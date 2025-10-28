OPPO Find X9 Pro goes global: A dream phone with 7,500mAh battery, detachable 10x lens

TL;DR OPPO has launched the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones in global markets.

The phones offer a Dimensity 9500 flagship processor, huge batteries, and flexible rear cameras.

The Find X9 Pro in particular has a 200MP telephoto camera that can be paired with an external lens for 10x native zoom.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro was one of the best Android phones in global markets, owing to its large battery, great dual tele cameras, and extensive list of general features. Now, the company has released the Find X9 series outside China, and these look like an Android user’s dream phones.

The two phones share a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship SoC, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in lieu of last year’s optical scanner. The two phones also ditch the alert slider in favor of a so-called Snap Key. This is a customizable shortcut button that’s mapped to the AI Mind Space feature by default. Otherwise, both phones have matte glass backs and metal frames with IP68/69 ratings.

Find X9 Pro: Early contender for best next-gen phone?

When it comes to general specs, the Find X9 Pro looks like a major upgrade over the already great Find X8 Pro. Perhaps the most notable upgrade is a massive, 7,500mAh battery. That’s almost 1,600mAh more than the previous phone and over 2,500mAh more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. OPPO reckons you can get two full days of typical usage out of this phone as a result.

Oddly enough, OPPO says the Find X9 series batteries offer five years of usage before reaching 80% effective capacity. We asked the company what this meant in terms of the number of charging cycles, but the company only repeated the aforementioned claim.

For what it’s worth, the OnePlus 15 also touts five years of usage before reaching 80% capacity. However, OnePlus notes that this figure is predicated on charging the phone every 1.35 days. That equates to roughly 1,350 charging cycles. So if OPPO is using the same formula, then we’re looking at long-term battery health that’s better than Google and Apple’s phones but worse than Samsung phones.

In any event, the Find X9 Pro camera system also sees significant changes compared to last year’s phone. Easily the biggest change is the switch from a dual 3x/6x telephoto camera system to a single 200MP 3x periscope camera. This uses Samsung’s new ISOCELL HP5 sensor (1/1.56-inch), which is a little smaller than 200MP tele camera sensors seen on phones from vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR. However, this camera also sports a wide f/2.1 aperture and 10cm macro focusing. Furthermore, OPPO claims the camera offers 13.2x lossless resolution zoom and 6x zoom at 50MP.

OPPO has also upgraded the main camera, as it now offers a 50MP LYT-828 main shooter (f/1.5, 1/1.28-inch). This is the same main camera sensor as the vivo X300 Pro, and offers “real-time triple exposure” tech that enables up to 17 stops of dynamic range. The 50MP ultrawide camera is perhaps the weakest on paper, using the less-than-cutting-edge Samsung JN1 sensor. The rear camera bump also hosts a 2MP “true color camera” to accurately reproduce colors in images.

If that 3x periscope camera isn’t enough for you, OPPO has also taken a page out of vivo’s playbook by offering a Hasselblad-branded telephoto extender. This detachable lens extends the 200MP camera’s zoom level by 3.25x, resulting in a 230mm focal length (9.6x to 10x). The results seem pretty cool, as you can see in our dedicated hands-on article.

Otherwise, the Find X9 Pro also offers the increasingly popular stage mode for long-range shots at performances, 4K/120fps Dolby Vision capture (via main and telephoto), 50MP shots by default, 4K Motion Photos, XPAN mode, and the Hasselblad Master Mode.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Find X9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (1.5K resolution), and both phones offer 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The screens also offer 1,800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode and can drop to as low as one nit.

Both phones come with Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, and quad microphones. However, the Find X9 Pro adds the so-called Quick Button camera shutter key.

What about the standard Find X9? Don’t want to spend Pro money? Then the vanilla Find X9 still brings some notable upgrades. For starters, OPPO crammed a 7,025mAh battery into the frame. The Find X9 also offers a 6.59-inch 120Hz OLED screen, featuring the same brightness figures as its Pro stablemate.

Otherwise, the standard handset packs a triple 50MP rear camera system. This consists of a 50MP LYT-808 main camera (f/1.6), a 3x 50MP periscope camera (LYT-600, f/2.6), and a 50MP ultrawide shooter (JN5). A 2MP “true color camera” rounds out the rear shooters. The Find X9 also offers most of the same core imaging features as the Pro model, including 50MP shots by default, 4K Motion Photos, stage mode, and 4K/120fps capabilities.

Both phones run ColorOS 16 atop Android 16, and OPPO has confirmed to Android Authority that the phones will get five major Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

OPPO Find X9 series pricing and availability

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Find X9 Pro costs €1,299 (~$1,515) for the sole 16GB/512GB model, with your choice of Silk White and Titanium Charcoal color options. Meanwhile, the standard X9 starts at €999 (~$1,165) for the 12GB/256GB variant. Expect to find the vanilla phone in Space Black, Titanium Gray, and Velvet Red color schemes.

OPPO hasn’t confirmed specific markets or pricing for the Find X9 Pro’s external lens. The company told us that information would be forthcoming after launch.

