Does OtterBox have a warranty? Here's what you need to know

For many, our smartphones play a crucial role in our daily lives, and it can be pretty distressing when the protective case you depend on gets damaged. Rest assured; we are here to help. This article will provide a clear and comprehensive overview of OtterBox’s warranty policy. As a well-known brand, OtterBox offers top-notch protective cases and accessories to protect your devices from harm. We will walk you through the specifics of their warranty policy and explain the step-by-step process to claim a warranty . Stick with us to find out if OtterBox has a lifetime warranty and how to ensure your device continues to be protected.

Put simply, OtterBox provides a warranty for its products against manufacturing, material, or craftsmanship defects under regular use as long as the products are purchased from an authorized dealer. The warranty does not cover any smartphones or devices not made by OtterBox.

OtterBox does not have a lifetime warranty. There are different warranty periods depending on the type of product you purchased. This can be confusing since Ottorbebox uses language like “lifetime of the product,” but that doesn’t mean a lifetime guarantee. Here are the warranty periods:

OtterBox Private Collection and Limited Edition/Specialty Products: one year (two years in EMEA region) from the original date of purchase.

OtterBox Outdoor Collection Products: five years from the original date of purchase.

OtterBox Smartphone Cases and Tablet Cases: Seven years from the original date of purchase.

OtterBox Mobile Accessories: Two years from the original date of purchase.

Additionally, if you miss the cut-off, you might not be out of luck. If you make a warranty claim within 60 days after the warranty period ends, OtterBox will, at its discretion:

Repair the product using new or refurbished parts.

Replace the product with a new or refurbished product.

Replace the product with a similar product, depending on availability.

The warranty only applies to the original end-use customer and is not transferable.