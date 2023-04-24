Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Most people rely on smartphones to navigate their daily lives, but a high-powered, complicated device isn’t for everyone. Sometimes you need a basic phone to place calls and take occasional pictures. That’s where these phones come in. Flip phones have come a long way in the last few years, with some now offering smart features. If you’re ready for a cheap upgrade, here are the best flip phones you can buy.

Why buy a flip phone, anyway? Flip phones seemed antiquated a few years ago, but there’s a reason why they were the talk of the town at one point. They’re also making a comeback in a big way. What makes flip phones enticing? For starters, they are more portable and manageable when closed shut, as they technically reduce their size in half. These are easy to pocket, and that’s something we can’t say about most smartphones these days. In fact, they are getting larger.

Additionally, flip phones aren’t prone to accidental dialing. They also have a really fun design. Nothing is quite as dramatic as shutting a flip phone closed to hang up a call, or as intuitive as simply flipping it open to answer. Flip phones are just fun by nature.

The hidden number pad usually includes larger buttons, making flip phones great alternatives for seniors or people with larger fingers. But what really makes most traditional flip phones enticing is their simplicity. Unless you have a smart flip phone, these phones do very few things and do them very well. And because they can do so little, these devices aren’t as demanding on the battery. It’s common to see flip phones with several weeks of battery life — you can forget about charging them every single day.

The best flip phones:

Editor’s note: We’re not expecting too many new flip phones in 2023, but we’ll be sure to add them to our list if any launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

What we like: Gorgeous Samsung design, runs modern Android software, meets high-end standards. Let’s start with what we believe to be the best flip phone around. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the epitome of a modern flip phone. It comes with a gorgeous design, a foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a great duo of 12MP cameras. It shipped with Android 12 but has now upgraded to Android 13.

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just like any modern high-end smartphone, but it comes with that melancholic flip design we love. We don’t like that there’s still a crease in the middle of the screen, and the battery life could be better. Regardless, it’s easily one of the best flip phones in existence, given you don’t want a feature flip phone. We’ve no doubt that the improvements will continue when the Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrives.

Moto Razr 5G

What we like: Reminiscent of the classic Razr look, useful external display, simple UI. The Moto Razr V3 is the most popular flip phone in history with over 130 million sales. It was a social phenomenon, and the brand and style is back with a modern twist. The Moto Razr 5G is a great foldable flip phone running Android. That said, this lineup isn’t as good as Samsung’s. This device comes with a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 6.2-inch foldable P-OLED display, and a single 48MP main camera. The battery is pretty small, too, at 2,800mAh.

There’s technically a newer Moto Razr 2022 already, and it actually stacks up to Samsung flippers in terms of experience and performance. We didn’t feature it here because it’s not widely available globally, and it’s not officially launched in the USA. You should definitely check it out too, though.

Nokia 2760 Flip

What we like: Great design, light smart capabilities, affordability. We all remember the days when Nokia ruled the cellphone landscape. From unbreakable bricks to bright-colored devices, it was just the way to go. Now, the Nokia 2760 Flip is here to recapture a little bit of that excitement. It’s a 4G-enabled device with a 5MP camera and access to a few of the most popular apps. You can tap into YouTube, WhatsApp, and Google Maps right on the 2.8-inch internal display. Nokia’s 2760 Flip phone is available from Straight Talk and Tracfone in the USA, and it’s affordable.

Kyocera DuraXV Extreme

Verizon

What we like: Great design, super rugged, fantastic battery life. Another key feature that keeps flip phones near and dear to our hearts is their almost bulletproof durability. The ability to drop your phone and know that it would just brush off the damage is tough to find in modern devices. Kyocera’s DuraXV Extreme, on the other hand, is one tough gadget. It has a MIL-STD 810G certification and is the best Verizon flip phone you can get at the moment. Like Nokia, Kyocera’s tough phone is VoLTE-ready with limited app support. Additionally, the 1,770mAh battery offers nearly three weeks of standby time.

TCL Flip Pro

TCL

What we like: Simple, MVNO compatibility, USB-C port, removable battery. If you find yourself on a number of affordable MVNOs, TCL’s Flip Pro might be your best flip phone option. It packs a 1.44-inch external display to check your notifications with a 2.8-inch panel on the inside when you need to send messages. You can recharge the Flip Pro via USB-C, or swap out the 1,850mAh battery any time you run low. TCL’s flip phone comes ready for 4G LTE, though you can’t expect too much app support. It also carries a 2MP primary camera.

Cat S22 Flip

What we like: Rugged construction, runs Android Go Edition. The Cat S22 Flip is one of the best flip phones around. At the very least, it’s the best T-Mobile flip phone. That’s because this little rugged device is an Android flip phone (it uses Android Go Edition). You can access the Google Play Store and all its apps, so there’s nothing this phone can’t do compared to a regular Android phone. Of course, the 2.8-inch screen will feel cramped, so it’s not meant to be a main media consumption and connectivity tool. Instead, the Cat S22 Flip should provide essential communications while also providing smart connectivity in a pinch.

Samsung Galaxy Folder 2

Samsung

What we like: Gorgeous design, runs Android, mid-range specs. You might think of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices as Samsung’s return to the folding phone game, but you forget about the Galaxy Folder 2. This unique option is about as close as you’ll get to a smart flip phone with more style. It even shipped with Android Marshmallow on board. The phone launched in 2017, so it can be hard to find right now, but it’s packed with classic Samsung style. You get a 3.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 425 chipset, and an 8MP primary camera for your money, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter.

Alcatel Go Flip 4

What we like: Simple design and usability, amazing battery life, affordable. A good flip phone never goes out of style. While released in 2021, the Alcatel Go Flip 4 has all it needs to be among the best of its kind. The Snapdragon 215 processor provides ample power to its needs, it has inner and outer displays, and the buttons are large. It does the basics, has an amazing battery life (up to 18 days on standby), and is very affordable. It’s exclusive to T-Mobile and Metro in the USA, but it’s a great deal if you use that network.

Kyocera DuraXE Epic

What we like: Great design, super rugged, amazing battery life. Does this phone look familiar? That’s because it’s pretty much the same as Verizon’s Kyocera DuraXV Extreme. The Kyocera DuraXE Epic is the best AT&T flip phone you can currently get. It comes with an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H design. It also comes with push-to-talk, a loudspeaker, programmable buttons, large keys, and an external display for notifications. It’s meant to be used as a labor tool, so you know it will last you a long time.

Schok Classic Flip

Amazon

What we like: Simple usability, large display, USB-C port, customizable plates. Last up on our list of the best flip phones you can buy is another Classic Flip, this time from Schok. It tops quite a few others on this list with a larger 3.2-inch internal display. Additionally, it’s GSM unlocked for North American carriers. The Schok Classic Flip even charges via USB-C, so you should be up and running in no time with the 1,660mAh battery at your disposal. You can even swap between red and blue detachable covers on the front and back for a slightly more customized look.

FAQs

Are there any smart flip phones? They are rare, but some flip phones run Android. These include handsets like the Cat S22 Flip or the Samsung Galaxy Folder 2. Of course, you can always opt for a folding phone, too.

Do flip phones have 5G? Because flip phones aren’t meant to use much data, there’s no focus on adding 5G antennas to them. Foldable phones more often have 5G, including handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Moto Razr 5G.

Do flip phones need a data plan? Not necessarily. Some flip phones have access to smart features, and you can take advantage of them using data, though. It may help to have at least a bit of data for when you want to use Facebook, WhatsApp, or navigation. You can get away without a data plan, unless you’re using one of the foldable phones running full Android.

Are flip phones good for older people? Basic flip phones tend to be good for older people because they are simple to use, have large buttons for easy reading, and are very easy to carry. That said, older folks are getting more modern these days. Some might want a smartphone with more capabilities. Check out our list of the best phones for seniors to see some options.

Are cellular plan prices cheaper for flip phones? Because basic flip phones are mainly meant for calls and texts, some carriers offer special prices for these feature phones. They usually have a small allotment of data; some can even limit your minutes and messages. They are definitely cheaper, though. Of course, this is not the case if you’re using a Galaxy Z Flip or Razr phone. Regardless of what you use, here’s our list of the best phone plans for every type of user.

