Are you seeing Gemini's UI changes? Google's update is starting to roll out

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s overlay redesign is starting to roll out for some users.

There are several changes, including thinner icons, a new UI sheet, and more.

Gemini Live now opens on the same screen.

Last week, we reported that Google was working on a big redesign for the Gemini overlay and Gemini Live. Shortly after our report, these changes started rolling out to the beta version of the Google app. Now the new experience is starting to arrive for some users on the stable channel.

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Spotted by our own Joe Maring on his Pixel 10a (Google app version 17.14.60.sa.arm64), Google has started rolling out the new Gemini overlay for some users. The rollout doesn’t appear to be widespread yet, as this experience is not available for the rest of our team at the moment. So don’t panic if you’re not seeing the change on your end.

The update introduces several changes, such as thinner icons and a new UI sheet that pops up after tapping the plus icon. This new UI sheet has a list of options, like creating an image, creating music, and more.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

As mentioned earlier, Google was also working on updates to Gemini Live. These changes have rolled out alongside the overlay redesign. Now when Live is activated, the feature stays on the same screen instead of jumping to a different screen. However, the new buttons we spotted in our APK teardown don’t appear to be here.

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