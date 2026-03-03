5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this March

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this month’s edition is packed with Android games.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in March 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Now Playing Pixel’s built-in trick is now a standalone Android app. Price: Free

Free Developer: Google

Now Playing is probably my favorite Google Pixel feature. It silently hums away in the background, logging the songs I (and it) hear on my travels. I can then head back into the feature, view my history, and add any tracks I’d like to my Spotify playlists.

While the feature was previously built into Pixels’ software experience, Google has now made Now Playing available as a standalone app in the Play Store.

There’s still some uncertainty about it, though. While I could find it, install it, and run it on my Pixel 8 running Android 17 beta 2, the Play Store could produce the app on my Galaxy S24 FE running Android 16. We had similar struggles in our initial reporting, too. Clearly, the app isn’t quite ready for primetime, but it’s well worth giving a try if you have a Pixel phone.

Nova Drift This wave space shooter is coming to Android on March 10. Price: Not yet confirmed

Not yet confirmed Developer: Chimeric Games

I’ve been covering more games ahead of their launches in my monthly roundup, which gives readers plenty of time to plan. This month, we’re seeing plenty of new titles, including Nova Drift.

This roguelite space shooter is massively popular, boasting an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam. It’s available to play on PC, macOS, and via GeForce Now, but it lands on Android later this month.

The game takes plenty of inspiration from arcade space shooters, allowing gamers to build and customize their crafts as they melt enemies that spawn in waves. The game emphasizes constant upgrades but also demands precision and accuracy. It’s a game that offers almost endless replayability.

Although there isn’t a Play Store listing just yet, nor are there concrete pricing details, you will need to pay to play.

Subnautica Below Zero The space exploration game spin-off is coming to Android on March 10. Price: Not yet confirmed

Not yet confirmed Developer: Unknown Worlds

Unknown Worlds

Subnautica, one of the best mobile games you should play, finally landed on Android in July 2025 and ended the long wait for the survival exploration game on Android. Now, the title’s spin-off is making the journey too.

Subnautica: Below Zero lands on Android on March 10, offering gamers a slightly different experience from the main game. The game takes place on an alien planet that consists almost entirely of ocean. You play as a crash survivor tasked with finding your sister by slowly making your way through the cold, harsh polar region of the planet.

Subnautica places a heavy emphasis on crafting and survival, making it the perfect… spring game? Sure, why not!?

There is no pricing information as yet, but you can preregister via the button below.

The Commuter A unique news app that turns information snippets into “posts.” Price: Free, requires login with a Google account

Free, requires login with a Google account Developer: Roambear.com

I really like the idea behind The Commuter. It bills itself as a news app for those who don’t like news apps, and presents as a social network. News bites are displayed as posts, while details of each are disseminated through messages by the app’s various characters.

Considering this is the first build, I think it’s a brilliant way to break down complex news stories for today’s low-attention-span generations.

However, it does need some polish here and there. A simple walkthrough before using the app would be welcome, explaining how the news is gathered and displayed. I’d also prefer the option to select or at least view sources; this is so important in today’s information climate.

Nevertheless, it’s an interesting concept, and I’m looking forward to seeing it evolve.

SnapSafe Keep your shots safe and secure, from shutter to storage. Price: Free

Developer: Dark Rock Studios

SnapSafe is a secure camera app that keeps shots and the camera’s functionality locked behind a PIN.

Everything captured within the app is encrypted, making it perfect for snapping sensitive information. It also includes some nifty editing tools, including a facial and information obfuscation tool that blurs any details it deems sensitive. It also packs a special PIN, called a Poison Pill, that users can activate to delete all stored information.

I’m genuinely amazed that no OEM camera app I’ve used has a similar feature built in, which is why SnapSafe is one of those apps I’m glad I discovered.

That’s it for the March 2026 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Let me know down in the comments below.

Follow