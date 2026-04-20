Your Samsung phone just got a big upgrade for editing photos, videos, and documents

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out Galaxy Enhance-X version 16.3.00.31 with a completely redesigned interface and new features.

The app now uses a cleaner three-tab layout that neatly divides Plugins, Home, and History.

The update also introduces new document editing tools and batch editing support.

Samsung has rolled out a major update to the Galaxy Enhance-X app, bringing a redesigned interface and a host of new features.

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Galaxy Enhance-X is Samsung’s AI-powered editing app that’s available through the Galaxy Store. The latest update (version 16.3.00.31) began rolling out just a few days ago, bringing a complete visual overhaul along with several new features.

Now, instead of cramming everything onto a single screen, Samsung has split the app into three tabs: Plugins: A new section dedicated to add-ons that expand editing capabilities

A new section dedicated to add-ons that expand editing capabilities Home : The main workspace for editing photos and videos

: The main workspace for editing photos and videos History: A library of previously edited files These categories make navigating the app easier and more intuitive, especially for users who found the older interface cluttered.

Samsung’s new plugin system is also pretty cool, with three plugins available for download right now. These include: CinematicGlow: Adds a soft, “dreamy” diffusion effect to your photos.

Adds a soft, “dreamy” diffusion effect to your photos. FilmStyle: Offers nine film-inspired filters.

Offers nine film-inspired filters. SkyGuide: Identifies stars, constellations, and celestial objects in night sky photos. You’ll need to download these plugins separately from the Galaxy Store through the download link available directly within the Galaxy Enhance-X app. Once installed, they show up within the app’s photo or video editing tools. Think of them as mini apps within Galaxy Enhance-X, and since they’re modular, Samsung could roll out more plugins over time.

Expanded editing tools

Beyond visual tweaks and plugins, the Galaxy Enhance-X update also introduces new options for photo, video, and document editing. In the Photos section of the Home tab, you’ll see the “Photo tools” option that includes editing tools like blur fixing, reflection removal, HDR, sharpening, and more, as well as any plugin tools you may have downloaded. You also get Face editing tools that let you tweak smoothness, tone, eyes, and jawline.

Meanwhile, the “Doc tools” section includes new tools for documents. Selecting a document and pressing the Doc tool button automatically cleans and crops available scans. These tools further let you convert and combine scans into JPEGs or PDFs, with options to add filters, translate, draw, crop, add text, and more.

Another notable addition is batch editing. You can now process multiple photos or videos at once.

All this edited content is saved in standard formats like JPEG, MP4, and PDF, and the new History tab keeps everything organized.

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