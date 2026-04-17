Google's price tracker will let you know when your favorite hotel has a great deal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google already lets you monitor hotel prices across a city.

Now it’s expanding that tool to let you watch prices for individual hotels.

You can get an alert when prices change for the time period you’ve set.

With April now mostly behind us, summer feels closer than ever — and for a whole, whole lot of us, summertime means scratching that wanderlust itch and doing some traveling. Google already offers lots of tools and services that are perfectly suited towards helping out with travel — just last year we went hands-on to see how great Gemini could actually be as a travel guide — and now we’re leaning about Google’s latest upgrade, as Search gets better at finding you a killer hotel deal.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google first introduced its hotel price-tracking tool a little over a year ago. Just like you might use Google Flights to track prices and try to spot a deal, Google let you set filters for the type of hotel you were interested in, and then could track prices across a city to find you the best ones.

But what if you’re a little more picky than that? What if you’ve got a specific hotel in mind that you’d absolutely love to stay in again, if only the price made sense. Well, that’s exactly what Google’s latest update is built for — it’s expanding hotel price tracking to let you just monitor individual hotels.

Google

Whether you’re visiting google.com/hotels, just looking up a hotel in Search, or accessing the Prices tab on mobile, you’ll now be able to enter in the information about the dates you’d consider for travel and get an alert when prices come down for one specific hotel. Google’s making the tool available in both English and Spanish, and access should extend to users around the globe.

Sure, this isn’t a huge-huge addition to Google’s tools (and it does feel like a small oversight like it wasn’t there for the past year), but you know what? We’ll take it! Everybody tends to have a few favorite hotels, and a tool that helps us get a nice deal at place we know we’re going to love is a win all around.

Are there any other additions to Google’s hotel tracker that you might want to see added (maybe in time for next year’s summer vacation travels)? Tell us about them down in the comments.

Follow