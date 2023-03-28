Best daily deals

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid phones

Save $430 on the Pixel 6 Pro, and more great Google Pixel deals

This incredible Woot deal is unlikely to last long.
By
9 hours ago
Google Pixel 6 Pro lockscreen
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel family has long had a list of features that make it a go-to for die-hard fans. Whether it’s the vanilla Android experience or the powerful camera, the Pixel packs some features that set it apart from the pack. As Android nerds, we’re always on the lookout for Google Pixel deals.

The Google Pixel 7 line landed in 2022 and didn’t disappoint. It also led to some excellent deals popping up on previous generations of the Pixel. As we eagerly await the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8, you can peruse our roundup of the best deals on everything from the Pixel 7 Pro to the Pixel 4 and even more nostalgic devices.

Featured Google Pixel deals

Everyone’s busy, so you might not have time to peruse our full deal roundup below. No problem; here are the standout offers. They include an incredible offer on the Pixel 6 Pro from Woot, which has the previous-generation Google flagship almost half-off at just $469.99. It’s only available for a few more days and while stocks last.

These are the highlights, but there are dozens more Pixel deals to explore if you keep scrolling.

Best Google Pixel deals

Editors note: These deals change frequently, so we’ll do our best to keep them updated and add new ones regularly.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals

Google Pixel 7 back on green wall
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the latest Google flagships, and they offer several iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 family. But we also have a few more substantial upgrades like more camera features, more AI-powered capabilities, and longer range zoom for the Pixel 7 Pro. Google hasn’t made any major missteps, ensuring that the Pixel 7 Pro is the finest Pixel to date.

There are now a few deals on the latest flagship from Google, as well as some awesome carrier deals:

Pixel 6a deals

Google Pixel 6a in Sage color, seen from the back, next to a Pixel 5 and Pixel Buds Pro, on a navy background
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

As with previous generations, the Pixel 6a is the more affordable version of the Pixel 6, condensing the best of its flagship sibling into a more affordable package.

The most significant change from the Pixel 5a is that the Pixel 6a now packs Google’s in-house Tensor chip. It also offers a 6.1-inch flat OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB storage.

The Pixel 6a has the same stylish design as the Pixel 6, and its cameras are as dependable as ever. It features the familiar 12.2MP primary camera and the same 12MP ultrawide shooter found on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The ultrawide camera has a wide 114-degree field of view, which complements the 77-degree field of view of the primary camera.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro front homescreen with cherry blossoms in the background
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both feature a similar bold design, with a horizontal camera bump that visually sets them apart from their competitors. But there’s a lot to love on the inside as well. It was the first phone to feature Google’s Tensor Chip, as well as one of the first flagship phones to ship with Android 12. It was also with this generation that Google Pixel Pass came to be introduced.

Here are the best deals on the range:

Pixel 5 and 5a deals

Google Pixel 5 deals
David Imel / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel 5 wasn’t the highest-spec phone on the market, but that wasn’t the aim. At a $700 retail price, it ditched higher-end features like face recognition and the quirky Motion Sense gestures to bring you the stuff you love: a fantastic display, great battery life, and joyous software. Even a couple of years on, we feel that the Pixel 5 was underrated.

Google discontinued the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G to make way for newer generations. Unfortunately, this means that the two phones will remain on sale only while stocks last, and they are limited. You might need to go refurbished to get your hands on one.

Here are a few options still available if you’re looking to get a Pixel 5.

Honorary mention for the Pixel 5a, which launched in August 2021, and it offered everything Google smartphones are known for. Solid performance, a smooth software experience, and some of the sharpest smartphone cameras you can shoot with. It also brought key improvements in build quality and battery life, yet is somehow cheaper than its predecessor, the Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a deals
David Imel / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 4a takes many of the style cues from the Pixel 4 but at a lower asking price. All of Google’s parts and attention are now turned towards their latest devices so this is another discontinued device, although you can very occasionally pick up a new model.

Here’s your best option right now:

The Pixel 4a 5G was essentially the 5G-enabled version of the Pixel 4a, but that wasn’t the only upgrade. The phone had a bigger screen, a faster Snapdragon 765G processor, and a bigger battery. As a result, it perfectly hit the balance between premium and budget, making it one of the best mid-range phones on the market at the time.

Again, this particular phone has been discontinued, and prices are being hiked on available models.

Pixel 4

google pixel 4 xl oh so orange display home screen 1

Google is also axing the Pixel 4 from its lineup, meaning you’ll have to hurry if you want the nostalgia of having this classic phone in your pocket. There were pros and cons to the Pixel 4, but it offered a camera experience that was ahead of its time.

Weirdly in comparison to its successors, the Pixel 4 is still available in new condition pretty regularly. There aren’t any hoops to jump through so that you can bring the phone to your carrier of choice.

Pixel 3 and 3a

Pixel 3a XL front of the phone

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Stepping back another half-generation, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL will still get you by. They step down to a Snapdragon 670 processor but retain many features such as Google’s nice cameras and integrated Google Assistant.

If you’re keen on rolling back to the years and enjoying a bit of Pixel nostalgia then here are a few options:

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

While Google has ended Pixel 3 and 3 XL sales, you can still pick them up at reasonable prices from other retailers. The Pixel 3 family comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor onboard and dual front cameras for great selfies.

Other Google Pixel and Pixel accessories deals

The Pixel Buds 2020 true wireless earbuds case hand.

Pixel 2 and 2XL

If you’re itching for a dose of Pixel nostalgia, you can still pick up a renewed Pixel 2 XL at just $98 right now on Amazon. The Pixel 2 may not be a top-notch daily driver anymore, but it still has reasonable specs and could be used as a backup to your more recent Pixel model.

Pixel accessories

If you’re looking to boost your Google Pixel experience with some accessories, here are some of the best deals on Google’s accessories for their flagship phone line.

Pixel deals FAQs

Absolutely. Every smartphone brand will appeal to a different cross-section of buyers, but the Pixel flagships always have broad appeal. You often get great value for money (especially at deal prices), and camera setups are always on point.

It’s possible, but it usually involves signing up for a new line with a carrier and possibly a trade-in. See the sections for each phone above for details.

Deals
DealsGoogle Pixel