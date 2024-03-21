The best audio and video media player apps for Android

A media player is kind of a weird term these days. It’s a generic term for an app that plays various types of media. However, there are people looking for apps that play both music and video in the same app in order to save space and time. This list is for those people. We do have a dedicated video player app list as well as a music player app list if you need only one or the other. Here are the best media player apps for Android:

ASD Music and Video Player Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.49 – $30.99 per item)

ASD Music and Video Player is a fairly standard media player. It supports most popular video and audio formats, along with some extras. The other features include a bass boost and equalizer, along with Wear OS support, a decent file browser, theming, and more. It won’t blow anybody’s mind, but it does what it sets out to do, and it does so rather well. The ads are a bit annoying, and we’d like to see a premium version of this in the future. Otherwise, it’s good.

Video Player All Format Price: Free /In-app purchases ($3.99 – $6.99 per item)

Video Player All Format is a great app to watch videos and listen to music. The app has a ton of features, like hardware acceleration, private album protection with passwords, and Chromecast support for TV casting. It also offers a floating video player for multitasking, background video play, and an HD player with speed control. The only downside are the ads, but they can be removed if you buy the premium version.

MediaMonkey Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.49 – $2.49 per item)

MediaMonkey is an excellent music player with video-playing capabilities. Most of its features are music-focused. However, you can absolutely watch video content with it. Additionally, MediaMonkey has a desktop variant for PCs that also lets you view music and video content and sync content between your computer and phone. It supports most music and video formats, along with some extras like audiobooks and podcasts. The app also has a widget, Android Auto support, Chromecast support, a sleep timer, and some other features. This one is quite good if you want a full-featured music player with video player capabilities.

Visha Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.49 – $48.99 per item)

Visha is a really powerful video and audio player with a ton of other features. It allows you to watch online content, download favorites, and offers an array of customizable skins. It includes a privacy folder and a video editor. Then there’s music playback stuff like background play, floating play, and more. Some users have complained that it’s a bit slow, but with all the features, it’s worth trying.

MX Player Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.49 – $239.99 per item)

MX Player is a feature-rich video and audio player. The video player supports multiple formats and works smoothly. There are also gesture controls for the video and subtitles to facilitate easier handling. The music player also works great; it has a neat UI. You can customize the app to your liking with multiple theme options. The videos and audios can be played in the background as well. MX Player boasts advanced hardware acceleration, so you don’t need to face any delays. There’s also a kid lock function and a privacy folder. The ads on this app can be annoying.

VLC for Android Price: Free

VLC is one of the most popular Android media players. It is famous for its vast codec support, and you can even watch DVD ISOs with this app along with online streams, most music codecs, and all kinds of other media files. We can define VLC as a video player with the capacity to listen to music. MediaMonkey, another app on this list, allows you to listen to music with the capacity to watch videos. We recommend VLC for those who need a focus on video and MediaMonkey for those who need a focus on music.

