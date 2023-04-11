Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Does OtterBox have a warranty? Here's what you need to know
For many, our smartphones play a crucial role in our daily lives, and it can be pretty distressing when the protective case you depend on gets damaged. Rest assured; we are here to help. This article will provide a clear and comprehensive overview of OtterBox’s warranty policy. As a well-known brand, OtterBox offers top-notch protective cases and accessories to protect your devices from harm. We will walk you through the specifics of their warranty policy and explain the step-by-step process to claim a warranty. Stick with us to find out if OtterBox has a lifetime warranty and how to ensure your device continues to be protected.
What is OtterBox’s warranty policy?
Put simply, OtterBox provides a warranty for its products against manufacturing, material, or craftsmanship defects under regular use as long as the products are purchased from an authorized dealer. The warranty does not cover any smartphones or devices not made by OtterBox.
OtterBox does not have a lifetime warranty. There are different warranty periods depending on the type of product you purchased. This can be confusing since Ottorbebox uses language like “lifetime of the product,” but that doesn’t mean a lifetime guarantee. Here are the warranty periods:
- OtterBox Private Collection and Limited Edition/Specialty Products: one year (two years in EMEA region) from the original date of purchase.
- OtterBox Outdoor Collection Products: five years from the original date of purchase.
- OtterBox Smartphone Cases and Tablet Cases: Seven years from the original date of purchase.
- OtterBox Mobile Accessories: Two years from the original date of purchase.
Additionally, if you miss the cut-off, you might not be out of luck. If you make a warranty claim within 60 days after the warranty period ends, OtterBox will, at its discretion:
- Repair the product using new or refurbished parts.
- Replace the product with a new or refurbished product.
- Replace the product with a similar product, depending on availability.
The warranty only applies to the original end-use customer and is not transferable.
How to claim an OtterBox warranty
To begin a warranty claim, visit https://www.otterbox.com/en-us/warranty or call 1-855-688-7269.
The website will take you through a five-step process to determine where you purchased the product, what the product is, and a description of the issues to finalize a replacement. You may need to send a photograph of the product to validate the claim or return the product to OtterBox for inspection.
Note that OtterBox may charge a shipping and handling fee for evaluating and fulfilling the warranty claim.
FAQs
The warranty does not cover the following:
- Normal wear and tear or aging.
- Cosmetic damage like scratches or dents.
- Improper use or maintenance.
- Failure to follow operating instructions.
- Accidents or damage caused by external factors.
- Unauthorized alterations or modifications.
- Damages caused by inadequate packing or shipping procedures.
- Loss of, damage to, or corruption of stored data.
- Damages caused by use with non-OtterBox products.
- Products that require modification to operate in a different country than they were designed for.
- Products purchased from unauthorized dealers.
There is no requirement to register your OtterBox case for warranty. However, you may need to provide proof of purchase from an authorized dealer when submitting a warranty claim. Keeping your purchase receipt or invoice for warranty is always a good idea.
OtterBox does not offer a lifetime warranty for all its products. The warranty periods vary depending on the product type. For example, their smartphone cases have a warranty period of one year. However, their soft goods products have a “lifetime of the product” warranty, which is considered to be five years from the original date of purchase.