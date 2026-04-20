Survey says this exclusive Pixel feature is somehow still a secret to most users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

As Pixel fans will regularly remind you, Google’s smartphone series has some brilliant software features that you’ll only find on its hardware. One of the more practical features is Take a Message.

The feature ensures that you never have to bolt from the other side of the apartment to answer a call. As its name suggests, it answers on your behalf and takes a message, recording audio and transcribing it so you can catch up on the reason for that call at a later date. It’s brilliant, and for someone who regularly receives spam messages, I lament the fact that it’s not available in my region.

A new feature that allows adding custom greetings has recently rolled out. But we also wanted to know how many readers use Take a Message now that it’s been out for some eight months. We ran a poll, and the results are surprising. We received over 4,200 votes on this survey, and more than a third of respondents (34.6%) use the feature in some capacity. About 69% of those who use the feature “love it,” while the rest feel that it’s nothing more than “fine.”

As reader cweedzy94 writes: I like the feature, take a message and I like it even more now that I can implicate my own voice cuz I know a lot of people don’t like to listen to that little robot like experience and it also lets me express what’s going on as to the reason why I can’t pick up the phone. A relatively tiny portion of respondents (5.4%) “don’t care for it.”

A surprising, undiscovered Pixel feature

What’s particularly striking is how many respondents didn’t even know that Google’s Take a Message feature existed. A solid 60% of voters—three in every five readers who participated in this poll—had no clue you could ask Google Phone on supported Pixels to record a message on your behalf. That’s insane.

So, what could be the reasons for this? For starters, Google may not be doing a good enough job advertising its new features. Yes, it makes update bulletins available after each major update, but it’s clear that many people aren’t receiving these memos. I’d expect those who aren’t enthusiasts might overlook the new features. But power users, like many of our readers? That’s surprising.

It could also be due to the limited availability of this feature. A vast portion of the global population doesn’t have access to Take a Message, including India and mainland Europe. Given the poll options, it’s possible many readers believed the last answer was the best.

Either way, it’s a huge portion of readers who are missing out on a brilliant exclusive Pixel feature. Did you know Take a Message exists? If so, how did you discover it? Let’s continue the conversation below.

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