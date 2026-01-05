5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this January

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and the January 2026 edition is packed with a wide range of options for all, including a classic PC title, apps to help you with that new year reading resolution, and more.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in January 2026.

DogEar A widget for bookworms. Price: Free / In-app purchases from $2.99 – $49.99

Free / In-app purchases from $2.99 – $49.99 Developer: Arta Dev

DogEar is one of my favorite new finds and came very close to making my list of the best Android apps of 2025. Its concept is simple: it’s chiefly a widget that you pin to your home screen or lock screen that cycles through quotes from your favorite books. Its library view also functions as a quote browser, allowing you to revisit memorable moments from popular novels.

There is one caveat, though. The free version limits users to just three books, which I find far too restrictive. Nevertheless, to unlock the full version, which includes several additional widget UI unlocks and convenience features, you’re looking at a rather steep monthly payment and a massive one-time fee. It’s a shame that there’s no trial version.

Where Winds Meet A massive open-world RPG set in 10th-century China. Price: Free / In-app purchases from $0.49 – $99.99

Free / In-app purchases from $0.49 – $99.99 Developer: Exptional Global

There are plenty of Android apps on today’s list, so how about a game? December is a long month, so getting stuck into an open-world RPG is just the ticket. Where Winds Meet was released on the PS5 and PC in mid-November, but it has now rolled out to Android devices.

You play as a budding swordsperson making their way through 10th-century China. Visually, the game is stunning, featuring vibrant and scalable environments, a reasonably broad character creator, and numerous fighting styles and weapons to choose from. Where Winds Meet also offers a co-op mode, which makes for a nice respite while traveling the world alone.

It’s worth noting just how large this game is. Exptional Global notes that there’s at least 150 hours of single-player content on offer. Good luck finishing this title by the end of January.

Seriatim Reader An e-book reader with a nifty gimmick. Price: Free

Free Developer: Invisible Hours UG (haftungsbeschränkt)

The second book-related app on my list this week is one that completely revolutionizes the reading experience. My colleague Aamir Siddiqui gave Seriatim a full review, but for the uninitiated, this app breaks down and displays books sentence by sentence. The idea is to capture and keep the readers’ attention, allowing them to plough through books they wouldn’t typically complete.

The app supports all major e-book formats, including EPUB, PDF, and text files, making it ideal for navigating more complex studies or academic content.

Caresleep Enjoy sleep sounds without interruption and offline. Price: Free

Free Developer: Pedros studio

I’ve been searching for a high-quality background sound app that I can use without an internet connection, and I think I’ve finally found it. Caresleep features a range of soundscapes, user-customizable sounds, and the option to save these settings. It also features a built-in sleep timer and a lullaby category, making this app ideal for calming children.

Notably, the app functions entirely offline, and it includes no ads or limits. It’s rather brilliant.

Doki Doki Literature Club! Another PC and console port arrives on Android. Price: Free / In-app purchase from $9.99

Developer: Serenity Forge

Serenity Forge

Well, this was a surprise! Launched on PC back in 2017, Doki Doki Literature Club! is a visual novel in which you play as a new student who joins his school’s literature club. I don’t want to give too much away, but the title genuinely spirals into something that breaks your initial conception. It probably doesn’t have the replayability of other titles, but it’s well worth playing with fresh eyes.

As its genre doesn’t demand too much of the hardware, it should work well across a vast number of Android devices. Additionally, the base game now supports 1080p content and assets. Fans can also opt for Plus, which includes all the DLC.

That’s my best new Android apps list to kick off 2026. Are there any new apps you discovered that you believe readers should check out? Drop your suggestions in the comments below.

