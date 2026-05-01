5 of the best new Android apps you need to try this May

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is a difficult task, but I’m here to help. Each month, I detail a list of the best new Android apps and games, and this month’s edition is packed with a selection of launchers, weather apps, and great Android games.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in May 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Key Launcher The best new Android launcher for productivity. Price: Free / In-app purchases from $2.99

Free / In-app purchases from $2.99 Developer: Lousify Tech

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Key Launcher is unlike any Android launcher I’ve used before, and that certainly says something. It’s inspired by the T9 keypad layout, the physical keys you’d find on modern dumb phones and semi-smartphones of the past. That alone doesn’t sound all too exciting, but it’s how the launcher implements this design that makes it genuinely exciting.

For starters, the keypad on the home screen acts as a quick-fire search feature that — inspired by T9 predictive smarts — lets me find apps with just a few key presses. It also hides several other features, such as a vault, quick-dial-like shortcuts, and a focus mode.

What is the most important aspect of an Android launcher's design for you? 257 votes Customizability 44 % Minimalism 19 % Performance and speed 15 % Aesthetics 8 % Integration with other services and apps 5 % Organization 5 % Widget support 3 % Something else (elaborate in comments) 2 %

Key Launcher stands out as a home screen that’s hyper-focused on shortening the journey for almost every user action, while offering a fair bit of customization for those who enjoy it.

Notably, Key Launcher is free to try, but many features are either limited in capability or time-gated. You’ll need to pay for the app’s premium tier to gain full access indefinitely.

Gradient Weather A gorgeous weather app with smart alerts. Price: Free / In-app purchases from $3.49

Free / In-app purchases from $3.49 Developer: subtle signals

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Gradient Weather is perhaps the prettiest Android weather app I’ve seen in years. Its clean Material-feel layout is colored by the weather conditions themselves, making its aesthetic a practical feature. When it comes to disseminating important details, Gradient relies on multiple widgets to get the job done.

Up top, you’ll find the basic conditions, including the current temperature and how it feels. Below, the hourly forecast and 7-day forecast bubbles detail the key future parameters, while a larger Today section with a selection of indicators can be found at the foot of the home screen.

Gradient Weather also packs a nifty alert system that lets me set custom alarms based on conditions and criteria. It also offers a map view of conditions and a user-report system to add a more social element.

Alpine Lines Mini Metro but for snow enjoyers. Price: Free

Free Developer: Tiny Haltere

Alpine Lines is a quirky, minimalist management game set on the slopes. It starts off relatively simply — you’re essentially connecting various gondola stations to one another across a topographical map to help skiers get across. But this is just the base idea.

The game can quickly spiral into a massive snow-side operation, with skiers forming massive queues, prompting you to alter routes and plans.

It’s surprisingly soothing yet challenging, and really pushes the organization and puzzle-solving section of gray matter. Alpine Lines should run on most devices, too, given its relatively lightweight footprint and demand. Best of all, the game is free to play, ad-free.

LibrePods The popular AirPod middleman app finally hits the Play Store. Price: Free

Free Developer: kavish

Andy Walker / Android Authority

LibrePods is by no means a new app; however, it was only released on the Play Store recently, opening it up to millions of new potential users.

The app makes Apple-exclusive audio tech usable on Android devices, including Google Pixels, OPPO, and OnePlus phones. As a result, users with these devices can access their AirPods’ conversational awareness smarts, gesture controls, and more.

Nightly builds are still available on the project’s GitHub page, but for those craving a reliable channel for updates or perhaps wanting to install it on a less technical user’s phone, LibrePods’ presence on the Play Store is brilliant.

Sea of Stars A gorgeous Android port of the 2023 classic RPG. Price: $9.99

Developer: Playdigious

Finally, let’s end this week’s roundup with a port, a rather brilliant port at that.

Sea of Stars launched back on PC and consoles in 2023, so it’s been a long, long wait for fans to welcome the game to mobile. Finally, that day is here.

The RPG has the gamer control one of two characters, Valere or Zale, in a battle against the big bad known as the Fleshmancer. The game also offers a sprawling world, gorgeous visuals, intricately detailed environments, and turn-based combat, while controller compatibility makes Sea of Stars playable on more comfortable hardware.

The game offers no free trial, so it’s a purchase-to-play deal.

That’s it for the May 2026 roundup of the best new Android apps and games! Have you stumbled across any new apps or titles that you think deserve inclusion? Would you like to suggest a game or app that you’ve created? Let me know down in the comments below.

Follow