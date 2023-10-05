Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best Google Pixel Watch 2 alternatives
Since the arrival of the first Google Pixel Watch, we’ve eagerly awaited the company’s follow-up device. Now that the Google Pixel Watch 2 is here, it still may not be the right device for you. Whether your phone is incompatible or you’re looking for something different than what the device has to offer, the wearables landscape is saturated with powerful smartwatches and fitness trackers catering to a variety of users. Browse our round-up of the best Google Pixel Watch 2 alternatives to see what the market has to offer.
Buying the right Google Pixel Watch 2 alternative for your needs
The Google Pixel Watch 2 should look very familiar to anyone with the original model. It also has a lot in common with popular devices from competing brands. Most wearables offer a variety of tracking tools, smart features, and third-party apps. To make sure you invest in the right device for your needs, start by determining what you want most from your wearable. Are you looking for a gym companion or an extension of your smartphone? Do you value apps, battery life, activity modes, or health sensors?
Apple Watches and Wear OS devices both pack robust app stores. An option from Garmin is likely to provide the best experience for fitness-focused users less concerned with smart features. Meanwhile, battery life plays a significant role in users’ experiences and varies greatly from device to device. Despite being a Fitbit device, the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t offer as much battery life as other options from the company’s stable. If you’re committed to the Fitbit ecosystem, the Charge 6 may be a better pick but it sacrifices smart features. We break down a variety of Pixel Watch 2 alternatives below and dig into the pros and cons of each option.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The Galaxy Watch 6 is arguably the best Wear OS smartwatch available. Although similar in specs and looks to last year’s model, the newest Galaxy Watch improves battery life and performance.
- Apple Watch Series 9: For anyone within the iOS ecosystem, the Apple Watch continues to reign. The newest Series 9 is the best Pixel Watch 2 alternative for iPhone users.
- Garmin Venu 3: Easily Garmin’s best smartwatch, the Venu 3 packs many of the company’s top health and fitness tracking tools, providing a well-rounded option for active shoppers.
- Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Mobvoi’s latest Pro model wearable also offers a solid Wear OS experience, plus the company’s unique battery-saving dual display.
- Fitbit Charge 6: For a band-style fitness tracker with reliable sleep tracking and ECG capabilities, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a loaded device at a more affordable price.
- Withings ScanWatch 2: The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best medically approved hybrid device with a dedicated health focus and an attractive build.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: The best Wear OS Pixel Watch 2 alternative
Taking the Pixel Watch 2 off the table, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best Wear OS device available. The company’s base model for 2023, the device features a 20% larger display than last year and a display that’s twice as bright. The series also tweaks battery life and offers a few performance improvements. Most importantly, it runs the same Google Wear OS 4 found on the Pixel Watch 2. In addition to health and fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 6 packs Google’s top tools including Google Maps, Google Home, and the Google Play Store.
Though we consider the sporty base model a great pick for active users, the pricier Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($429 at Amazon) brings back Samsung’s fan-favorite rotating bezel. The feature gives the device a more traditional impression and streamlines on-device navigation.
Pros
- Bigger, brighter AMOLED display
- Snappy Wear OS 4 software experience
- Sporty yet tasteful aesthetic
- User-friendly quick-release strap
- $100 less than Watch 6 Classic
Cons
- Mostly minor improvements over Watch 5
- Unreliable touch bezel
- Inconsistent GPS and heart rate data
- Some features only available to Samsung phone users
Apple Watch Series 9: The best Pixel Watch 2 alternative for iOS users
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch for iOS users hands down. Like its predecessor, the watch boasts unmatched third-party app support, seamless iPhone integration, and a full suite of health and fitness tracking tools. The new model also packs a powerful new processor for even more impressive computing. This enables new features like the Double Tap gesture control. Using Double Tap, Series 9 users can complete simple actions with two taps of their finger and thumb.
Additionally, the Series 9 features Apple’s latest watchOS 10 software with a revamped user interface, including the reintroduction of stackable widgets. The new OS also packs upgraded tools for cyclists, updates to the mindfulness app, and outdoor time tracking based on the device’s ambient light sensor. In general, the Cupertino-based ecosystem continues to expand its offering on both the health and fitness fronts. Considering the Pixel Watch 2 is incompatible with iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a no-brainer for those shoppers.
Pros
- Powerful new S9 chipset
- Brighter AMOLED display
- Expanded Find My Phone feature
- Onboard Siri query processing
- Excellent WatchOS 10 updates
Cons
- Double Tap gesture control not available at launch
- Limited newness compared to Series 8
- Battery life still unimproved
Garmin Venu 3: The Pixel Watch 2 alternative from Garmin
For a highly reliable gym companion with some handy smart features, the Garmin Venu 3 is the company’s best smartwatch yet. It doesn’t offer the same third-party app experience as the options above but provides on-wrist phone calls and voice assistant support. It also taps into many of Garmin’s top training tools including brand-new automatic nap detection, as well as Body Battery, Daily Summary, and Recory stats. Plus, during our review period, we found both GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring on the Venu 3 accurate. Significantly, the Venu 3’s multi-week battery life also makes the device stand out most compared to the Pixel Watch 2.
One shortcoming of the Venu 3 is that it does not currently support Garmin’s ECG app like the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The new model features an upgraded heart rate sensor that hasn’t yet been FDA-approved for ECG readings. We think it’s very likely that the device will support the app in the future.
Pros
- Highly accurate GPS and heart rate sensors
- Automatic nap detection and sleep coaching
- On-device phone call and voice assistant support
- Up to 14-day battery life
- Larger display
Cons
- No ECG app
- Pricey compared to competitors
- No LTE model
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: Another solid Wear OS option
Back within the Wear OS family, the TicWatch Pro 5 also has a lot to offer prospective users. The newest Mobvoi watch offers significant internal upgrades as well as a very useful rotating digital crown, similar to that of Apple’s wearables. The device’s build also offers performance-level durability specs so it’s a solid pick for adventuring outdoors.
In addition to updated Google software, the TicWatch Pro 5 boasts Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, improved battery specs, fast charging capabilities, and a host of health and activity tracking tools. We’re particularly large fans of the device’s customizable dual display that helps save battery life even further. This year, Mobvoi even integrated heart rate zones into the secondary display for more functionality during workouts.
Pros
- Runs on the latest Wear OS
- Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 is snappy and efficient
- Digital crown streamlines navigation
- Dual display adds even more functionality
Cons
- Pricier than its predecessor
- Inconsistent sleep tracking
- Band design is cheap and attracts dust
- No wireless charging
Fitbit Charge 6: The best tracker-style Pixel Watch 2 alternative
For a smaller form factor, the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best band-style tracker available. The Charge line has always been among the most popular Fitbit devices, and the newest model has even more on board. In addition to heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, GPS, and SpO2 tracking, the Charge 6 features Google Maps, Google Wallet, and YouTube Music Controls. In other words, it’s a relatively smart device considering it’s not technically a smartwatch.
For advanced health monitoring, we love that the tracker offers AFib monitoring, an ECG sensor, and an EDA sensor. On the fitness front, it also supports over 40 exercise routines, and can now sync with popular gym equipment such as a Peloton bike. It may not boast a full-size AMOLED display like other options on this list, but the colorful display has plenty of room for onscreen stats and details.
Withings ScanWatch 2: The best hybrid smartwatch Pixel Watch 2 alternative
Not everyone shopping for a smartwatch wants a sporty aesthetic. Enter the Withings ScanWatch 2. This health-focused hybrid watch offers key tech housed in a traditional watch case. With real ticking hands and a miniature display, the watch covertly packs powerful health monitoring tools, including an ECG for atrial fibrillation detection as well as SpO2 tracking.
The ScanWatch 2 also adds a temperature sensor to track users’ baseline fluctuations for detailed sleep and cycle tracking. These advanced health features keep the watch on par with some of the top smartwatches available, including the Pixel Watch 2. On the fitness front, it offers automatic workout detection for more than 40 activities. Meanwhile, thanks to its minimal display, the ScanWatch 2 offers 30 days of battery life between charges.
FAQs
The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers the best smartphone integration and the best user experience for Pixel phone users.
The Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch are for completely different users. The Pixel Watch is only compatible with Android phones. The Apple Watch is only compatible with iPhones.
The Google Pixel Watch is priced competitively compared to similar devices within the wearables market. The device’s materials and internal tech are responsible for much of its price.