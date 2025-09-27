The luxurious HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 pairs premium hardware with an adventurous edge

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 is a luxury smartwatch with standout build quality, reliable GPS, and ambitious dive tools. It’s big, heavy, and leans more toward a fitness tracking than a fully-fledged smartwatch, but for adventurers who want bold design and niche features, it’s a premium statement piece.

Smartwatches often walk a fine line between fashion and function. The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 skips subtlety and heads straight for luxury. With high-end materials, extreme dive credentials, and HUAWEI’s most advanced sensors yet, this is a premium device with a premium price tag. It’s big, bold, and built to impress, though not every feature will be useful for every shopper.

High-end craftsmanship (with heft)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Watch Ultimate 2 is, first and foremost, a statement. With zirconium-based liquid metal, ceramic accents, and sapphire glass, plus styling cues from high-end dive watches, the oversized device feels more like a traditional timepiece than a fitness tracker. Yet, it’s also built to endure much tougher environments than I venture into regularly, with 20ATM water resistance, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and diving support rated to a maximum depth of 150 meters. HUAWEI balances a rugged agenda by using durable yet highly refined materials and finishing the look with attractive strap options, including titanium and fluoroelastomer, as well as a longer strap for wearing with a wetsuit.

At nearly 48mm, however, the watch dominates my wrist. The watch comes in two colorways and sizes: the blue in big (47.5) and black in bigger (48.5). At around 80g (without the strap), it’s also on the heavier side, which makes it feel expensive, but it can get cumbersome during workouts. I found it particularly bulky in activities like weight lifting, where the size and weight became noticeable. If you like bold hardware, this fits the bill. If you prefer something discreet and lightweight, you may want to look elsewhere.

If you have wrists big enough to support it, the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 is a highly attractive and durable device.

The 1.5-inch LTPO OLED display shines at up to 3,500 nits, making it easy to read in any light, with crisp resolution and vibrant colors that flatter both data-heavy and analog-inspired watch faces. HarmonyOS feels smooth and responsive, with a rotating crown and extra buttons that make navigating workouts or maps straightforward and genuinely enjoyable. The UI itself also features quick animations and intuitive navigation. The biggest trade-off remains the ecosystem: HUAWEI’s interface is polished, but third-party app support is far more limited than on Apple’s watchOS or Google’s Wear OS, but more on that below.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Finally, HUAWEI promises solid longevity for a watch with a considerable amount of tech under the hood. The company claims users can expect up to 4.5 days of use on Android, or about 3.5 on iOS, with lighter modes stretching things toward 11 days. Divers get roughly 18 hours underwater, or 12 with sonar messaging active. Paired to an Android phone, with medium usage (including notifications, workouts, GPS logging, and health checks), I consistently hit around four days before reaching for the charger. That’s not industry-leading, but it’s impressive given the feature load.

Advanced features on land and sea

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

HUAWEI packs the Watch Ultimate 2 with a full slate of health tools, headlined by the brand’s X-Tap sensor system, which I already fell in love with on the brand’s Watch 5. By pressing a finger to the case, I can trigger reliable readings across heart rate, SpO₂, ECG, HRV, and arterial stiffness. With a quick cough, I can check my respiratory stats as well. The sensor combines with HUAWEI’s TruSense platform to deliver a one-minute health overview that rounds up all my key metrics at once.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

In daily use, I found confirmable metrics accurate compared to my control devices (like my finger-based pulse oximeter and dedicated heart rate tracking chest strap). But unlike these and other devices, the sensor is gloriously accessible and friction-free. Meanwhile, the on-device explanations are clear and helpful. It’s not medical grade, but it feels futuristic and genuinely useful for quick wellness checks. Plus, the bubbles animation HUAWEI designed is downright entertaining.

The device features HUAWEI's unique X-tap sensor and a full suite of fitness tracking tools.

On the fitness side, the device covers just about everything. HUAWEI builds on its original sport catalog by introducing advanced modes like professional golf tracking, expanded outdoor exercises, and more granular workout types. While the core coverage (running, cycling, swimming, etc.) remains solid, these additions give the Watch Ultimate 2 an edge for niche athletes and outdoor enthusiasts who want more from their wearable.

GPS is also highly reliable. HUAWEI’s dual-band positioning locked on quickly and delivered accurate routes compared to my Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can see on the map above how closely the devices align. Tracking also held up on hikes with dense tree coverage, which is important given the watch’s appeal to hikers and trail runners.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Then, there are the diving features, the watch’s most specialized flex. Rated to 150 meters, the Ultimate 2 pushes past rivals with depth tracking, ascent speed alerts, and even a mini sonar messaging system for underwater communication. I didn’t test these tools myself, but Android Authority’s Harley Maranan was able to take the watch underwater to dig in. You can check out his HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 hands-on video for more details (editor’s note: HUAWEI sponsored the video but had no say in this written review).

Most importantly, these tools show how ambitiously HUAWEI is approaching the adventure space. For divers, the Ultimate 2 could be a genuine alternative to a standalone dive computer. For everyone else, the tools are likely more novelty than necessity.

For divers, the HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 boasts especially impressive specs, including underwater communication options.

Back on land, navigation is another strength of the watch as it supports offline maps, breadcrumb trail navigation, and route imports, making it a practical companion for hikers and trail runners. It’s especially attractive considering these features are combined with accurate dual-band GPS, as well as safety tools like fall detection and SOS alerts. Notably, divers also get a unique underwater SOS function, with the ability to send preset distress messages via the watch’s sonar system.

Lean on smart features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 tries hard to play in the smartwatch league, not just the fitness tracker space. To that end, the device offers independent eSIM calling, meaning you can place and receive calls from the watch itself without your phone. HarmonyOS’s voice and calling features feel useful, and AI noise cancellation helps with clarity in loud environments. It also supports messaging, music storage and control, notifications, and local media playback. In other words, much of the everyday stuff you’d expect in a modern smartwatch.

If you don't need the whole gamut of smart features, the Watch Ultimate 2 is one of the best adventure watches available.

Where it begins to show cracks is in its app library. HUAWEI still lags behind watchOS and Wear OS in third-party apps and seamless platform integration. You won’t find the same suite of third-party apps available or the same extent of staple smart features. Things get even more complicated depending on your location. For instance, region restrictions may block NFC payments or certain smart home integrations. Some users may find the lack of apps limiting, especially compared to Apple or Google’s ecosystems.

On the other hand, if you are after a truly rugged and aesthetically high-end wearable and don’t need the whole gamut of smart features, the Ultimate 2 is probably one of the best adventure watches out there. I only wish it came with a Garmin-style flashlight instead of a screen-based one.

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 is a premium smartwatch that leans into extremes. It’s beautifully built, impressively spec’d, and unafraid to over-engineer for adventurers who want more than the basics. The X-Tap health tools are clever, GPS tracking is excellent, and HUAWEI’s dive features push the category in bold new directions. At the same time, the oversized build and heavy weight won’t suit everyone, and the app ecosystem still trails its biggest rivals.

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 offers a combo of niche features and unparalleled luxury you won't find on any other smartwatch.

Comparatively, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 ($914 at Amazon) still leads in software support, and while its 40m dive limit may fall short for some, the average user likely cares more about polished integrations than extreme underwater specs, not to mention it’s a non-starter for Android users. Meanwhile, something like the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra ($649.99 at Amazon) offers a rugged design, reliable health tracking, and far stronger app flexibility via Wear OS, but it’s nowhere near as elevated-looking as the Ultimate 2 and lacks tools for ocean exploration.

To be blunt, the Watch Ultimate 2 is a luxury outlier. Unmatched materials and niche features make a noteworthy wearable. If you’re after a statement piece with adventurous flair, HUAWEI delivers. You just need big enough arms to support it.

HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 Attractive, premium build with bright 1.5-inch display • Unique X-Tap sensor • Solid battery life MSRP: £799.00 A statement smartwatch. The HUAWEI Watch Ultimate 2 is a luxury smartwatch with standout build quality, reliable GPS, and ambitious dive tools. See price at Huawei Positives Attractive, premium build with bright 1.5-inch display

Attractive, premium build with bright 1.5-inch display Unique X-Tap sensor for accessing health metrics

Unique X-Tap sensor for accessing health metrics Reliable dual-band GPS plus offline maps

Reliable dual-band GPS plus offline maps Advanced diving tools rated to 150m

Advanced diving tools rated to 150m Solid battery life

Solid battery life Independent eSIM calling Cons May be too big for some

May be too big for some NFC payments and other smart features vary by region

NFC payments and other smart features vary by region Limited app support and ecosystem integration

