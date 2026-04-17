Planning to watch WrestleMania 42 this weekend? YouTube TV users might have a problem

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on YouTube TV issues that are delaying ESPN app authentication.

Sources claim that the problem will not be fixed before ESPN airs its first WrestleMania.

However, the sources expect that the problem will be solved in time for SummerSlam.

Although YouTube TV subscribers were forced to go weeks without access to Disney-owned channels last year, at least one benefit emerged from the ordeal. The new agreement gave YouTube TV members free access to ESPN Unlimited, the sports network’s new direct-to-consumer service. While subscribers have been waiting for this service since November, it appears it won’t be ready in time for wrestling fans.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As wrestling fans are likely aware, one of the biggest wrestling events of the year happens this weekend — WrestleMania 42. This year is particularly interesting as ESPN is set to air the event for the first time. Unfortunately, YouTube TV subscribers may not have access to ESPN Unlimited when WrestleMania starts.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, YouTube TV isn’t ready for ESPN app authentication yet. The outlet’s sources claim that Google is currently troubleshooting tech issues related to the process. However, the sources add that a solution is expected to arrive before SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August 1 and August 2 later this year.

Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We’ll provide an update if we receive a response. But as of now, it looks like you may be out of luck if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber who was hoping to watch WrestleMania free this year.

Follow