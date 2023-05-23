Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best HUAWEI smartwatches you can buy
Huawei‘s smartphone business might be past its prime, but its wearable line is still going strong. Since the first HUAWEI Watch launched in 2015, the Chinese company has built on its wearables’ strengths: minimalist designs, long battery life, and reliable fitness tracking. But which HUAWEI smartwatch is right for you? We’ve rounded up the best HUAWEI smartwatches available right now.
Buying the right HUAWEI smartwatch for your needs
Huawei’s wearables cater to a multitude of users and their specific requirements. Although many of its devices use round watch faces and similar aesthetics, they offer something slightly different.
On that note, if you’re looking for a professional-looking device, you could grab any of the below products. HUAWEI knows how to make a good-looking watch. However, if you’re specifically looking for a gym companion, running trainer, general smartwatch, or lightweight fitness tracker, you’ll need to consider a few things.
Runners should seek out built-in GPS smarts. Thankfully, most HUAWEI watches below have just that. Notably, gym-goers may want to consider fit and feel above all, sport tracking modes for specific exercises, and a host of fitness sensors from SpO2 tracking to a reliable heart rate sensor.
Finally, all HUAWEI watches offer general smartwatch features, from built-in alarms to onboard music playback. You’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a smartwatch that runs apps. HUAWEI’s smartwatches lack the app bouquets offered by Wear OS and watchOS. That said, the basic features are there for less demanding users.
The best HUAWEI smartwatches
- The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the best HUAWEI smartwatch. The company’s flagship model packs a refreshed, refined design loaded with Harmony OS.
- The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro is the best HUAWEI smartwatch to monitor heart health. Its headlining feature is its built-in ECG, but it also packs a premium build with exotic materials.
- The HUAWEI Watch GT 3 is the best HUAWEI smartwatch for most people. It lacks the creature comfort features of its Apple and Samsung rivals but packs battery life to spare. It’s also incredibly affordable.
- The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner is the best HUAWEI watch for runners, thanks to its great GPS and heart rate monitoring accuracy and additional coaching features.
- The HUAWEI Watch GT 2e is the best affordable HUAWEI smartwatch for casual athletes. This mid-range watch features a few design tweaks that make it a better gym buy over the GT 2.
- The HUAWEI Band 6 is the best HUAWEI fitness tracker. It’s cheap, it’s compact, and it’s loaded with health tracking features.
HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro: The best HUAWEI smartwatch
Arguably the best-looking HUAWEI smartwatch ever made, the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is the company’s current flagship wearable. It’s available in several styles, topped by a 48mm face and a 1.47-inch 60Hz OLED display. The Watch 3 Pro packs HUAWEI’s excellent TruSleep tracking smarts, offering continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. And as far as smartwatch features go, Harmony OS brings a pleasant UI refresh to the wrist.
HUAWEI could improve the Watch 3 Pro’s general fitness tracking smarts, while its bulky design isn’t great for those with an active lifestyle. Although it features tracking for more than 100 workout types, automatic detection for the activities you might actually use is unreliable. The Watch 3 Pro also packs dual-band GPS, but its lock-on is tardy.
The HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro is an excellent statement smartwatch with the promise of future development, but bear in mind its shortfalls and your requirements before investing in one.
Pros
- Premium-looking design
- Great screen
- Fantastic battery life
- Lots of smartwatch features
Cons
- Fitness tracking is sub-par
- Feature disparity for iOS/non-HUAWEI phones
- Meager app support
- Slow to charge
HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Pro: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for monitoring heart health
The HUAWEI GT 3 Pro is another stunning smartwatch. It comes in designs using plenty of titanium and ceramic with sapphire glass, giving it a unique aesthetic in the wearable world. Its positives lie beyond its attractive facade, though. It’s a great fitness tracking watch with fast GPS locking performance, great battery life, and a built-in ECG to monitor heart health.
However, the positives largely end there. The watch really only excels for HUAWEI smartphone owners, and you’ll have a tough time exporting your fitness data to any other service beyond HUAWEI’s app. And finally, there’s the price. The base model is by no means cheap, while the unique ceramic alternative sees that price jump even further. Still, if you love HUAWEI devices and seek one with ECG functionality, this is the best bet for you and your heart.
Pros
- Striking new designs
- Premium materials
- Excellent battery life
- Fast GPS lock
- Good fitness tracking
Cons
- ECG feature not available yet
- Unpolished software
- Limited third-party app support
- Complicated health data export
HUAWEI Watch GT 3: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for most people
Coming in at a much lower price, the Watch GT 3 retains HUAWEI’s keen focus on build quality, adds a larger screen over its predecessor and Pro sibling, and improves GPS lock. The latter is a big deal for those who value distance tracking reliability on a wearable. HUAWEI’s refined heart rate sensor is building on that, which marks a considerable improvement over the GT 2. While Harmony OS still provides a two-week battery life and a new lick of UI paint, the ecosystem’s young and devoid of third-party apps. It does have plenty of room to improve, though.
If you’ve already invested in HUAWEI’s ecosystem or don’t lean too hard on smartwatch apps, the Watch GT 3 nails the basics and looks good doing it.
Pros
- Larger, sharper display
- Harmony OS improves on Lite OS
- Faster GPS lock
- 1-2 week battery life
- Accurate fitness tracking
Cons
- Heart rate tracking not 100% reliable
- Limited third-party app support
- Complicated health data export
HUAWEI Watch GT Runner: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for runners
The HUAWEI Watch GT Runner shares its base traits with the GT 3, giving it a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 5ATM water resistance, and a 455mAh battery that goes and goes. However, the GT Runner is better suited for those who want a sports coach tied to their wrists.
The GT Runner has several features runners will love, including race projections and AI coaching features, VO2 max stats, a Running Ability Index, and a remarkably accurate GPS with reliable heart rate monitoring.
You may want to look beyond the GT Runner if you have smaller wrists, as the 46mm face can be bulky for some. Additionally, HUAWEI Health remains awkward for most and downright difficult to use for many in select countries in the world.
Pros
- Impressive 14-day battery life
- Bright, crisp display
- Loud real-time voice guidance
- Fast GPS lock
- Accurate heart rate data
Cons
- Limited third-party app support
- Only one size — large
- Challenging setup process
- Complicated health data export
HUAWEI Watch GT 2e: The best HUAWEI smartwatch for casual athletes
If you’re looking for a fitness-first smartwatch with extensive endurance, the Watch GT 2e is a solid option. It features chunky silicone straps for those who work up a sweat at the gym. The bright 1.39-inch AMOLED makes quick work of peeking tracking data, too. Aesthetically, it’s one of the best-looking fitness watches you can buy.
Fitness tracking is excellent, too. Onboard GPS supports 15 in-depth tracking modes, from cycling to climbing, while 85 other modes also feature. Several running-focused programs are also baked into the Watch GT 2e, making it an excellent wearable for those perfecting their pacing and stride. Other features include a heart rate sensor, VO2 max estimates, SpO2 monitoring (only on demand), and stress tracking.
However, like its namesake, the Watch GT 2e lacks app support. Sure, onboard storage for music is nice, but there’s no compatibility with third-party services. This means no Spotify or YouTube Music while out on your runs. HUAWEI’s Lite OS UI is also laggy on this device, but that might not be a deal-breaker given its near two-week battery life. Also, it’s a pain to export data from HUAWEI Health, so you’ll have to get used to your fitness data living within HUAWEI’s walled garden.
Pros
- High-end, durable design
- 2-week battery life
- Low price point
- Plenty of fitness and health features
- Decent heart rate and GPS performance
- Great sleep tracking
Cons
- Limited third-party app support
- Limited smartwatch features
- Finicky touchscreen
- SpO2 sensor is a miss
- iOS experience is lacking
HUAWEI Band 6: The best HUAWEI fitness tracker
Packing a big, rectangular AMOLED display, the Band 6 is arguably one of the best-looking budget fitness trackers out there. Yes, the HUAWEI Band 7 has been available for some time now, but it doesn’t bring anything breathtakingly new to warrant inclusion above the Band 6. It’s comfortable to wear, includes nearly two weeks of battery life, and can track your SpO2 levels all day. The latter is a big win over some of its larger, pricier smartwatch siblings. The Band 6 also focuses more on tracking your health metrics than providing smartwatch features as a fitness tracker. You also might run into erratic heart-rate tracking during more intense workouts.
Despite its flaws, the HUAWEI Band 6 is an excellent choice if your pockets are shallow or if you’re seeking a more minimalist wearable.
Pros
- Comfortable, roomy form factor
- Great value
- Solid battery life
- Lots of workout modes
- All-day SpO2 monitoring
Cons
- Limited smartwatch features and apps
- Non-removable straps
- Heart rate sensor struggles during workouts
Honorable mentions
That’s it for our list of the best HUAWEI smartwatches you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products:
- HUAWEI Watch GT 2 ($147.91 at Amazon): HUAWEI’s former flagship smartwatch line runs Lite OS, has battery life to spare, and features solid fitness tracking features. It’s also incredibly cheap compared to the Watch GT 3 series.
- HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro ($204.9 at Huawei): If you like the Watch GT 2 but want more high-end build materials and wireless charging, the Watch GT 2 Pro is the answer. Just take note of its dated internals and high list price.
- HUAWEI Watch Fit ($89 at Amazon): Packing a large AMOLED face, the Watch Fit accomplishes most of the fitness tracking tasks of its circular smartwatch siblings for a lower price. However, we do feel the Band 6 is an overall better buy.
Top HUAWEI smartwatch questions and answers
A HUAWEI smartwatch is worth buying if you put build quality and fitness tracking above a “smart” experience. However, stay away if you’re looking for third-party app support.
Huawei’s older watches employ Lite OS. Newer HUAWEI devices, like the HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro, use Harmony OS.
Yes, you can use most HUAWEI watches with Android or iOS devices.
You can receive and take calls on your HUAWEI Watch GT 2 via Bluetooth and listen to them via the built-in speaker. You can also respond using the device’s microphone.