Caseology Nano Pop review: Colorful Pixel 8 protection

Most Google Pixel 8 phone cases tend to fall into the typical trap of single, muted colors — plenty of black shades and grays. But the Caseology Nano Pop is a game-changer. It’s one of the most vibrant Pixel 8 cases we’ve tested, and it’s hard not to love it. Say goodbye to the days of losing your phone case in the couch cushions — with the Nano Pop, you won’t miss a thing.

The color names Caseology has come up with are a delight. We’ve got our hands on the Magenta Lychee, a vibrant pop of color that’s hard to ignore. Following this is the Sesame Black, a classic black for those who prefer a more traditional look. Then there’s the Burgundy Bean, a darker blend of purple and red, and the Minion-like Blueberry Navy, which pairs a navy blue base with a lively yellow pop.

The Nano Pop is a single-piece phone case, making it a breeze to switch on and off your Pixel 8. This is perfect if you like to change your look or have a few cases to rotate between. For instance, you might want a more durable option for camping and prefer to leave your Nano Pop at home. Like all Caseology cases, the Nano Pop uses AirSpace Technology in all four corners and along the buttons, providing extra protection in case of accidental drops or knocks.

The only slight drawback of the Caseology Nano Pop is its texture. It has a few small bumps along the bottom edge, which can be tricky to grip and might slip out of your hand if you hold your phone higher up. However, the AirSpace Technology around the corners and buttons compensates for the lack of grip, giving you peace of mind.

Regarding pricing, the Caseology Nano Pop sits comfortably in the middle range for Pixel 8 cases. At full price, it’s $29, making it more affordable than Google’s official case but slightly pricier than some other options. But it’s worth every penny. It’s one of the easiest ways to make a statement and ensure your Pixel 8 always stands out from the crowd.