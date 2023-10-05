Since the arrival of the first Google Pixel Watch, we’ve eagerly awaited the company’s follow-up device. Now that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is here, it still may not be the right device for you. Whether your phone is incompatible or you’re looking for something different than what the device has to offer, the wearables landscape is saturated with powerful smartwatches and fitness trackers catering to a variety of users. Browse our round-up of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 alternatives to see what the market has to offer.

Buying the right Google Pixel Watch 2 alternative for your needs

Google

The Google Pixel Watch 2 should look very familiar to anyone with the original model. It also has a lot in common with popular devices from competing brands. Most wearables offer a variety of tracking tools, smart features, and third-party apps. To make sure you invest in the right device for your needs, start by determining what you want most from your wearable. Are you looking for a gym companion or an extension of your smartphone? Do you value apps, battery life, activity modes, or health sensors?

Apple Watches and Wear OS devices both pack robust app stores. An option from Garmin is likely to provide the best experience for fitness-focused users less concerned with smart features. Meanwhile, battery life plays a significant role in users’ experiences and varies greatly from device to device. Despite being a Fitbit device, the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t offer as much battery life as other options from the company’s stable. If you’re committed to the Fitbit ecosystem, the Charge 6 may be a better pick but it sacrifices smart features. We break down a variety of Pixel Watch 2 alternatives below and dig into the pros and cons of each option.

The best Google Pixel Watch 2 alternatives Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably the best Wear OS smartwatch available. Although similar in specs and looks to last year’s model, the newest Galaxy Watch improves battery life and performance.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably the best Wear OS smartwatch available. Although similar in specs and looks to last year’s model, the newest Galaxy Watch improves battery life and performance. Apple Watch Series 9: For anyone within the iOS ecosystem, the Apple Watch continues to reign. The newest Series 9 is the best Pixel Watch 2 alternative for iPhone users.

For anyone within the iOS ecosystem, the Apple Watch continues to reign. The newest Series 9 is the best Pixel Watch 2 alternative for iPhone users. Garmin Venu 3: Easily Garmin’s best smartwatch, the Venu 3 packs many of the company’s top health and fitness tracking tools, providing a well-rounded option for active shoppers.

Easily Garmin’s best smartwatch, the Venu 3 packs many of the company’s top health and fitness tracking tools, providing a well-rounded option for active shoppers. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Mobvoi’s latest Pro model wearable also offers a solid Wear OS experience, plus the company’s unique battery-saving dual display.

Mobvoi’s latest Pro model wearable also offers a solid Wear OS experience, plus the company’s unique battery-saving dual display. Fitbit Charge 6: For a band-style fitness tracker with reliable sleep tracking and ECG capabilities, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a loaded device at a more affordable price.

For a band-style fitness tracker with reliable sleep tracking and ECG capabilities, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a loaded device at a more affordable price. Withings ScanWatch 2: The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best medically approved hybrid device with a dedicated health focus and an attractive build.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The best Wear OS Pixel Watch 2 alternative

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Taking the Pixel Watch 2 off the table, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best Wear OS device available. The company’s base model for 2023, the device features a 20% larger display than last year and a display that’s twice as bright. The series also tweaks battery life and offers a few performance improvements. Most importantly, it runs the same Google Wear OS 4 found on the Pixel Watch 2. In addition to health and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 6 packs Google’s top tools including Google Maps, Google Home, and the Google Play Store.

Though we consider the sporty base model a great pick for active users, the pricier Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($429 at Amazon) brings back Samsung’s fan-favorite rotating bezel. The feature gives the device a more traditional impression and streamlines on-device navigation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bigger, brighter AMOLED display • Snappy Wear OS 4 software experience • Sporty yet tasteful aesthetic MSRP: $299.99 Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Pros Bigger, brighter AMOLED display

Snappy Wear OS 4 software experience

Sporty yet tasteful aesthetic

User-friendly quick-release strap

$100 less than Watch 6 Classic Cons Mostly minor improvements over Watch 5

Unreliable touch bezel

Inconsistent GPS and heart rate data

Some features only available to Samsung phone users

Apple Watch Series 9: The best Pixel Watch 2 alternative for iOS users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for iOS users hands down. Like its predecessor, the watch boasts unmatched third-party app support, seamless iPhone integration, and a full suite of health and fitness tracking tools. The new model also packs a powerful new processor for even more impressive computing. This enables new features like the Double Tap gesture control. Using Double Tap, Series 9 users can complete simple actions with two taps of their finger and thumb.

Additionally, the Series 9 features Apple’s latest watchOS 10 software with a revamped user interface, including the reintroduction of stackable widgets. The new OS also packs upgraded tools for cyclists, updates to the mindfulness app, and outdoor time tracking based on the device’s ambient light sensor. In general, the Cupertino-based ecosystem continues to expand its offering on both the health and fitness fronts. Considering the Pixel Watch 2 is incompatible with iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a no-brainer for those shoppers.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 9 Powerful new processor • Upgraded display with 2000 nit brightness • New gesture controls and Siri features MSRP: $399.00 Apple's most convenient smartwatch The new S9 chip makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the most capable, and battery friendly Apple watch to date. Enjoy improved security, improved functionality in low-connectivity situations, and improved health tracking. Introducing new Double-Tap gesture. See price at Apple See price at Amazon Save $60.00

Pros Powerful new S9 chipset

Brighter AMOLED display

Expanded Find My Phone feature

Onboard Siri query processing

Excellent WatchOS 10 updates Cons Double Tap gesture control not available at launch

Limited newness compared to Series 8

Battery life still unimproved

Garmin Venu 3: The Pixel Watch 2 alternative from Garmin

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

For a highly reliable gym companion with some handy smart features, the Garmin Venu 3 is the company’s best smartwatch yet. It doesn’t offer the same third-party app experience as the options above but provides on-wrist phone calls and voice assistant support. It also taps into many of Garmin’s top training tools including brand-new automatic nap detection, as well as Body Battery, Daily Summary, and Recory stats. Plus, during our review period, we found both GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring on the Venu 3 accurate. Significantly, the Venu 3’s multi-week battery life also makes the device stand out most compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

One shortcoming of the Venu 3 is that it does not currently support Garmin’s ECG app like the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The new model features an upgraded heart rate sensor that hasn’t yet been FDA-approved for ECG readings. We think it’s very likely that the device will support the app in the future.

Garmin Venu 3 Garmin Venu 3 Highly accurate GPS and heart rate sensors • Automatic nap detection and sleep coaching • Up to 14-day battery life MSRP: $449.99 Accuracy and smarts. The Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S focus on providing personalized data about your health and wellness with some of Garmin's most advanced body tracking features. The Body Battery function informs you of your activity levels, and new sleep tracking includes nap detection. See price at Amazon See price at Garmin

Pros Highly accurate GPS and heart rate sensors

Automatic nap detection and sleep coaching

On-device phone call and voice assistant support

Up to 14-day battery life

Larger display Cons No ECG app

Pricey compared to competitors

No LTE model

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Another solid Wear OS option

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Back within the Wear OS family, the TicWatch Pro 5 also has a lot to offer prospective users. The newest Mobvoi watch offers significant internal upgrades as well as a very useful rotating digital crown, similar to that of Apple’s wearables. The device’s build also offers performance-level durability specs so it’s a solid pick for adventuring outdoors.

In addition to updated Google software, the TicWatch Pro 5 boasts Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, improved battery specs, fast charging capabilities, and a host of health and activity tracking tools. We’re particularly large fans of the device’s customizable dual display that helps save battery life even further. This year, Mobvoi even integrated heart rate zones into the secondary display for more functionality during workouts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bigger, brighter AMOLED display • Snappy Wear OS 4 software experience • Sporty yet tasteful aesthetic MSRP: $299.99 Bigger and better. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 brings the best of Wear OS 4 and Samsung's smartwatch features to the table. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with Samsung phones makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Pros Runs on the latest Wear OS

Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 is snappy and efficient

Digital crown streamlines navigation

Dual display adds even more functionality Cons Pricier than its predecessor

Inconsistent sleep tracking

Band design is cheap and attracts dust

No wireless charging

Fitbit Charge 6: The best tracker-style Pixel Watch 2 alternative

Fitbit

For a smaller form factor, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best band-style tracker available. The Charge line has always been among the most popular Fitbit devices, and the newest model has even more on board. In addition to heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, and SpO2 tracking, the Charge 6 features Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube Music Controls. In other words, it’s a relatively smart device considering it’s not technically a smartwatch.

For advanced health monitoring, we love that the tracker offers AFib monitoring, an ECG sensor, and an EDA sensor. On the fitness front, it also supports over 40 exercise routines, and can now sync with popular gym equipment such as a Peloton bike. It may not boast a full-size AMOLED display like other options on this list, but the colorful display has plenty of room for onscreen stats and details.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 Most powerful Fitbit tracker • 40 exercise modes • Advanced heart-rate sensor MSRP: $159.99 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the company's 2023 top-of-the-line fitness tracker When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 6 is now the best product in the company&#039;s portfolio. To get anything better, you&#039;d need to jump up to the Sense 2, which is more like a smartwatch. The Charge 6 has a full-color display, 40 exercise modes, and the most advanced heart-rate tracker Fitbit offers. See price at Amazon See price at Fitbit

Withings ScanWatch 2: The best hybrid smartwatch Pixel Watch 2 alternative

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Not everyone shopping for a smartwatch wants a sporty aesthetic. Enter the Withings ScanWatch 2. This health-focused hybrid watch offers key tech housed in a traditional watch case. With real ticking hands and a miniature display, the watch covertly packs powerful health monitoring tools, including an ECG for atrial fibrillation detection as well as SpO2 tracking.

The ScanWatch 2 also adds a temperature sensor to track users’ baseline fluctuations for detailed sleep and cycle tracking. These advanced health features keep the watch on par with some of the top smartwatches available, including the Pixel Watch 2. On the fitness front, it offers automatic workout detection for more than 40 activities. Meanwhile, thanks to its minimal display, the ScanWatch 2 offers 30 days of battery life between charges.

Withings ScanWatch 2 Withings ScanWatch 2 Water-resistant • Health-focused • Hybrid smartwatch MSRP: $349.95 Health-first elegantly simple hybrid smartwatch The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a pleasantly simple smartwatch, combining mechanical timing with a small grey-scale display. Focused on your health, the watch has heart-rate sensors, temperature tracking, sleep tracking, activity tracking and more. See price at Amazon See price at Withings

FAQs

Which smartwatch works better with the Google Pixel phone? The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers the best smartphone integration and the best user experience for Pixel phone users.

Which is better the Google Pixel Watch 2 or the Apple Watch? The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch are for completely different users. The Pixel Watch is only compatible with Android phones. The Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones.