5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this February

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this month’s edition is packed with Android games.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in February 2026.

Urik Keyboard A privacy-first Android keyboard with gorgeous themes. Price: Free

Free Developer: Urik Development

It’s always great to see a new Android keyboard on the block, and from first glance, Urik doesn’t seem like anything special. It includes a rather thin settings menu and doesn’t offer the breadth of features found in Gboard or SwiftKey. I see this as a positive, though.

The developer crafted this keyboard with privacy and security in mind above all else. It siphons no data from the user, making it a great option for deGooglers. It supports swipe-typing and a persistent clipboard, making it easy to save common strings for quick insertion. I also genuinely love the retro-modern aesthetic and striking themes it offers, with Neon fast becoming the primary reason I’m using it on my secondary device.

Urik is very, very young. It has only just arrived on the Play Store in its beta form. I don’t think it’s ready to be a primary input method just yet, but I’ll be keeping a keen eye on it in the coming months.

Tomb Raider The 2013 adventure title is coming to Android this month. Price: $19.99

$19.99 Developer: Feral Interactive

I try to avoid listing games on this monthly roundup before they debut on the Play Store, but I think we can make an exception for this month’s titles. The first big-ticket item is Tomb Raider.

I’m not sure Lara Croft really needs an introduction, but the mobile game is a remake of the first title from the newer trilogy, released in 2013. This game sees Lara navigate the pitfalls of the cult of Yamatai Island, which seems like a thoroughly terrible place to holiday.

Developer Feral Interactive notes that the game will support a variety of input methods, including touch controls and gamepads. Tomb Raider releases on February 12 on the Play Store.

Silt Don’t play this game at night. You’ve been warned. Price: Free to try / In-app purchases

Free to try / In-app purchases Developer: Snapbreak

Now, the next game is probably better suited for a spooky October playthrough, but perhaps it’s perfect for the long, dark of February. Either way, you might want to avoid it if you think the angler fish is the worst animal nature has invented.

Silt is basically Subnautica if it were made in the darkest timeline. You play as an ocean diver forced to dodge genuinely terrifying deep-sea monsters as you solve puzzles and uncover mysteries.

Unlike most modern titles, Silt really drops you into the deep end immediately (heh). The puzzle solutions aren’t necessarily obvious at first, but you eventually grow into the title as time progresses.

Notably, Silt is free to try, but a purchase is required for a full playthrough.

Warframe One of the best free-to-play action RPGs arrives on Android. Price: Free

Free Developer: Digital Extremes

In between spells of Tomb Raider and Silt, you might want to make time for Warframe too. An Android version has been hinted at for years, and the action RPG is finally launching on mobile this month.

If you haven’t played the 2013 title before, you essentially play as soldiers of a distant civilization who complete various surivival missions by blasting things with futuristic guns, bows, and the odd Japanese-inspired handheld weapon. The title’s known for its numerous characters, customizable loadouts that encourage various playstyles, and swift movement mechanics. The game also has co-op and crossplay on some platforms — it’s unclear if the Android version will support this, too.

In any case, Warframe releases on February 18, and it’s free to play.

RGB A rather charming color-matching game. Price: Free

Free

Developer: FiredUpForge

FiredUpForge

Finally, I want to end with a much smaller title. RGB isn’t exactly a brand new game, but it’s one that’ll certainly scratch that graphic designer/color matching itch that some of us (read: I) have.

As its name suggests, RGB is about matching the color values of one side of a block with the other within a given timeframe. The player controls sliders to adjust red, blue, and green values. The difficulty scales using color combinations, of which more than 15 million are possible. I did chuckle when I thought about playing this game in that mode and just how long it would take to master it. If I ever find the key to everlasting life, I’ll certainly consider it.

RGB’s concept is simple, but I really enjoy the calm that washes over me when I play it.

That’s it for the February 2026 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Let me know down in the comments below.

