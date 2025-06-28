I've tested countless fitness trackers and this is the best one you can get for under $50

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it makes meaningful upgrades where it counts, including added training tools and a slightly larger display. For budget-conscious buyers who want reliable tracking, a polished aesthetic, and up to 21 days of battery life, it's a no-brainer.

I’ve long tipped my hat to Xiaomi’s Smart Band line (a.k.a. Mi Band in some regions), which nearly always punches above its weight. The latest device, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10, continues the reign as a leader in the budget fitness tracker space. The latest model also doubles down on style, adding polish to performance, and nudges the band even further into smartwatch-lite territory, all without messing with its core formula or pushing up the price tag. It’s not a revolutionary update, but with a global price tag of $49, it has definitely left me wondering about the exorbitant prices of other popular devices.

A familiar look with welcome refinement

Affordability doesn’t translate to a cheap aesthetic. Instead, the Smart Band lineup features a consistent design language: unobtrusive build, pill-shaped tracker, colorful display. This year, Xiaomi upgrades the experience with a noticeable display bump, measuring in at 1.72 inches, thanks to trimmed bezels that are now symmetrical all the way around the AMOLED screen. It’s sharp (326 PPI), bright (up to 1,500 nits), and as attractive as many of my top smartwatch displays. I found it big enough to read notifications at a glance and clue into my workout stats, but not so large that it loses its identity as a band-style tracker (rather than a watch).

One of the quickest ways to personalize any wearable is with a watch face, and here Xiaomi delivers more than 200 options ranging from classic to downright fun. I couldn’t love the dynamic Pet series more, as represented by the adorable otter trying to burst out of the screen in the image above. For the childish among us (me), the display is also the perfect size to dive into simple but fun mini-games built into some of the brand’s newest picks. I got a shameful amount of entertainment out of the Fighter watch face that lets you test the strength of your punch, like some kind of virtual carnival game.

Between the excessive watch face designs, the metal and ceramic frame options, and eleven different band styles, including a pearl-chain pendant, it’s also clear Xiaomi is all-in on the fashion-forward fitness tracking angle. I tested the white ceramic build and found it very sleek. It also rinsed off easily after a dusty trail run, which eased my fears about white holding up. I also really like the alternative magnetic band Xiaomi sent me, with subtle texture, elevated metal lugs, and a very comfortable fit.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 leans into the fashion-forward angle, with a ceramic option and a wide range of band materials.

The included fluororubber band is comfortable as well, but lining up the pin and hole closure isn’t seamless one-handed and it’s more sporty than upscale. There are plenty of other new band styles as well, ranging from leather to a pastel colorblocked one that’s giving Eras Tour, and a chain necklace for wearing the tracker around your neck. I’ve yet to get behind the necklace form-factor, and the product imagery reminds me of Hermione Granger’s Time-Turner, but the concept is unique for anyone who prefers a naked wrist (scandalous).

Consistent capabilities

As I’ve come to expect from this lineup, the Smart Band outperforms its price point. I can’t say there are a surprising number of fitness features, because the company consistently delivers a robust suite, but it’s still impressive year after year. In addition to basic activity tracking, the Smart Band 10 supports over 150 workout modes (matching the 9 Pro), with auto-detection for six, plus on-wrist running courses (or walking) which offer real-time pace and effort feedback.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 builds on the success of its predecessors with even more workout modes, plus enhanced training tools.

They’re not Garmin-level guided sessions, but they’re helpful for casual runners who want a bit more structure, and the Advanced Interval Run got me plenty sweaty. Meanwhile, metrics like VO₂ max, recovery time, and training state help contextualize users’ activity and fitness. For those who prefer clocking water-based laps rather than track ones, swim tracking received a notable upgrade with Xiaomi claiming up to 96% lap count accuracy.

For the first time, the tracker also offers heart rate broadcasting. I paired mine with a compatible cycling app, and it transmitted my live heart rate just like a chest strap would. That’s niche, perhaps, but useful for anyone training with intensity zones who’s already invested in using a favorite app or piece of exercise equipment. To that end, heart rate tracking on the Xiaomi Band 10 is decent, especially for such an affordable device. I tested the device against the Polar H10 chest strap, and it kept up fairly well, recording nearly identical average heart rates and staying within 5-8 beats (plenty good enough for basic activity tracking).

However, when I worked out with the magnetic band, the fit wasn’t as tight, and accuracy did seem to falter as a result. As you can see in the map above, there were a few times the Smart Band struggled to keep up with my chest strap, especially at peaks in my interval workout.

Unfortunately, we're still left without built-in GPS.

Unfortunately, there’s still no onboard GPS tracking on the device, which holds it back compared to something like the Fitbit Charge line. Despite my hopes and dreams, Xiaomi seems to be saving outdoor workout tracking for its Pro models, so runners and cyclists might want to peek at the 10’s siblings before committing. Serious athletes aren’t likely to shop this device anyway, but built-in GPS would make it a more powerful option. With that said, it’s also roughly a third of the cost of Fitbit’s Charge 6, and leaving off GPS may be one way it retains such an approachable price tag.

Brains and battery

The Smart Band 10 packs in a thoughtful mix of features that, once again, make it feel more capable than its price tag might suggest. It offers all the basic tools I’d want on my wrist including alarms, calendar, weather, timers, and a flashlight, plus music and camera controls. It works with both Android phones and iPhones via the Mi Fitness app. On my Pixel 9, syncing was fast and reliable, but the experience is best if you’re already in the Xiaomi ecosystem. With support for the Xiaomi Smart Hub, you can use the band to control compatible smart home devices right from your wrist.

With the exception of NFC support, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 offers a good range of basic smart features.

Even outside the Xiaomi bubble, though, the device still delivers a polished experience. Notifications, calls, and calendar alerts land instantly, and wrist-based music controls are helpful during a workout or grocery run. When I didn’t want distractions, I used the silent mode toggle and custom vibration patterns. My personal favorite is the “Good Day” alarm option, because who doesn’t want to start with a good day? I had hoped this would be the year NFC support finally made its way to the global model, but no luck. The longer digital payments exist and gain popularity, the more of a knock it seems for a device to not have it available.

What I absolutely love about the Xiaomi Smart Band line is the battery life. Compared to my usual go-to devices, the extended use between charges feels like a luxury. Despite the larger, brighter display and added features, the Smart Band 10 still offers up to 21 days on a typical charge, or about 9 days with the Always-on Display enabled. Charging is quick too, thanks to the magnetic charger that tops off the 233mAh battery in under an hour. Battery longevity has always been a Mi Band hallmark, and Xiaomi clearly isn’t ready to compromise on that front.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 review verdict: Is it worth it?

While the Smart Band 10 isn’t a dramatic leap forward, it continues to refine what Xiaomi already does well, offering a more polished take on a familiar formula. At roughly $50, it is a very impressive little tracker. But, should you buy one? If you’re coming from a Mi Band 7 or earlier, the answer is a confident yes. You’ll get a more premium display, smarter health data, and a real boost in design and versatility. For existing Mi Band 9 users, it depends. If you care about heart rate broadcasting and swim tracking, it might be worth the upgrade.

For everyone else, especially first-time wearable buyers, the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 is easily the best budget fitness band available. It doesn’t try to be a full-blown smartwatch, but it nails the basics with style and longevity that even pricier options struggle to match.

