Keep track of your ticker! These are the best heart rate monitors I've tested in 2025

Simple setup • Flexible compatibility • Accurate heart rate tracking

MSRP: $89.99

The Polar H10 is a chest strap you can set and forget, as long as you get the fit right

Polar's H10 is a tried and true chest strap that's outlived some of its launch features. It's our team's go-to heart rate monitor when testing other wearables thanks to the simple setup, long-lasting battery life, and flexible compatibility with watches from Coros, Suunto, and more.