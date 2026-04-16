Nothing just pulled its brand-new file transfer app without an explanation

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing just removed its brand new “Nothing Warp” file transfer app and Chrome extension without any official explanation.

The app and its browser extension were released yesterday, but are now unavailable for those who didn’t download them at launch.

Nothing has weirdly taken down its newly launched Warp app from the Play Store, along with its Chrome extension and official announcement blog post, just hours after making it public.

For those who missed it, Nothing Warp was announced as a cross-device file transfer tool that worked between Android phones and desktops on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It relied on Google Drive as a temporary bridge to move files, links, images, and clipboard text between devices signed into the same Google account.

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The app had only just rolled out yesterday, and we already tested it at launch. It worked reliably and was fairly quick for basic transfers. However, it required extensive browser permissions and essentially automated a process that users could replicate manually with Google Drive.

Now, in a surprising move, Nothing has removed all traces of Warp. The company hasn’t shared an official explanation for the takedown, but we’ve reached out and will update you as soon as we know more.

It’s possible the removal is temporary to fix bugs or address privacy concerns. Given how quickly Warp disappeared, it’s very likely that something didn’t go as planned with the app’s release.

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