The Galaxy Watch 8 is the first smartwatch I've ever forgotten I was wearing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is a sleek, lightweight smartwatch that combines smart features with the robust health tracking of Samsung Health. It's pricier than the Galaxy Watch 7, but it's also a smartwatch that I've genuinely enjoyed wearing and using all day and all night, and that's priceless.

I have tested plenty of smartwatches over the years, but after bouncing between premium and mid-range wearables across both Android and iOS, the Galaxy Watch 8 has managed to do something I’ve never experienced with other devices: it’s the first smartwatch I nearly forgot I was even wearing. And that’s not because it lacks presence. Its bright, fluid display and beautiful design constantly caught my eye. I forgot it was there simply because it’s the most comfortable smartwatch I’ve worn in years.

For weeks, I wore the $429 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 that Samsung loaned me through sweaty workouts, long writing sessions, and even to bed. Not once did it feel uncomfortable or like an awkward lump strapped to my wrist. It disappeared from my wrist in the best way possible. That said, it isn’t completely flawless. There are still a few areas that could use improvement, but none of them took away from how easily the Galaxy Watch 8 became my perfect daily companion. Looking for our review of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic? Head here to read our verdict.

A watch that finally feels right

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The biggest surprise for me was how quickly I stopped thinking about the Galaxy Watch 8 on my wrist. As I mentioned, I wore it to bed, through workouts, and even while typing for hours, without the usual irritation I get from other watches.

The soft rubber sport band deserves a special mention here. I’ve always had sensitive skin, and Apple’s sport band, as well as other rubber straps, often leave me with redness and a sweat rash after exercise or long usage. With Samsung’s strap, I didn’t notice any of that even after long, sweaty bouts at the gym. It’s one of those details that seems small until you realize it’s the difference between wearing a watch all day, every day, or leaving it on the nightstand.

The Galaxy Watch 8 disappeared from my wrist in the best way possible.

Speaking of the band, I actually prefer Samsung’s new Dynamic Lug System. It feels pretty snappy, and attaching and removing the straps is now much easier. You just click them into place rather than sliding them in and out. The only drawback is that the cavity where the strap fits can collect dust and grime over time, so you’ll need to occasionally clean it out.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The round display also made a huge difference for me. Coming from the Apple Watch 10, my usual daily driver, I found Samsung’s circular (squircular? there’s definitely some curve to the square, at least) design not only more natural to look at but also more comfortable on my wrist. No crown poking into my skin and accidentally firing up actions was also a plus compared to my Apple Watch. That said, I did feel the lack of a rotating bezel or a well-positioned crown purely for functional reasons. I caught myself instinctively reaching for one a few times, especially when scrolling through long menus. I wish it were something Samsung brings to the standard Galaxy Watch model in the future, instead of reserving it for the Classic series.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

It took me a while, but in a few days, I was able to adjust to the watch’s very-responsive swiping and tapping gestures. Samsung also softens the transition with thoughtful touches. I loved how the Galaxy Watch 8 actually explains its features as you explore them, making setup and navigation feel intuitive instead of overwhelming.

Samsung’s AMOLED display is also gorgeous and such a pleasure to use. It’s bright enough to check under direct sunlight and crisp enough that I found myself moving through menus just for the pleasure of it. The smooth animations and UI elements in One UI 8 Watch make everything feel polished, almost like using a miniature flagship phone.

Features that matter (and some that don’t)

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Samsung’s health tracking is generally solid, though not every metric hits the mark. Step counts lined up well when I tested them manually, but treadmill runs consistently came in about 100-200 meters off. The good thing is that Samsung makes it easy to correct workout data. At the end of a session, you can edit the results to better reflect your actual stats or match what the gym equipment shows.

The Galaxy Watch 8 also introduces a new Running Coach that tests your current fitness level and then provides real-time pacing and audio cues to improve your running abilities. I’m not much of a runner myself, so I didn’t use the Running Coach extensively, but for anyone serious about improving their form or endurance as a beginner or a marathon runner, it’s genuinely a valuable tool.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The real game-changer for me was sleep tracking. Because the Watch 8 was so comfortable, I actually wore it overnight every day, something I almost never do with other smartwatches. The sleep tracking data also felt more complete, and I loved how the Samsung Health app uses AI-based sleep coaching to turn those raw numbers into actionable insights. I got personalized suggestions to adjust my bedtime, cut down on late caffeine, and even improve my sleep consistency. It felt less like a gimmick and more like an actual coach nudging me toward healthier sleeping habits.

Plus, all of your daily activity, heart rate, and sleep data feeds into your “Energy Score,” which is your daily measurement of physical and mental readiness, helping you plan your day ahead and make informed choices about what you do, how you eat, how much you exercise, and more.

Speaking of health tracking, viewing all my health metrics on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was its own treat. Samsung Health stretches beautifully across the Fold’s massive inner display, and I found myself scrolling through my data like I was reading a health journal. Every chart, stat, and tip is neatly laid out on that big screen, without feeling cluttered. It made the data feel more rewarding, and it’s easily one of the best companion app experiences I’ve had in a while.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

That said, not every health feature hits the same way. The new Antioxidant Index is fun, and I did notice it went up on days I ate more greens, but it’s more of a playful nudge than a life-changing metric. Still, little touches like that make health tracking feel less clinical and more interactive.

When it comes to software, running Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s One UI 8 on the Galaxy Watch 8 feels incredibly fluid. I especially appreciated the Now Bar, which made it easy to jump back into whatever I was doing, whether that was resuming or ending a workout, re-opening a timer, or music playback.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

I also enjoyed having Gemini on my wrist. As someone who has been living with Siri’s limitations for the past year, Gemini felt like a breath of fresh air. Holding the home button to fire it up made it easily accessible, and I used it to start workouts in the gym, send messages, and even get restaurant recommendations. What impressed me most was how well it handled follow-up questions without losing context. I only wish Samsung enabled raise-to-speak, like on the new Pixel Watch 4, to make interactions more seamless.

Battery life is not what Samsung promises

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If I had to pinpoint one weak spot in the Watch 8, I would say it’s Samsung underdelivering on promised battery life. With the Always-on display enabled, daily workouts, and continuous heart rate monitoring, I got just a little less than 24 hours of use. Turning AOD off stretched it to around 26-27 hours, but I still had to charge the watch daily. Samsung claims 30 hours of battery life with the Always-on Display, but in my experience, that was hard to achieve.

It takes almost two hours for a full top-up.

Charging isn’t quick, either. It takes almost two hours for a full top-up, which meant I had to plan around charging windows. I usually plugged the watch in during work hours so I would have enough charge before my evening workouts, and it was a constant reminder that this watch isn’t meant for multi-day use. It’s not a deal-breaker for me, honestly. Comfort and all the other good stuff I mentioned before matter more to me than having to charge a smartwatch once a day. But if you were hoping for Fitbit- or Garmin-like longevity, this isn’t it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review verdict: Priced just right, even with the slight hike

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Galaxy Watch 8 starts at $349 for the Bluetooth model and $399 for the LTE variant. That’s $150 less than the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for the top model, which in my mind is a great deal. Sure, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic ($499.99 at Amazon) gives you a more premium build, more storage and battery, and the rotating bezel, but if comfort is what you’re after, the Galaxy Watch 8 is where it’s at. Now I know it’s pricier than the Galaxy Watch 7 ($299.99 at Amazon), which launched at $299.99, but while Samsung may not be undercutting its rivals anymore, I still think the Galaxy Watch 8 is worth every penny.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is the first smartwatch in years that I've genuinely enjoyed wearing and using all day and all night.

Despite the price bump, the Galaxy Watch 8 is competitive with other flagship smartwatches. The Pixel Watch 4 ($349.99 at Amazon) has a pricier LTE model compared to the Galaxy Watch 8. The Apple Watch Series 10 ($386 at Amazon) also kicks off at $399 for the base model. Considering everything from the comfort factor to performance, Samsung’s slick ecosystem, and intelligent features, the Galaxy Watch 8 holds its ground nicely compared to its competitors.

So yes, the Galaxy Watch 8 definitely has my vote. I wish it had a rotating bezel, and yes, I have to baby the battery more than I would like. But none of that changes the fact that this is the first smartwatch in years that I’ve genuinely enjoyed wearing and using all day and all night.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Bright display • Powerful health features • Gemini built-in MSRP: $349.99 Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at AmazonSee price at SamsungSee price at Amazon Positives Exceptional comfort

Exceptional comfort Gorgeous AMOLED display

Gorgeous AMOLED display Improved strap system

Improved strap system Advanced health and sleep tracking Cons Old bands won't work

Old bands won't work Battery life isn't as promised

Battery life isn't as promised Slow charging

Slow charging No rotating bezel or crown

Follow