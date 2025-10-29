Tell us: What do you think is the best smartphone of 2025?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

As much as I hate to admit it, another year is promptly drawing to a close. We’re going into the 11th month of the year in just a few days, and most of the year’s smartphone launches are done and dusted. With the OPPO Find X9 Pro and OnePlus 15 unveiling earlier this week, it now seems the perfect time to ask the question: what is the best smartphone of the year?

You’re not short of options. Let’s start with the latest arrivals.

The OPPO Find X9 Pro impresses with its removable telephoto lens and massive 7,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 15 is yet another solid device from the company, despite its apparent downgrades compared to its predecessor.

Of course, Samsung fans got an early taste of the Galaxy S25 series, Apple fans the iPhone 17 range, and even Google Pixel die-hards received the Pixel 10 series with its Pixelsnap accessory range. Then there’s also the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which earns my most improved badge compared to its predecessor, and the Motorola Razr Ultra, which stands head and shoulders above all else in the flip phone world.

In short, plenty of great smartphones have been launched in 2025. I want to know which one you think is the best.

Here are some more questions: What do you think is the best smartphone of 2025? What about it sold you?

Which manufacturer’s devices stand out above all others this year, and why?

We’ve seen plenty of nifty innovations this year. Which is your favorite?

What has been your least favorite smartphone trend that rose to prominence this year?

Did you purchase a phone this year? Which device did you buy, and why?

Which smartphone company offered the best range of devices in 2025? 96 votes Apple 18 % ASUS 0 % Google 19 % Honor 1 % HUAWEI 1 % Motorola 0 % Nothing 1 % OnePlus 14 % OPPO 6 % Realme 0 % Samsung 28 % Sony 1 % vivo 3 % Xiaomi 7 % Another brand (mention which in the comments). 1 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

