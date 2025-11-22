5 apps to use instead of Google Fit

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Google Fit is a great app in many ways, but it’s not for everyone. I’ve used it for a while and like the fact that I can see the steps I took on a daily basis and how those translate into actual distance. I can also track my weight, see how many calories I’ve burned, and review the history of my activities.

However, the app is quite simple, as most Google apps are, so it lacks many features. There are no social features, so I can’t follow what my friends have been up to on their fitness journeys. There are also no leaderboards, which some apps use to gamify the experience.

If you’re someone who wants to build muscle, Google Fit is not the right fit for you. There is no way to track your workouts in detail, and the app also lacks food logging features. So, if Google Fit isn’t working for you, here are five alternatives you should try out, based on your specific goals.

What is the best Google Fit alternative in your opinion? 11 votes Strava 27 % Samsung Health 55 % MyFitnessPal 0 % Hevy 0 % AllTrails 0 % Other (comment below) 18 %

1. Strava — Best for social features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You could argue that Strava is a social media app disguised as a fitness tracking app. It’s all about community, allowing you to see what fitness activities your friends are up to, and, of course, you can share yours as well. You can even add comments and likes (officially called Kudos). I like the social aspect as it can serve as a motivating factor, whether you’re trying to beat friends or just show off your results to people.

The app is primarily aimed at athletes focused on GPS-based activities, including cycling, running, and hiking. There are Clubs available that you can join based on an activity, region, and more. Then there are challenges you can take part in, and in total, there are more than 40 activities the app can track. It obviously connects to all sorts of wearable devices from major brands like Garmin, Samsung, and Google.

The app is free, although there are a few features locked behind a paywall. Routes (creating your own or finding community ones) is one of them, giving you ideas for a run, walk, or cycling expedition. You can even create your own and share them in the app. A yearly subscription comes in at around $80.

2. Samsung Health — Best for Samsung users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung Health is a more direct competitor to Google Fit than Strava. However, it’s more advanced, offering features you won’t find on Google’s app. One thing to note is that it’s best suited for those who have a Galaxy phone or Watch, as that unlocks the most features, but the app does work with other Android devices as well.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

You have the basics like step count and calorie tracking, but you can also log your meals and water intake. I find the latter especially important since I’ve noticed recently that I’m not drinking nearly enough on a daily basis.

Owners of specific Galaxy Watch devices get extra features, like the ability to measure and see things like body fat percentage, thanks to the integrated BioActive sensor. The sleep tracking functionality is improved as well, offering personalized sleep coaching programs based on the data collected.

3. MyFitnessPal — Best for nutrition tracking

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you want to lose weight — or gain it as part of a bulk — this app is much more suitable than Google Fit. While Google’s app is focused on general activity like steps for the most part, MyFitnessPal is all about nutrition.

When you first sign up, you have to punch in your current weight and your target weight, along with how much weight you’d ideally like to lose per week. The app then calculates the calories you need to hit daily. From there, you just add in everything you ate during the day to see whether you’re on track or have been munching a bit too much.

“Calories in, calories out” is a fundamental concept for weight loss, so if you aren’t tracking your intake, you may not reach your goal despite the fact that you’re working out. As they say, you can’t out-train a bad diet, which is why an app like MyFitnessPal is so valuable. To get the full benefits of the app, you’ll need a subscription that goes for around $80 per year.

4. Hevy — Best for strength training

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

If you’re into weightlifting, Hevy is the best app on this list. You can set up your training plan from the many exercises included in the app and track your progress. You can log in sets, reps, weight, and more, and then track your progress over time. There are also pre-made plans available if you don’t want to set up a custom one.

The app is also great for logging body changes. You can punch in the size of your biceps, waist, and other details regularly and then check to see how much bigger or smaller you’re getting over time, depending on your goals.

Like Strava, Heavy also has a few built-in social features, allowing you to follow friends and keep up with their fitness progress. The app is free, but it has various limitations, such as only allowing the creation of four routines. To get full access, you’ll need a subscription that will set you back around $24 per year.

5. AllTrails — Best for hiking and trail running

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

If you want to ditch the pavement and start hiking or trail running, this app is for you. You can easily find trails for your adventure along with all the details you need, like elevation gain, length, and the time it will take you.

What’s great is that you can download them to your device for offline use, although you’ll need a subscription for this feature. You can even customize the route if you want to make a detour or create a brand new one from scratch. Each trail can be rated, so you can get an idea of what you’re getting yourself into.

You can easily sort the trails and only check out those with epic views or those that will take you into the forest. There are enough filters available to really fine-tune your search and find exactly what you’re looking for. There’s a community feature as well, so you can follow friends and see what trails they took recently.

These are the five best Google Fit alternatives I think you should try, although most of them are quite different than Google’s app. But you should find something for you, regardless of whether you’re into weightlifting, running, hiking, or any other sport.

Which ones did I miss? Let me know in the comments.

Follow