The best HUAWEI smartwatches you can buy

Huawei‘s smartphone business might be past its prime, but its wearable line is still going strong. Since the first HUAWEI Watch launched in 2015, the Chinese company has built on its wearables’ strengths: minimalist designs, long battery life, and reliable fitness tracking. But which HUAWEI smartwatch is right for you? We’ve rounded up the best HUAWEI smartwatches available right now.

Buying the right HUAWEI smartwatch for your needs Huawei’s wearables cater to a multitude of users and their specific requirements. Although many of its devices use round watch faces and similar aesthetics, they offer something slightly different.

On that note, if you’re looking for a professional-looking device, you could grab any of the below products. HUAWEI knows how to make a good-looking watch. However, if you’re specifically looking for a gym companion, running trainer, general smartwatch, or lightweight fitness tracker, you’ll need to consider a few things.

Runners should seek out built-in GPS smarts. Thankfully, most HUAWEI watches below have just that. Notably, gym-goers may want to consider fit and feel above all, sport tracking modes for specific exercises, and a host of fitness sensors from SpO2 tracking to a reliable heart rate sensor.

Finally, all HUAWEI watches offer general smartwatch features, from built-in alarms to onboard music playback. You’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a smartwatch that runs apps. HUAWEI’s smartwatches lack the app bouquets offered by Wear OS and watchOS. That said, the basic features are there for less demanding users.

The best HUAWEI smartwatches The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the best HUAWEI smartwatch. The company’s flagship model packs a refreshed, refined design loaded with Harmony OS.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is the best HUAWEI smartwatch to monitor heart health. Its headlining feature is its built-in ECG, but it also packs a premium build with exotic materials.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 is the best HUAWEI smartwatch for most people. It lacks the creature comfort features of its Apple and Samsung rivals but packs battery life to spare. It’s also incredibly affordable.

The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner is the best HUAWEI watch for runners, thanks to its great GPS and heart rate monitoring accuracy and additional coaching features.

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2e is the best affordable HUAWEI smartwatch for casual athletes. This mid-range watch features a few design tweaks that make it a better gym buy over the GT 2.

The HUAWEI Band 6 is the best HUAWEI fitness tracker. It’s cheap, it’s compact, and it’s loaded with health tracking features.

HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro: The best HUAWEI smartwatch

Huawei Watch 3 Pro Huawei Watch 3 Pro Classy design • Supports calls • Long battery life A handsome-looking device with eSIM integration The Huawei Watch 3 Pro is a handsome-looking smartwatch with a long list of features and marks the debut of a new OS for Huawei. See price at Amazon

Arguably the best-looking HUAWEI smartwatch ever made, the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the company’s current flagship wearable. It’s available in several styles, topped by a 48mm face and a 1.47-inch 60Hz OLED display. The Watch 3 Pro packs HUAWEI’s excellent TruSleep tracking smarts, offering continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. And as far as smartwatch features go, Harmony OS brings a pleasant UI refresh to the wrist.

HUAWEI could improve the Watch 3 Pro’s general fitness tracking smarts, while its bulky design isn’t great for those with an active lifestyle. Although it features tracking for more than 100 workout types, automatic detection for the activities you might actually use is unreliable. The Watch 3 Pro also packs dual-band GPS, but its lock-on is tardy.

The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is an excellent statement smartwatch with the promise of future development, but bear in mind its shortfalls and your requirements before investing in one.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Pros Premium-looking design

Great screen

Fantastic battery life

Lots of smartwatch features Cons Fitness tracking is sub-par

Feature disparity for iOS/non-HUAWEI phones

Meager app support

Slow to charge

HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for monitoring heart health

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro (titanium) Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro (titanium) Striking design • Premium build materials • Excellent battery life Huawei's exotic premium smartwatch gives buyers plenty to like The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is an attractive prospect, especially for fans of premium smartwatches. It has a great design, and stellar battery life, and uses exotic build materials you won't often see on other devices. For fitness fiends, its GPS is swift to lock on and its fitness tracking is reliable. See price at Amazon

The HUAWEI GT 3 Pro is another stunning smartwatch. It comes in designs using plenty of titanium and ceramic with sapphire glass, giving it a unique aesthetic in the wearable world. Its positives lie beyond its attractive facade, though. It’s a great fitness tracking watch with fast GPS locking performance, great battery life, and a built-in ECG to monitor heart health.

However, the positives largely end there. The watch really only excels for HUAWEI smartphone owners, and you’ll have a tough time exporting your fitness data to any other service beyond HUAWEI’s app. And finally, there’s the price. The base model is by no means cheap, while the unique ceramic alternative sees that price jump even further. Still, if you love HUAWEI devices and seek one with ECG functionality, this is the best bet for you and your heart.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Pros Striking new designs

Premium materials

Excellent battery life

Fast GPS lock

Good fitness tracking Cons ECG feature not available yet

Unpolished software

Limited third-party app support

Complicated health data export

HUAWEI Watch GT 3: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for most people

Huawei Watch GT 3 Huawei Watch GT 3 Large, sharp display • Accurate fitness tracking • 1-2 week battery life An accurate fitness-tracking smartwatch with great battery life Huawei's Watch GT 3 offers impressive battery life, all-day SpO2 monitoring, and accurate fitness tracking. It's also available in both a 42mm case size and a larger 46mm case size so you can likely find a perfect fit. See price at Amazon

Coming in at a much lower price, the Watch GT 3 retains HUAWEI’s keen focus on build quality, adds a larger screen over its predecessor and Pro sibling, and improves GPS lock. The latter is a big deal for those who value distance tracking reliability on a wearable. HUAWEI’s refined heart rate sensor is building on that, which marks a considerable improvement over the GT 2. While Harmony OS still provides a two-week battery life and a new lick of UI paint, the ecosystem’s young and devoid of third-party apps. It does have plenty of room to improve, though.

If you’ve already invested in HUAWEI’s ecosystem or don’t lean too hard on smartwatch apps, the Watch GT 3 nails the basics and looks good doing it.

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Pros Larger, sharper display

Harmony OS improves on Lite OS

Faster GPS lock

1-2 week battery life

Accurate fitness tracking Cons Heart rate tracking not 100% reliable

Limited third-party app support

Complicated health data export

HUAWEI Watch GT Runner: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for runners

Huawei Watch GT Runner Huawei Watch GT Runner Long battery life • Bright display and lightweight body • Accurate sensors A premium lightweight smartwatch for those craving an active lifestyle. The Huawei GT Runner is an excellent training watch for budding joggers, sprinters, or those simply looking to health up. It includes an impressive two-week battery life that powers a large, detailed display. Runners will love the lightweight design, real-time voice guidance, and accurate heart rate monitoring and GPS performance, too. See price at Amazon

The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner shares its base traits with the GT 3, giving it a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 5ATM water resistance, and a 455mAh battery that goes and goes. However, the GT Runner is better suited for those who want a sports coach tied to their wrists.

The GT Runner has several features runners will love, including race projections and AI coaching features, VO2 max stats, a Running Ability Index, and a remarkably accurate GPS with reliable heart rate monitoring.

You may want to look beyond the GT Runner if you have smaller wrists, as the 46mm face can be bulky for some. Additionally, HUAWEI Health remains awkward for most and downright difficult to use for many in select countries in the world.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pros Impressive 14-day battery life

Bright, crisp display

Loud real-time voice guidance

Fast GPS lock

Accurate heart rate data Cons Limited third-party app support

Only one size — large

Challenging setup process

Complicated health data export

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for casual athletes

Huawei Watch GT 2e Huawei Watch GT 2e High-end, durable design • 2-week battery life • Low price point The Huawei Watch GT 2e surprised us with its solid fitness tracking. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is for the casual athlete who doesn't need much out of a smartwatch. It can track a variety of sport profiles (and track each one pretty well). Huawei also nailed the hardware: two-week long battery life and the overall design are fantastic. However, third-party app support is essentially non-existent, notification support is too bare-bones, and the touchscreen can be finicky. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is a wonky smartwatch, but a solid fitness tracker for the casual athlete. See price at Amazon

If you’re looking for a fitness-first smartwatch with extensive endurance, the Watch GT 2e is a solid option. It features chunky silicone straps for those who work up a sweat at the gym. The bright 1.39-inch AMOLED makes quick work of peeking tracking data, too. Aesthetically, it’s one of the best-looking fitness watches you can buy.

Fitness tracking is excellent, too. Onboard GPS supports 15 in-depth tracking modes, from cycling to climbing, while 85 other modes also feature. Several running-focused programs are also baked into the Watch GT 2e, making it an excellent wearable for those perfecting their pacing and stride. Other features include a heart rate sensor, VO2 max estimates, SpO2 monitoring (only on demand), and stress tracking.

However, like its namesake, the Watch GT 2e lacks app support. Sure, onboard storage for music is nice, but there’s no compatibility with third-party services. This means no Spotify or YouTube Music while out on your runs. HUAWEI’s Lite OS UI is also laggy on this device, but that might not be a deal-breaker given its near two-week battery life. Also, it’s a pain to export data from HUAWEI Health, so you’ll have to get used to your fitness data living within HUAWEI’s walled garden.

Pros High-end, durable design

2-week battery life

Low price point

Plenty of fitness and health features

Decent heart rate and GPS performance

Great sleep tracking Cons Limited third-party app support

Limited smartwatch features

Finicky touchscreen

SpO2 sensor is a miss

iOS experience is lacking

HUAWEI Band 6: The best HUAWEI fitness tracker

Huawei Band 6 Huawei Band 6 Good value • Good battery life • Lots of workout modes • All-day SpO2 monitoring Not interested in the Mi Band? The Huawei Band 6 should be on your shortlist of alternatives. The Huawei Band 6 has a few software issues, but none that are detrimental to the overall experience. If you're after a Mi Band alternative or simply want a cheap fitness tracker that works well, the Huawei Band 6 should be near the top of your list. See price at Amazon Save $4.13

Packing a big, rectangular AMOLED display, the Band 6 is arguably one of the best-looking budget fitness trackers out there. Yes, the HUAWEI Band 7 has been available for some time now, but it doesn’t bring anything breathtakingly new to warrant inclusion above the Band 6. It’s comfortable to wear, includes nearly two weeks of battery life, and can track your SpO2 levels all day. The latter is a big win over some of its larger, pricier smartwatch siblings. The Band 6 also focuses more on tracking your health metrics than providing smartwatch features as a fitness tracker. You also might run into erratic heart-rate tracking during more intense workouts.

Despite its flaws, the HUAWEI Band 6 is an excellent choice if your pockets are shallow or if you’re seeking a more minimalist wearable.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros Comfortable, roomy form factor

Great value

Solid battery life

Lots of workout modes

All-day SpO2 monitoring Cons Limited smartwatch features and apps

Non-removable straps

Heart rate sensor struggles during workouts

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best HUAWEI smartwatches you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: HUAWEI Watch GT 2 ($147.91 at Amazon): HUAWEI’s former flagship smartwatch line runs Lite OS, has battery life to spare, and features solid fitness tracking features. It’s also incredibly cheap compared to the Watch GT 3 series.

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro ($204.9 at Huawei): If you like the Watch GT 2 but want more high-end build materials and wireless charging, the Watch GT 2 Pro is the answer. Just take note of its dated internals and high list price.

HUAWEI Watch Fit ($89 at Amazon): Packing a large AMOLED face, the Watch Fit accomplishes most of the fitness tracking tasks of its circular smartwatch siblings for a lower price. However, we do feel the Band 6 is an overall better buy.

Top HUAWEI smartwatch questions and answers

Is it worth buying a HUAWEI smartwatch? A HUAWEI smartwatch is worth buying if you put build quality and fitness tracking above a “smart” experience. However, stay away if you’re looking for third-party app support.

What OS does HUAWEI use on its smartwatches? Huawei’s older watches employ Lite OS. Newer HUAWEI devices, like the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro, use Harmony OS.

Can I use HUAWEI smartwatches with Android and iOS? Yes, you can use most HUAWEI watches with Android or iOS devices.