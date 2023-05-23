The best DocuSign alternatives: Free and paid

DocuSign

For the most part, there’s no reason not to use DocuSign if you’re the one signing a digital document. If you think another service might be easier to use, though, or you’re weighing signature platforms for an organization, here are some of the best DocuSign alternatives to consider.

The best DocuSign alternatives For this list, we’re focusing on the enduser experience — how convenient it is to sign a document at no extra cost. People can use Photoshop to sign, after all, but for many people that would involve tutorials and subscription fees. We’re also preferencing products with Android apps, for obvious reasons. Adobe Fill and Sign

Adobe helped create the need for services like DocuSign thanks to its invention of the PDF file, which preserves formatting but can’t be edited as easily as something like a Word document. Fill and Sign is a free answer to that problem, and relatively straightforward. While it’s focused on PDFs from email or the web, you can also use your phone’s camera to scan paper documents. An autofill function lets you fill out common fields faster.

Zoho Sign supports formats like PDF, JPEG, DOC, and PNG, and can upload documents directly from third-party services like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Gmail, OneDrive. There’s nothing too radical about it, but one nice touch is the ability to send and receive reminders about documents in progress — this ensures you won’t forget a critical form before a deadline.

Word isn’t purpose-built for digital signatures, but you can certainly do it. Microsoft has a handy tutorial for creating signature fields and filling them out. We’re including the app here because you probably already have it, especially if you’re a Microsoft 365 subscriber. If you’re not, you can try it out for free.

One of Signeasy’s tentpoles is that it’s a truly international app, supporting 24 languages — such as Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish — as well multiple signature standards. File support includes options like PDF, Word, Excel, JPG, and PNG, and you can both import from and export to services like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive. If need be, you can sign in-person or offline. A big catch to the app is that only your first three signatures are free — after that you have to pay for a subscription, so most non-business users will have to move on.

