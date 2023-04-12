Best daily deals

The best smartwatches for men you can buy

There's never been a better time to snag a new smartwatch for your wrist. These are your options.
Modern smartwatches are fast becoming essential pieces of tech that help you get through the day. These wrist-worn companions not only display the time but double as personal fitness trainers and, in some cases, completely independent smart devices. Choosing a suitable smartwatch for your wrist is a tough decision. But we’re here to make your life a little easier. Find a list of the best smartwatches for men you can buy in 2023 below.

Buying the right men’s smartwatch for your needs

We understand that the majority of the smartwatches mentioned below could appeal to both men and women, but we’re specifically considering models that have larger faces, chunkier or svelte styling, and reliable health tracking. Before we consider the individual options, it’s important to understand what features are essential to you. You’ll naturally gravitate toward an Apple Watch if you own an iPhone. For Android users, it’s mostly open season.

Do you find yourself pegged to the boardroom or office? A comfortable, minimalist device that melds style and substance might be best for the stylish man. The likes of Samsung and Withings are well-versed in creating beautiful watches without sacrificing functionality.

Men leading more active lifestyles seeking gym companions or a general health tracker should consider smartwatches with GPS. A selection of specific smart tracking modes and a wide array of sensors are also useful to provide more intuitive insight. Looking for an outdoor option? We also have a few candidates for you with longer battery life and off-the-grid features. If you’re budget-limited, don’t worry — you don’t need to break the band on a fitness tracker.

The best smartwatches for men

  • Apple Watch Ultra: The Apple Watch Series 8 is also worth a shout, but we love the Ultra for its brash styling, massive lens, and rugged design. It’s also packed with more specialized sports features that adventurers will love.
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Samsung upped the ante with its latest smartwatch series’ new Pro model. Packing a much larger 45mm dial, outdoor features, and a more durable build, it’s the best Wear OS smartwatch for men you can buy.
  • Garmin Venu 2 Plus: Garmin’s latest addition to the Venu line, the Venu 2 Plus features everything you should need, whether you’re out on the trail or trekking the concrete jungle. It’s our top pick for the best Garmin smartwatch for men.
  • Fitbit Sense: The best Fitbit smartwatch for men you can buy is the Fitbit Sense. It’s a better value prospect since the debut of its successor, and it packs plenty of sensors for detailed health tracking.
  • Withings ScanWatch: The Withings ScanWatch is the best hybrid watch. It’s arguably also the best smartwatch on this list for health tracking as it packs medical-grade SpO2 and ECG sensors.
  • Fitbit Charge 5: For something more straightforward, the Fitbit Charge 5 is the best fitness tracker for men. The new color screen makes this line more attractive than ever.
  • Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best cheap fitness tracker for men is the Xiaomi Mi Band 7. It’s a capable, no-fuss fitness tracker with a few new tricks for casual athletes.

Apple Watch Ultra: The best smartwatch for men

Apple Watch UltraApple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra
Louder speaker • Large battery • Extensive features
The rugged smartwatch for the iOS crowd
The Apple Watch Ultra has a large sapphire glass display, with an additional programmable Action button on the side. It also includes a larger and louder speaker for emergencies, LTE connectivity, and a large battery. The Ultra comes with a host of features for athletes, too. Rock climbers, scuba divers, hikers, and other folks who are looking for a smartwatch that can help them track intense workouts and also keep them safe will find a lot to love about the Ultra.
$799.00 at Amazon

It’s difficult to ignore the sheer statement the Apple Watch Ultra makes on a wrist. The massive 49mm lens dwarfs most smartwatches, while the bulky titanium body protects the device’s smart internals from weekend adventures.

While you won’t find many unique smart features on the Ultra that you would on the Series 8 or Watch SE (2022), we think it’s a better buy thanks to its long battery life, the programmable Action button, and more accurate GPS performance. Add on the depth sensor for swimmers, additional running data for athletes, and a skin temperature sensor for better sleep tracking, and you have a watch that’ll revel in an active lifestyle.

Of course, all these additions make for a massively expensive smartwatch. Apple’s now playing in Garmin’s league with a $799 list price. However, it’s a worthwhile investment for men who own an iPhone.

An Apple Watch Ultra displays its watch face on a user's wrist.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Pros

  • Bigger, brighter (yet still comfortable) display
  • Added Action button with tons of potential
  • Durable build and increased water resistance
  • Longest lasting battery on an Apple Watch
  • Advanced health tracking sensors and accurate GPS
  • Showcases full suite of watchOS 9 upgrades

Cons

  • Only available in one (very large) size
  • Underbaked navigation/mapping features
  • Fitness metrics still not as comprehensive as competitors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: The best Wear OS smartwatch for men

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Excellent build and comfort • Improved battery life • Solid GPS accuracy
Subtle upgrades make a huge difference
The Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch offers a bigger battery, more sturdy body, and more comfortable fit than its predecessor. It supports Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation, while a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and improved sleep tracking makes for an impressive health-tracking product.
$249.00 at Amazon
Save $30.99
$249.00 at Amazon
Save $30.99

You have a little more variety when shopping for a Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Luxury firm Montblanc now has a Wear OS 3 smartwatch, while Google is set to launch its Pixel Watch in a few weeks. However, the best Wear OS smartwatch for men comes from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in particular, is our choice. It features a sleek yet hardy aesthetic with a sapphire lens, a titanium build, and a new lip that runs around the outside of the watch’s dial. You forgo the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s more rugged design with a physical rotating bezel, but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also includes more for your money.

Chief of the new features is the much, much larger battery. The larger power store fuels the watch’s outdoor-orientated features, from GPX map support to Track Back for lost hikers. If you don’t like the new D-buckle clasp, you can always snag a third-party band to enhance the watch’s look further.

Despite its advancements, it remains limited in several ways. For one, its new skin temperature sensor will only benefit those who menstruate, at least for now. You may also find better battery life from products from other smartwatch stables. But if you don’t mind these small roadblocks, and can cough up the cash, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is an excellent smartwatch for men.

Of course, if you still crave the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and its bezel, it’s still available to purchase.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro displays its App Library including Google and Samsung native apps.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Pros

  • Durable, premium build, and D-buckle clasp
  • Improved battery life and faster charging
  • New hiking and navigation features
  • Reliable heart rate monitoring
  • Solid GPS accuracy

Cons

  • No skin temperature monitoring at launch
  • No more rotating bezel
  • GPX file sharing not applicable to runs
  • Expensive

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The best Garmin smartwatch for men

Garmin Venu 2 PlusGarmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls
Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist.
The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant.
$349.99 at Amazon
Save $100.00
$449.99 at Garmin

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the best all-around Garmin smartwatch the company has ever made. Aesthetically, it’s also one of the company’s best-looking products to date.

Building on the strengths of the original Garmin Venu 2, the Plus edition adds smartwatch features that help to round out the user experience. Active men will still find over 25 workout modes, the only ECG feature on a Garmin watch, Body Battery, sleep score, Health Snapshot, Garmin Pay, and music storage. What’s new is support for Google Assistant and the ability to make and receive on-wrist phone calls when paired to a nearby smartphone.

However, compared to Wear OS devices and the Apple Watch, the Venu 2 Plus still lacks app support. The heart rate sensor could also use some work, especially regarding consistency. Finally, it’s quite pricey at a sliver under $450.

A Garmin Venu 2 Plus on the wrist showing the watch face and display
Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros

  • Excellent design and build quality
  • Rapid charging helps make for battery woes
  • Clear call quality on the wrist
  • Slow, but useful voice assistant support
  • Accurate fitness and health tracking

Cons

  • High price tag
  • Battery life is shorter than Garmin claims
  • Heart rate sensor still has issues

Fitbit Sense: The best Fitbit smartwatch for men

Fitbit SenseFitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense
Premium design • Accurate sensors • 6-day battery life
One of the most advanced health watches.
The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's flagship health-focused smartwatch. It has built-in ECG, GPS, and heart rate sensors, plus a new EDA Scan app that measures your body's stress levels. This is by far Fitbit's most advanced health watch so far.
$149.95 at Amazon
Save $150.00

On paper, the Fitbit Sense is the best Fitbit smartwatch for men. It’s loaded with sensors, including a skin temperature monitor, an EDA sensor to measure stress, and an ECG for heart health. On top of this specialized tech, you’ll also find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, and Fitbit’s stellar sleep and daily activity tracking. It’s an impressive smartwatch for men intent on improving their overall fitness score step-by-step.

However, the Sense’s biggest threat is arguably its cheaper sibling. It’s debatable whether its fancy tech is worth the premium, especially when held against the Versa 3. You might also lament Fitbit’s half-baked smartwatch features compared to its peers.

Fitbit has just announced the Sense 2, bringing a sleeker design, always-on stress monitoring, and a refreshed UI to the table. However, it features nerfed smart features, no Google Assistant support, and no Wi-Fi connectivity. We still recommend users looking for a better smartwatch experience purchase the original Sense. If you don’t mind Wear OS or a much smaller watch face, the Google Pixel Watch may be an alternative, too.

A Fitbit Sense, the company's best sleep tracker, rests on its side on a wooden ledge.
Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros

  • High-end, premium design
  • Improved quick-release straps
  • (Mostly) accurate GPS and heart rate sensors
  • Skin temp sensor provides useful data
  • Detailed sleep tracking
  • ~6-day battery life

Cons

  • Bad inductive button
  • SpO2 tracking requires a dedicated watch face
  • EDA and ECG sensors need refining
  • Fitbit OS still needs work

Withings ScanWatch: The best health-focused watch for men

Withings ScanWatchWithings ScanWatch
Withings ScanWatch
Premium, classy design • Long-lasting battery • Clinically validated health sensors
The Withings ScanWatch is more than just a "specialty" smartwatch
A health-focused hybrid device, the Withings Scanwatch features the aesthetic of an analog watch but packs undercover smarts for tracking your health and fitness, including fantastic sleep tracking. It is even clinically validated to detect early signs of AFib and sleep apnea.
$299.99 at Amazon

The Withings ScanWatch isn’t a smartwatch in the true sense, but this list wouldn’t be complete without it. First off, it’s a gorgeous piece of technology melding classic analog watch aesthetics with modern touches. You could argue that it’s the best-looking device on this list.

Its beauty isn’t skin deep, either. The ScanWatch is thick with health tech, including medical-grade ECG and SpO2 sensors. These power its real unique selling points: atrial fibrillation (AFib) and sleep apnea tracking — two features that some men who struggle to breathe easily at night may consider indispensable. As a hybrid smartwatch, the ScanWatch’s battery life is the best of all the devices on this list, lasting a month between charges.

While it’s a wholly polished experience, the ScanWatch lacks the app support and large digital display of its actual smartwatches contemporaries. But men seeking the perfect balance between classic style and heart health monitoring will feel right at home.

Seeking the functionality of the ScanWatch but want something that makes more of a statement? The bulkier Withings ScanWatch Horizon might be right up your alley if you can stomach the $499 price tag.

withings scanwatch review clock face time on wrist 2
Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pros

  • Premium, classy design
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Health Mate app is well-designed and easy to use
  • Potentially lifesaving and easy-to-use ECG monitor
  • Clinically validated AFib and breathing disturbance notifications
  • Fantastic sleep tracking

Cons

  • Small display limits smart features
  • Few advanced fitness features or insights

Fitbit Charge 5: The best fitness tracker for men

Fitbit Charge 5Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Bright OLED display • Stress monitor • Accurate sensors
The first stress management watch from Fitbit.
The Fitbit Charge 5 is a major update from its predecessor. Not only does it have a color AMOLED display, it's the first tracker to come with Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score — a feature that aims to predict how much activity or rest you should take on for the day.
$99.95 at Amazon
Save $50.00
$99.95 at Best Buy
Save $50.00
$99.95 at Walmart
Save $50.00

Want a pure fitness-first tracker with limited smartwatch features? Few devices can come close to Fitbit’s Charge series. While the older and cheaper Charge 4 is also a viable contender for this crown, the Charge 5 brings a larger, color AMOLED display, an ECG, and an EDA stress monitor to the table. You’ll also get an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, and excellent sleep tracking consistent with other Fitbits.

The Charge 5 doesn’t necessarily have a feature set to match its price tag. It sacrifices an altimeter and the lengthier battery life offered by its predecessor — two factors that make it less attractive to men who regularly hike or run. However, if you’re looking for something sleek that doesn’t occupy much space on the arm, the Charge 5 is the ticket.

Fitbit Charge 5 Review In Bush
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
Charge 5

Pros

  • Bright, full-color AMOLED display
  • Sleek, slim design
  • EDA, SpO2, and skin temperature tracking
  • Sleep tracking is top tier
  • Accurate GPS and heart rate sensors

Cons

  • No altimeter
  • Battery life could be better
  • Expensive

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: The best budget fitness tracker for men

Xiaomi Mi Band 7Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Xiaomi Mi Band 7
Bigger, brighter display • Accurate resting heart rate • Continuous SpO2 monitoring
A budget band that delivers more than it's price tag might suggest
A long battery life, bright always-on display, and impressive health and activity tracking smarts make this affordable tracker a great pick for anyone on a budget. Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 delivers more than 100 sport modes, plus continuous SpO2 monitoring. You can even personalize your device with tons of animated watch faces.
$44.18 at Amazon
Save $2.12

Finally, what if a slim budget limits you? The Xiaomi Mi Band series has long been the cheap fitness tracker of choice, and the Mi Band 7 continues this tradition. It features a much larger display, which fits larger wrists better. It’s also complemented by an upgraded UI that’s easier to navigate for those with bulkier fingers.

Underneath its skin is a larger power store, all-day SpO2 monitoring smarts with low oxygen alerts, and built-in training metrics. This combination makes it a great choice for gym-goers and runners on a budget. While it doesn’t feature marked upgrades over its predecessor, you’ll struggle to find a better fitness band at this price point.

A Xiaomi Mi Band 7 displays its watch face.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
Xiaomi Mi Band 7

Pros

  • Bigger, brighter display
  • Accurate resting heart rate
  • Continuous SpO2 monitoring
  • Comically huge number of sport modes
  • Fun new band colors
  • Slightly more expensive, still amazing value

Cons

  • No built-in GPS
  • No NFC or voice assistant on global model
  • Inconsistent sleep tracking
  • Confusing app situation

Honorable mentions

That’s it for our list of the best smartwatches for men, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following smartwatches:

  • Apple Watch SE 2 ($269.99 at Amazon): The entry-level Apple Watch trades some health features, like the ECG and SpO2 tracking, for a lower price.
  • Garmin Fenix 7 ($699.99 at Amazon): This is arguably the most powerful outdoor watch money can buy. It’s pricey, but if you find yourself out on the trail more often than not, its functionality is invaluable.
  • Garmin Forerunner 265 ($449.99 at Garmin): Garmin’s middle-of-the-road running watch features a bright and beautiful AMOLED screen, better battery life, and great feature set for those who want a marathon companion.
  • Suunto 5 Peak ($210.84 at Amazon): Suunto’s mid-range outdoor watch is light, tracks over 80 sport modes, and packs built-in GPS. It’s also affordable for those who may find Garmin’s products too expensive.
  • Fossil Gen 6 ($189 at Amazon): Fossil’s classic circular timepiece now packs an SpO2 sensor, faster charging, and a brighter display. The long-promised Wear OS 3 upgrade has also rolled out, creating a smoother software experience.
  • Fitbit Inspire 3 ($99.95 at Amazon): If you need nothing more than the basics, the sub-$100 Fitbit Inspire 2 is worth your time. It’s slim and light packs plenty of battery life, and includes a Fitbit Premium subscription to sweeten the deal.
  • HUAWEI Band 6 ($53.54 at Amazon): A surprise hit, the Band 6 is a stellar fitness tracker with few flaws. It packs SpO2 tracking, a smartwatch-sized screen, and plenty of endurance. It’s wonderfully cheap, too.

Top questions and answers for men’s smartwatches

Choosing a smartwatch for men will depend on your requirements. Do you put the smartwatch experience above health and fitness tracking? Try the Galaxy Watch 4 if you’re on Android or the Apple Watch if you’re an iPhone user. A Garmin or Fitbit device would be a good choice if you’re more interested in reaching your fitness goals.

We’d recommend Fossil smartwatches for those seeking a sophisticated aesthetic. If you really want to splurge, the Michael Kors range is specifically suited to those who privilege aesthetics over functionality.

Purchasing a smartwatch or a fitness tracker will depend on your particular needs. A fitness tracker is for you if you privilege fitness tracking, low price points, and slim, light builds. If you want a device with a larger screen and smarter smartphone integrations with onboard apps, get a smartwatch.

