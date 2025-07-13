I've tested all the best smart rings in 2025, and these are the only ones I would buy

While fitness trackers and smartwatches are the better-known devices in the wearable tech world, there is a third, less popular option. Smart rings are slowly becoming more attractive alternatives. I’ve tested more than a dozen of these minimalist devices, and below are the best smart rings you can buy.

Not fully coated on some colorways Oura membership needed for most features No matter how many smart rings I test, Oura continues to set the standard. The company’s newest model, the Oura Ring 4, solidifies the brand’s lead with reliable sensors, a refined form factor, and one of the best companion apps in the wearable space. It’s the ring I reach for most often, and the one I always compare new products against. To start, the device consistently delivers accurate heart rate, SpO2, and respiratory tracking. The company’s sleep tracking platform is also still virtually unmatched, which makes sense given its roots as a sleep-focused brand. But what really sets the Oura Ring apart is its holistic approach to wellness. Instead of chasing step counts and streaks, Oura blends my data into big-picture insights so I can make healthier big-picture choices. The brand promotes rest, recovery, and sustainable activity goals, and the app’s guidance only gets smarter the longer you wear the device. The Oura Ring 4 features trimmed-down internal sensor bumps and a titanium interior, making it lighter on the hand and easier to slip on and off. With an upgraded Smart Sensing system, now with 18 signal pathways up from 8, it also delivers even more reliable data than previous generations. In my testing, heart rate and sleep tracking remain highly accurate. Oura claims up to a week of battery life, though I average closer to four days per charge in real-world use. Meanwhile, the updated app experience feels cleaner and smarter, with tools like Timeline and Spotlights, plus the AI-powered Oura Advisor, which helps users contextualize their data trends. On the flip side, activity tracking/training tools are somewhat limited, and the device lacks any niche features like haptics for alarms or NFC support. Oura offers an unmatched software experience and reliable all-day health monitoring. Starting at $399 plus a $5.99/month subscription, it’s undeniably pricey. While I wish Oura would drop the ongoing fee, the Ring 4 still justifies the cost with a best-in-class companion app, data reliability, and a sleek, comfortable build. If you’re serious about health tracking and want it in a truly minimalist form factor, the Oura Ring 4 is the smart ring to beat. Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions

Oura Ring 3 Oura Ring 3 Inconspicuous • Clean design • Excellent sleep tracking MSRP: $299.00 An excellent and unintrusive sleep tracker that focuses on personal wellness more than numbers The Oura Ring 3 is a smart ring that tracks your sleep, activity, and heart rate. Its minimal design makes it inconspicuous to wear while sleeping, working, exercising, or even when out to a fancy dinner. The companion Oura app takes a well-rounded approach to health, focusing on your overall well-being.

Though now outdone, the Oura Ring 3 is still a very reliable tracker that will give you access to many of the brand’s top features. I wore mine consistently for nearly two years, and it was easily the best smart ring I owned, until the Oura Ring 4 arrived.

The Evie Ring is the most popular smart ring specifically designed with women in mind. Featuring a wellness tracking platform with an emphasis on menstrual cycle tracking, the Evie comes in three finishes, eight sizes, and a unique open ring design.

Ultrahuman Ring Air Ultrahuman Ring Air Lightweight build, comfortable fit • PowerPlug platform has potential • AFib detection MSRP: $349.00 Lightweight smart ring. The Ultrahuman Ring Air brings health tracking to a lightweight ring form factor, and without mandatory subscription fees.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air delivers a dedicated fitness focus with a unique platform. In addition to tracking the basics, the company’s Power Plugs program allows users to add more tools to their arsenal, including regionally available AFib detection.

What to look for in a good smart ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Choosing a smart ring can feel overwhelming at first. With so many models offering overlapping features, it helps to zero in on what matters most to you. Are you mainly looking for a discreet health tracker, or do you want to monitor sleep and stress more closely? Maybe you’re simply after a subtle way to stay connected, without relying on a smartwatch you already own. Some smart rings are best used as companion devices, while others deliver a surprisingly robust standalone experience.

Most smart rings may look similar, but they offer a broad range of features and specs.

Beyond looks and core functionality, things like battery life, price, and app support can seriously impact your overall experience. These are key areas to think through before clicking checkout: Wellness tracking: Health and fitness tracking capabilities vary widely between rings, not just in which metrics are tracked, but also in the quality of the insights offered. Make sure any ring you’re considering covers the basics you care about, like heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. If you’re serious about health data, look for options that go further with features like readiness scores, temperature sensing, or SpO2 monitoring.

Health and fitness tracking capabilities vary widely between rings, not just in which metrics are tracked, but also in the quality of the insights offered. Make sure any ring you’re considering covers the basics you care about, like heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. If you’re serious about health data, look for options that go further with features like readiness scores, temperature sensing, or SpO2 monitoring. Battery life: Unlike smartwatches, smart rings don’t have power-hungry displays, so they tend to last longer between charges. Still, battery life can range from 2 days to a full week, depending on the model and usage. Pick a ring that suits your routine, especially if you want to wear it overnight for sleep tracking (which I highly recommend).

Unlike smartwatches, smart rings don’t have power-hungry displays, so they tend to last longer between charges. Still, battery life can range from 2 days to a full week, depending on the model and usage. Pick a ring that suits your routine, especially if you want to wear it overnight for sleep tracking (which I highly recommend). Fit and finish: Most smart rings feature similar internal components, but you’ll find a range of sizes, materials, and finishes from brand to brand. Comfort is critical, so make sure the ring you choose fits snugly enough to be worn all day and night. Materials like titanium and ceramic are ideal for durability. The colorway and design should match your personal style.

Most smart rings feature similar internal components, but you’ll find a range of sizes, materials, and finishes from brand to brand. Comfort is critical, so make sure the ring you choose fits snugly enough to be worn all day and night. Materials like titanium and ceramic are ideal for durability. The colorway and design should match your personal style. Price: Some premium smart rings can cost as much as a high-end smartwatch, and that’s before factoring in any recurring subscription fees, which some brands charge to unlock full app features. Consider the cost of ownership when choosing the right ring for your budget.

Some premium smart rings can cost as much as a high-end smartwatch, and that’s before factoring in any recurring subscription fees, which some brands charge to unlock full app features. Consider the cost of ownership when choosing the right ring for your budget. Companion app: The app is where you’ll actually engage with your data, so don’t overlook it. Look for one that’s easy to navigate, visually clear, and offers meaningful insights.

The app is where you’ll actually engage with your data, so don’t overlook it. Look for one that’s easy to navigate, visually clear, and offers meaningful insights. Ecosystem integration: Some rings, like the Samsung Galaxy Ring or Amazfit Helio Ring, are tightly integrated into their respective ecosystems. If you already use a Samsung phone or Zepp app, those might be natural picks. Consider how well a smart ring will work with your other devices and services before buying.

Some rings, like the Samsung Galaxy Ring or Amazfit Helio Ring, are tightly integrated into their respective ecosystems. If you already use a Samsung phone or Zepp app, those might be natural picks. Consider how well a smart ring will work with your other devices and services before buying. Additional features: Some smart rings offer niche but useful extras. These might include NFC support for contactless payments, haptic feedback for silent alarms, or even gesture controls for interacting with your phone. While not essential, these features can add convenience or a more interactive experience.

Why you should trust me

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve spent the last several years professionally reviewing wearables across the board—from smart rings and smartwatches to fitness trackers and heart rate monitors. My experience with finger-based devices began with an early-generation Oura Ring and has since expanded to more than a dozen alternatives. For every smart ring I test, I wear it 24 hours a day, over multiple days, evaluating performance during workouts, sleep, travel, and everyday routines. That includes everything from heart rate accuracy and battery life to comfort, app integration, and practical usability.

I've tested the market's leading smart extensively, zeroing in on wellness and workout tracking, sleep detection, and real-world functionality.

My approach to reviewing smart rings focuses on both standard user experience and technical accuracy. Once I assess a ring’s comfort, fit, and design, I compare its health data against trusted benchmarks, including chest strap heart rate monitors, sleep trackers, and pulse oximeters. I also test each ring alongside comparable models to get a full picture of where it excels, where it falls short, and how it stands up to leading devices (especially Oura).

I don’t just evaluate from a personal perspective, but also consider broader use cases. If a smart ring is designed to work best within a particular device ecosystem, I test it accordingly. If it’s built for athletes or recovery-focused users, I explore its training tools and performance tracking features in depth compared to alternative fitness tracking form factors. I do my best to consider every feature each ring touts and weigh their contributions to the device’s overall value.

In short, whether it’s a silent haptic alarm at 6 a.m. or monitoring recovery after a hard workout, I look at whether a smart ring truly delivers on its promises and whether it’s worth your money. Of course, that also includes a close look at pricing, factoring in subscription fees vs one-time purchases and long-term software support vs unreliable companion apps. My belief is that a smart ring should be a seamless health companion, and I evaluate every single one as such.