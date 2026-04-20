Nova Launcher could soon add a proactive AI assistant that sucks up all your data

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Nova Launcher v8.6.8 beta includes a built-in AI assistant that provides contextual insights based on your calendar, contacts, and app usage. There’s also an included AI chatbot.

Code indicates a recurring “Nova Plus” subscription tier is coming, offering higher AI limits and faster responses, separate from the legacy “Nova Prime” purchase.

The launcher is shifting from a customization tool to a proactive agent, with hints of a “Nova Mobile” phone plan management feature.

Earlier this year, Nova Launcher was acquired by Swedish company Instabridge. While the new owners claimed they wanted to be responsible stewards, they also emphasized the need for a “sustainable business model.” We are now seeing what that might look like: a pivot toward “Nova AI.” New beta versions reveal that Nova is transforming from a simple launcher into a data-hungry, proactive agent. To power its upcoming features, the launcher is preparing to request deep access to your personal life, including your private SMS conversations, physical location, call history, and more, and gating some of these features behind an upcoming Nova Plus subscription tier.

Nova AI Nova Launcher v8.6.8 beta includes several strings that point to an upcoming AI feature called “Nova AI” tied to a “Nova Plus” subscription tier.

Code Copy Text <string name="ai_sdk_empty_title">Nova AI</string> <string name="nova_ai_account_header">Account</string> <string name="nova_ai_activation_retry_later">"We couldn't activate Nova Plus yet. Please try again in a moment."</string> <string name="nova_ai_activation_welcome_subtitle">Sign in to get started.</string> <string name="nova_ai_activation_welcome_title">"Let's set up your AI."</string>

While we are unable to determine the exact version when these strings were introduced, they are present in the mentioned beta release, and we can spot the groundwork even in Nova Launcher v8.5.6.

The primary feature for Nova AI is a built-in conversation assistant that doesn’t require a separate app — it lives in your launcher.

Code Copy Text <string name="nova_ai_chat_sign_in_headline">Nova AI</string> <string name="nova_ai_chat_sign_in_intro">"Nova AI is built into your launcher — no separate app needed. Sign in with Google to get started. It's completely optional."</string>

There are too many strings to share here, so here are key takeaways: Conversational chat: Nova AI will feature a dedicated chat interface where you can “Ask anything.” It features suggested prompts like “What’s happening near me right now?” and “What should I watch this evening?”

Nova AI will feature a dedicated chat interface where you can “Ask anything.” It features suggested prompts like “What’s happening near me right now?” and “What should I watch this evening?” Google integration: Nova AI setup explicitly requires signing in with a Google account.

Nova AI setup explicitly requires signing in with a Google account. Chat history and sharing: Users can view previous conversations, delete chats, and even generate shareable public links for specific conversations.

Users can view previous conversations, delete chats, and even generate shareable public links for specific conversations. Sourced answers: The AI appears to search the web or local data and will explicitly cite its sources. Beyond the chatbot, Nova AI will apparently also try to learn about you as a user to provide contextual insights across the following use cases: App Usage: Anticipate your needs based on your habits.

Calendar: Connect your schedule for smart reminders.

Call History: Suggest follow-up calls for frequently contacted people.

Contacts: Surface people you need to contact for birthdays, follow-ups, people you haven’t talked to in a while, etc.

Installed App: Suggestions tailored to apps you use.

Location: Discover things around you that match your interests.

Recent App: Quick switch tips based on what you just used.

SMS Contacts: Remind you to reply to people.

Code Copy Text <string name="ai_sdk_category_app_usage">App Usage</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_app_usage_desc">Anticipate what you need next based on your habits</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_calendar">Calendar</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_calendar_desc">Connect your schedule to everything else — reminders that know about traffic, weather, and what you need to prepare</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_call_history">Call History</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_call_history_desc">Suggest follow-ups with people you call often</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_contacts">Contacts</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_contacts_desc">"Surface the right person at the right moment — birthdays, follow-ups, people you haven't talked to in a while"</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_installed_apps">Installed Apps</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_installed_apps_desc">Suggestions tailored to the apps you use</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_location">Location</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_location_desc">"Discover things around you that match your interests, not just what's nearby"</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_recent_apps">Recent Apps</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_recent_apps_desc">Quick-switch tips based on what you just used</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_sms_contacts">SMS Contacts</string> <string name="ai_sdk_category_sms_contacts_desc">Remind you to reply to people who matter</string>

Nova AI will also act as a “morning briefing,” potentially surfacing useful information about upcoming events, spotting schedule conflicts, and giving a heads-up before meetings. There are also mentions of an “inner circle” of contacts, for which Nova AI will remind you to reply and provide relationship-aware answers. With location data, Nova AI will present weather information, local recommendations, and commute info.

Nova AI could sit on the minus-one home screen, accessed by swiping left from the home screen, and be integrated into Nova’s search bar. The presence of a notification channel indicates your launcher will send you notifications for these insights. Strings also suggest the presence of home screen chips to potentially showcase insights and briefings directly on your home screen.

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Android Authority reader Blank 9485 tipped us about these inclusions and also shared these screenshots that show off the Nova AI feature in action:

Nova Plus subscription tier Perhaps the biggest change coming to Nova with the Nova AI feature is another subscription tier called “Nova Plus” (which was called “Nova Ultra” in slightly older builds but has been renamed in the most recent beta). This will very likely differ from the “Nova Launcher Prime” legacy unlock but will include all the features offered through Prime.

Based on the strings, Nova Plus will likely be offered on monthly and annual recurring billing cycles, with free trials. Free users will likely have a daily limit on AI messages, while subscribers will likely unlock a “PRO” badge, higher daily limits, and “faster, more capable responses.

The strings also mention privacy-centric toggles, suggesting users may be able to exercise control over what data they share with Nova AI. There are strings that indicate users will be allowed to download their AI data and request its deletion, either immediately or after 30 days.

Nova Mobile phone plan There are strings pointing to something called “Nova Mobile” with a description about managing a phone plan.

Code Copy Text <string name="nova_mobile_card_title">Nova Mobile</string> <string name="nova_mobile_settings_summary">Manage your phone plan</string> <string name="nova_mobile_settings_title">Nova Mobile</string>

In older releases, “Nova Mobile” was part of the Nova Plus/Ultra paywall, but the string has since been removed.

Code Copy Text <string name="paywall_feature_nova_mobile">Nova Mobile</string>

Unfortunately, we could not find any additional information on this beyond the string.

Where is Nova Launcher headed? To be clear, all of these strings reveal features that are work in progress and may or may not materialize in the stable release of the launcher.

Still, these findings point to a monumental and likely controversial pivot for Nova Launcher. The transition from a highly customizable app launcher to a proactive, data-hungry AI agent marks a complete shift in the classic app’s identity.

More importantly, the shift toward a recurring “Nova Plus” subscription model that hinges on AI features is a massive departure from the beloved “Nova Launcher Prime” purchase/subscription, which was based on launcher-oriented features, a move that is sure to spark debate among long-time fans, whoever is still left. Toss in the mystery of a potential “Nova Mobile” phone plan, and it is clear that Instabridge has ambitious, sweeping plans.

We will have to wait for an official announcement to see how users react to handing over deep system permissions to their launcher and whether they are willing to pay a monthly fee for the privilege.

We could not locate a PR email address or contact form for Instabridge and Nova Launcher, so we have reached out to their support teams. We’ll update this article when we hear back from them.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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