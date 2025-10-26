Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Keep track of your ticker! These are the best heart rate monitors I've tested in 2025
2 hours ago
Heart rate is a key metric for tracking health and fitness, and thanks to smartwatches and fitness trackers with built-in sensors, monitoring it is easier than ever. As Android Authority’s wearables expert, I’ve tested countless heart rate monitors over the years, from chest straps to wrist-based trackers, evaluating everything from accuracy to comfort. Some offer focused, high-quality heart rate data, while others deliver more versatile, all-in-one tracking. Below are my top recommendations.
Google Pixel Watch 4: The best heart rate monitoring smartwatch
- Beautiful, refined design with Actua 360 display and thinner bezels
- Finally repairable with replaceable parts
- Battery life and charging improvements
- Refined Gemini integration
- Top-tier heart-rate accuracy
- Satellite SOS brings added safety
- Not sapphire crystal display glass
- GPS accuracy could be improved
- Fitbit Premium paywalls limit full feature access
- Charger not backwards compatible
The Google Pixel Watch 3 impressed me with how accurately it tracks heart rate, and I was eager to see if the newest model would hold up. After reviewing the Pixel Watch 4, I can confirm it’s easily one of the most precise wrist-based monitors I’ve tested. It consistently delivers readings that match my dedicated chest straps, which are considered the gold standard for heart rate tracking. That level of accuracy makes the Pixel Watch 4 one of the most reliable heart rate monitors I’ve worn in any form. Plus, the device is backed by Fitbit’s robust health platform and Google’s improved algorithms, for a well-rounded, reliable experience.
While reviewing the new model, I tested the accuracy throughout a range of activities, including running, cycling, rowing, strength sessions, and daily wear. No matter the context, the heart rate data remained impressively stable and precise. Even during workouts with lots of movement or wrist flexion, where most wearables struggle, the watch matched trusted monitors and offered a much comfortable fit than a chest strap.
Google's latest smartwatch holds up even against dedicated chest straps.
Beyond accuracy, Fitbit’s built-in platform also adds meaningful value, from real-time heart rate zones during workouts to post-exercise metrics like Cardio Load and Readiness. The watch also auto-detects many common workouts, offers ECG support, and accurately tracks additional metrics like sleep and stress. Add in improved battery life and a powerful Wear OS experience, and the Pixel Watch 4 easily earns its place on my wrist.
Polar H10: The best heart rate monitoring chest strap
- Multiple simultaneous Bluetooth connections
- ANT+ running dynamics
- Some features need pairing with a GPS fitness watch.
The Polar H10 isn’t the most convenient option, but when it comes to heart rate accuracy, it’s still the device I trust most. I’ve used the H10 as my control for years while testing countless fitness trackers, and it continues to outperform nearly every wearable on the market. It’s the gold standard for a reason, delivering consistent, precise readings no matter the activity. If you can get on board with strapping a band around your torso, this is my favorite pick.
I’ve worn the H10 during long runs, HIIT workouts, cycling sessions, and strength training, and it never falters. Because it sits close to the heart and uses electrical heart rate monitoring, it avoids many of the issues that plague wrist-based monitors, especially during workouts with tons of arm movement or grip-intensive exercises. Think weight lifting or even rowing. If heart rate accuracy is your top priority, and especially if you’re data mining or targeting specific zones, the Polar H10 is still the most trustworthy tool you can use.
Because it sits close to the heart, the Polar H10 delivers where wrist-based wearables might falter.
I don’t personally love the feeling of a chest strap, but as straps go, the Polar H10 is comfortable enough for extended wear, and Polar’s mobile app offers basic insights for standalone use. But where the H10 really shines is in pairing with third-party fitness platforms, GPS watches, and apps like Strava. It supports both Bluetooth and ANT+, so it plays well with just about any device.
Wahoo Trakr Heart Rate: The best rechargeable heart rate monitoring chest strap
- Reliable, accurate heart rate recording
- Built-in rechargeable battery
- ANT+ and multi-Bluetooth connectivity
- No onboard storage
- Proprietary charger
- Only available in one color
The Wahoo Trackr Heart Rate Monitor is another standout chest strap that combines exceptional accuracy with the convenience of a rechargeable battery, a feature that sets it apart from many traditional chest straps. The rechargeable design makes it a hassle-free choice for anyone after precision as much as long-term convenience. Throughout my testing, it consistently delivered heart rate data that matched other trusted devices and offered reliable connectivity with no dropouts.
Greatly improving on past models, Wahoo’s Trackr maintains a stable connection throughout every session, making it a much more dependable option than others I’ve tested from the company. I wore it for everything from running and cycling to strength and HIIT workouts, and was pleasantly surprised by the perfect data it recorded. Meanwhile, the soft, adjustable strap fits comfortably and securely, though wetting the sensors before use remains a necessary nuisance.
The Trackr delivers top-tier precision but with a convenient, rechargeable battery.
With up to 100 hours of battery life and a simple magnetic charging cable, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery eliminates the hassle of coin-cell replacements, a convenience I really appreciate. It also means less e-waste, and I truly never know how to safely dispose of batteries. It supports both ANT+ and Bluetooth, allowing easy pairing with a wide range of devices and apps. However, it’s not a good choice for swimmers as it doesn’t support any onboard data storage, and broadcasting isn’t reliable through the water.
Polar Verity Sense: The best heart rate monitoring armband
- Very comfortable
- Accurate HR tracking
- Good battery life
- Strange cradle charger
- Can't be worn with all clothes
For heart rate accuracy without the tight squeeze of a chest strap, the Polar Verity Sense is the best armband-style heart rate monitor I’ve tested. Worn around the bicep or forearm, it offers a strong balance of comfort, accuracy, and convenience, making it a good alternative for anyone who finds chest straps restrictive or wrist sensors not quite up to snuff.
The Verity Sense uses optical heart rate tracking but consistently delivers data that rivals chest straps, especially when worn snugly. In my experience, it’s among the most accurate optical sensors available, even during high-intensity workouts and exercises with a lot of upper body movement (like when I force myself to begrudgingly do burpees). It’s a go-to for me in situations where comfort matters, like longer cardio sessions or mixed training days.
An armband rather than a chest strap, the Verity Sense strikes the perfect balance of comfort and accuracy.
The band itself is soft, adjustable, and stays firmly in place without slipping or digging in. It’s lightweight enough to forget about during a workout and secure enough to handle everything from tennis to HIIT. Like the Wahoo Trackr, it features a rechargeable battery (but with only up to 20 hours of runtime) and also supports both Bluetooth and ANT+. And while aesthetics rarely matter in heart rate tracking, the Verity Sense does come in a few color options—an appreciated bonus if you care what your gear looks like in the gym.
Apple Watch Series 11: The best heart rate monitoring smartwatch for iPhone users
- Increased display size
- Thinner, sleeker build
- FDA-approved sleep apnea detection
- Useful watchOS 11 updates and additions
- Faster charging
- Same 18-24 hour battery life
- No SpO2 measurements disabled in US
- Vitals app somewhat simplified
If you’re an iPhone user looking for the most accurate and convenient heart rate monitor in smartwatch form, the Apple Watch Series 11 is your best pick. The Cupertino lineup offers, hands-down, the best smartwatch experience for iOS users, and the latest generation has refined the experience even more with longer battery life, updated UI, and new advanced health features.
Like many generations of Apple Watch before it, the Series 11 consistently delivers reliable, real-time heart rate data across a range of workouts. Whether I’m logging a strength session, clocking an interval run, or just tracking daily activity, the optical heart rate sensor holds close to my control devices (namely, chest straps), and Apple’s algorithms remain among the smartest in the game, adjusting seamlessly between workout intensities and background monitoring without major drops or spikes.
For those in the Apple ecosystem, the Series 11 is the most reliable and comfortable way to track heart rate from the wrist.
The device also supports ECG recordings, high and low heart rate alerts, and Irregular Rhythm Notifications. This year, Apple also introduced blood pressure monitoring and an updated sleep tracking experience. In other words, this is a well-rounded health companion. Of course, you also get the full Apple experience, including seamless iPhone integration, unmatched third-party app support, and tons of fitness and wellness insights baked into Apple Health.
Withings ScanWatch 2: The best heart rate monitoring hybrid smartwatch
- Premium, classy design
- Up to 30-day battery life
- Broad health tracking tools
- Useful fitness tracking
- Available in two sizes
- Limited display space
- High price point
- No built-in GPS
- Few smart features
The Withings ScanWatch 2 is one of my favorite hybrid smartwatches for a lot of reasons, but when it comes to heart rate monitoring, it’s easily the top option available. Offering the most subtle approach to wellness tracking of any device in this list, the device blends classic analog style with serious health tracking capabilities. For monitoring cardio health, its stainless steel case and sapphire crystal design house a powerful multi-wavelength PPG sensor that continuously tracks heart rate throughout the day and night, without the bulk or digital look of a full smartwatch.
In my testing, the ScanWatch 2 provided dependable resting heart rate readings, and it even offers customizable high and low heart rate alerts. These will notify you after 10 minutes of inactivity if your heart rate falls outside preset ranges. It also offers on-demand ECG recordings with FDA-cleared atrial fibrillation detection, plus irregular rhythm notifications, making it a standout hybrid device for serious monitoring. It isn’t designed as a hardcore fitness tracker, and its heart rate data can be less consistent during intense workouts or rapid movement, but the ScanWatch 2 excels at passive, all-day wellness tracking.
The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a classy, hybrid smartwatch for reliable, undercover all-day heart rate monitoring.
Furthering its convenience, the device’s battery lasts up to 30 days, which is remarkable compared to my AMOLED-touting smartwatch stable. It also tracks additional health metrics like SpO₂ and continuous skin temperature monitoring, plus highly reliable sleep tracking. These all add valuable context to users’ heart rate data, all of which can be found in the device’s clean, easy-to-use companion app.
Oura Ring 4: The best heart rate monitoring smart ring
- Flatter sensor bumps
- Titanium inner layer
- Long list of metrics tracked
- Excellent software experience
- Bulky, thick design
- Still scratches easily
- Not fully coated on some colorways
- Oura membership needed for most features
A smart ring offers the smallest possible tracking experience you can find in a wearable, and Oura is the current industry leader. The Oura Ring 4 excels as the best smart ring for heart rate tracking (and the best smart ring in general), thanks to its refined sensors and improved accuracy over earlier models. I noticed significant upgrades in the infrared sensors and temperature tracking, which help deliver highly consistent heart rate and HRV data, especially during sleep and low-intensity activities. Meanwhile, the platform offers one of the best holistic health monitoring experiences I’ve tested.
While it’s not built for real-time workout heart rate feedback, the Oura Ring 4 shines at all-day and overnight monitoring, providing detailed insights into your recovery and overall cardiovascular health through its intuitive app. Oura focuses on trends and big-picture wellness rather than streaks or stats, and it’s an approach I love for overall wellness tracking. The insights and guidance also improve the longer you wear the device.
The Oura Ring 4 delivers accuracy in a sleek, comfortable design that’s easy to wear 24/7.
Meanwhile, its slim, comfortable design makes it easy to wear 24/7, and it blends effortlessly with my everyday jewelry. The battery also lasts me about four full days, so I don’t have to obsess over a charging schedule, which is a huge plus for something you’re supposed to wear continuously. Plus, the ring’s water resistance means I can keep it on through showers and sweaty workouts, though I usually remove it when swimming out of fear of losing it.
What to look for in a good heart rate monitor
Whether you want to track your resting heart rate, monitor your sleep, or gather the most precise data during workouts, there are plenty of reasons to invest in a heart rate monitor. But not all sensors are created equal, and in my experience, form factor isn’t the only consideration. If accuracy is your top priority, chest strap monitors remain the benchmark. These devices offer superior precision, particularly during high-intensity workouts, and are capable of detecting subtle fluctuations that wrist-based wearables may miss.
On the other hand, wrist-worn trackers and fitness smartwatches provide a broader range of features and are more convenient for all-day wear. Many models still deliver reliable data, and they bundle heart rate tracking with tools like sleep insights, activity tracking, notifications, and much more.
Here are the key factors to consider when shopping for a heart rate monitor:
- Accuracy: Precise heart rate data matters, especially during workouts, so look for devices known for dependable tracking. Chest straps tend to outperform wrist-based wearables, but some modern smartwatches are very capable.
- Sensor type: Wrist-based monitors typically use optical sensors, while chest straps use ECG technology for more reliable readings.
- Form factor: Beyond heart rate tracking, many devices offer sleep monitoring, stress tracking, heart rate variability, and VO₂ max estimates. Do you want a well-rounded smartwatch or a straightforward chest strap?
- Comfort and fit: The device needs to be comfortable enough to wear consistently. Chest straps should stay secure without pinching, and wrist devices should fit snugly without trapping sweat.
- App support: A strong companion app makes a big difference. Look for clear data visualization, long-term tracking, and easy syncing with the services you use, such as Strava.
- Connectivity: Some devices offer Bluetooth, others ANT+, and a few support both. If you want to pair with gym equipment, watches, or bike computers, check compatibility first.
- Water resistance: If you plan to swim or sweat heavily, make sure your monitor is rated for water resistance. 5 ATM or IP68 is a good starting point.
- Battery life: Some chest straps last for months on a single coin-cell battery, while most fitness trackers and smartwatches will need recharging every few days. Consider what level of convenience works best for you.
