi’s China website revealed that the newest fitness tracker will debut on April 18, 2023.

Will there be a Mi Band 8 Pro? We hope so. During our Mi Band 7 Pro review, we were impressed by the pricier model’s elegant design, built-in GPS, and extended battery life. We’d love to see this model return in the next generation, ideally with even more improvements. If Xiaomi repeats the lineup, we’re likely to see it announced in China a month or so after the base model.

What Xiaomi Mi Band 8 features can we expect to see?

Design and specs

Mi Bands don’t vary a ton in overall design, but last year’s model debuted a much larger, more vibrant touchscreen display than its predecessors. It also upped the brightness of the line in terms of nits. On the new model, shoppers will find the same pill shape we know and love and an equally attractive AMOLED display. We expect the line to retain always-on functionality and the same redesigned UI we first saw with the Mi Band 7.

The major change you can spot in leaked images reported by GoAndroid is a new strap design. Rather than wrapping around the tracking pill, the upcoming strap connects to the device on each side. This aligns the Mi Band 8 more closely with the current Pro model as well as other popular wearables, including Fitbit’s Inspire 3. However, despite utilizing removable bands, it does not look like the tracker will be compatible with bands from the company’s current Pro model.

The same report contains the band’s model number M2239B1 and confirms that the device has achieved NRRA Korea certification. The images show a slightly different sensor package than that of the previous model but internal specs are still unclear. We see confirmation that the device will have Bluetooth 5.1 (a downgrade on paper compared to the Mi Band 7’s Bluetooth 5.2) and a 3.87 volt battery.

And it looks like bands won’t be the only way you’ll be able to wear the Mi Band 8. Xiaomi founder Lei Jun posted an image of the Mi Band 8 strung up like a pendant on his Weibo page. The company appears to be making necklace accessories for the device as well.

Health and fitness tracking

Though we haven’t seen many details released about the health and fitness tracking we can expect, we know the new band is likely to feature a similar experience to the last model. Fortunately, during our Mi Band 7 review, we were very pleased with the improvements the company has been made.

The Mi Band 8 will likely offer all the activity and sleep tracking basics, plus continuous blood oxygen monitoring and low SpO2 alerts, all-day heart rate, sleep, and stress monitoring. We also anticipate the same staggering number of sports tracking modes (120!), though hopefully not many more. Like the earlier generation, the Mi band 8 will likely also monitor detailed fitness stats like training load, training effect, and recovery time, as well as VO2 max.

We’re not confident Xiaomi will add GPS to this model as it’s a factor that keeps the Pro model a step above. More likely, the base model will offer connected GPS only. We’ll keep these details updated, however, as we learn more.

What will the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 price be?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 introduced a small price bump to the line and launched for around $60. It also introduced a ton of new features and a massive upgrade in terms of design. Shortly after, Xiaomi announced a Pro model with a smartwatch-style display priced over $100. If the company repeats this two-pronged approach to its tracker line, we expect the upcoming devices to land around the same price points.

It’s hard to imagine Xiaomi bumping the Mi Band 8 again unless it adds something substantial to users’ wrists (onboard GPS please?). Most likely, a few big-ticket features will remain reserved for the big-screened wearable.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8: What we want to see

More smart features

Though “band” is one of four words in the device’s name, we wouldn’t balk if the tracker flirted more heavily with smartwatch territory. The current model offers a few smart features like notifications and music controls, but it’s still limited in heavy hitters.

Global models don’t offer NFC support nor do they feature a voice assistant. These aren’t unheard of on a tracker, but they are rare at this price point and could help keep Xiaomi ahead of the competition. Simply put, we love the small form factor of this budget tracker and just wish it were even harder working.

Onboard GPS

Another pipe dream we’re harboring despite its unlikeliness is onboard GPS. As of now, Xiaomi has reserved this feature for its Mi Band 7 Pro.

No one likes taking their phone on runs. Sure, occasionally when a run turns into a walk, it’s nice to have your phone on hand to get some friendly calls out of the way. However, for tracking regular workouts outdoors, built-in GPS separates athlete-friendly devices from those only suited for casual activity tracking. We’d love to see a budget tracker break the mold.

Better bedtime monitoring

The Mi Band lineup is small and comfortable. These are both great descriptors for a device you’d wear to bed. Unfortunately, both the Mi Band 7 and Mi Band 7 Pro delivered inconsistent sleep data during our review periods. On the next model, we hope to see Xiaomi step up its overnight monitoring. We’re not expecting Fitbit-level insights at this price but then again, why not?

A significantly simplified app experience

This one isn’t even a huge ask and has little to do with the new band itself. At launch, the Mi Band 7 proved compatible with two different companion apps: Zepp Life and Mi Fitness. Unfortunately, neither one offers a comprehensive experience. For example, Mi Fitness cannot sync with Google Fit and Zepp Life cannot sync with Strava. We hope to see the Mi Band 8 launch alongside a clear and cleaned-up app situation. That’s everything we want to see from the Xiaomi Mi Band 8. Which features do you hope for most? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

