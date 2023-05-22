The best ChatGPT prompts for business, school, and everyday life

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

AI chatbots like ChatGPT can automate a lot of time-intensive tasks, but they’re not always easy to use. The idea is simple in theory — all you have to do is type in a text prompt, which includes a series of requests and any other information you need to convey. The chatbot will then respond in a human-like manner with exactly what you ask for. But that precision comes at a cost as ChatGPT will misunderstand or provide only partial answers if you don’t frame your prompts correctly. To that end, here are a few examples of the best ChatGPT prompts you can use for inspiration.

Best ChatGPT prompts for everyday tasks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We all perform mundane tasks like writing emails and coming up with travel itineraries, so why not let an AI do most of the heavy lifting? You can also finally take the chatbot on the go, thanks to the release of the official ChatGPT smartphone app. To that end, here are some prompts you can use in your everyday life.

Use ChatGPT to help you learn a new language One of the best ways to learn a new language is to fully immerse yourself, but that can be difficult if you don’t know anyone that speaks it. Luckily, ChatGPT can understand and respond in over a hundred languages. Here are a few prompts you can use: Translate ”‘May I know the Wi-Fi password?” into Spanish.

I’m learning French, please critique my grammar and suggest if I could reframe the following sentence to sound more natural. (Follow up the prompt with a paragraph or other text input)

How do I pronounce X word or phrase?

word or phrase? Can you help me expand my Thai vocabulary? I’d like to become fluent enough to order at restaurants in Thailand.

Ask ChatGPT for travel advice

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Whether you need inspiration for your next trip or don’t have enough time, ChatGPT knows a lot about different countries. You can take advantage of this by asking questions like: I’ll be in Bangkok for seven days. Please come up with a detailed itinerary that gives me time to rest every afternoon to escape the heat.

My cruise ship docks at Belize for the day. What are some things I can see and do in a single day?

What kind of gifts can I buy on my trip to Southeast Asia?

Can you help me with packing suggestions for a seven-day trip to Eastern Europe?

ChatGPT prompts for meal planning Don’t have the time to meal plan? I’ve personally used ChatGPT to find obscure recipe ideas that I wouldn’t have thought about. Here are a few prompts you can use: I have X ingredients in my fridge and pantry. How can I use some or all of them to make a delicious meal?

I’d like to cook a big pot of something that I can eat for the next few days. Do you have any suggestions?

I have an allergy to X. Can you modify the following ingredients list and find appropriate substitutions?

Ask ChatGPT for fitness plans or advice Whether you need to lose weight or stay in shape, just ask ChatGPT for help with achieving your goal. I don’t have any training equipment at home. What are some workouts or exercises I can do to build muscle?

What are some protein-rich foods I can eat daily? I’d like to avoid supplements. How do I incorporate them into my diet?

Please come up with a 30-day running plan that gradually builds up to prepare me for an upcoming half-marathon.

Best ChatGPT prompts for work and business

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Many tasks can be automated with a computer, but not all of them have an app or program available yet. With generative AI like ChatGPT, you can come one step closer to full automation. For example, writing a tailor-made email is a tedious task if done manually but a chatbot can make short work of it. Here’s a selection of our best ChatGPT prompts for work and business.

Let ChatGPT respond to your email While we’re still waiting for Google to integrate its Bard chatbot into Gmail, you can already manually ask ChatGPT to write an email. From there, it’s as simple as copying the output into your email client and firing it off to the right address. What kind of personal details should I include in the opening paragraph of an email to my bank? I’m writing to file a chargeback against a merchant.

Frame an email addressed to HR enquiring whether I’m due for a pay increase this year.

Draft an email to X newspaper’s editor asking if they’re willing to cover event Y at our company.

ChatGPT prompts for marketing In a marketing or sales role? With the right ChatGPT prompt, you can generate ready-to-use mailers, social media posts, and more. You can also ask for advice on how to improve a particular aspect of your marketing campaign if it isn’t performing as expected. Please help me write an email announcing a promotional sale between May 12 and 18. Can you suggest some ways in which I can make the email sound more inviting?

We’re trying to target a new demographic (explain the target audience). How should we market product X to them?

Write a social media post with a call-to-action for product X. What are some ways in which we can entice people to click on the link and complete the sale?

ChatGPT prompts for a sales letter Write a sales letter that induces a feeling of urgency to buy product X. We plan to discontinue it within the next few months, but we don’t want to make that too obvious in the letter.

Draft a sales letter encouraging the reader to participate in a risk-free trial for a mattress. They can return it after 30 days for a full refund as part of our no-questions-asked guarantee

Please generate a few customer testimonials I can use to sell my product in an email newsletter.

Generate a few attention-grabbing headlines for a sales letter that convinces people to click through and read.

Best ChatGPT prompts for school, college, and education

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Finding your coursework challenging? Large language model-based chatbots have been trained on a variety of topics and know a lot about the world. If you specify you’re looking for homework help, you probably won’t get a direct answer but it will most likely point you in the right direction. From essay writing to understanding complex topics, here are a few ways in which you can use ChatGPT for school and college.

ChatGPT prompts for writing Write the introduction for an essay on the French Revolution, specifically the Storming of the Bastille.

Generate a title for my essay discussing the causes and effects of abject poverty in developing countries.

Here is an essay I’ve written, please critique it from the perspective of a college professor. Suggest some ways in which I could improve my analysis to present an unbiased view of the subject matter. [Paste your essay at the end of the prompt, keeping ChatGPT’s character limit in mind]

Give ChatGPT a coding assignment In addition to English and a few dozen other languages, ChatGPT was also trained on samples of computer code. It understands a variety of coding languages, both old and new. You can use ChatGPT to write brand-new code or debug your existing codebases. Generate a JavaScript function that validates whether a user has correctly filled up a sign-up form, including the email, password, and phone number fields

I’m trying to compile this piece of code, but I’m getting an error. How can I fix it? [Paste your problematic code snippet here]

Explain how this code works: [Paste code here]

Explain how this code works: [Paste code here] Please generate a Python function that grabs the headlines from X news website using the requests and BeautifulSoup libraries. I’d like the top 10 headlines sent to me via a messaging app. How do I accomplish that?

ChatGPT prompts for learning Can you explain the theory of relativity with language suited for a high school student?

Summarize the Cold War and how it accelerated nuclear research worldwide. Did the research have any positive outcomes? Also briefly touch upon the current status quo.

What are some common misconceptions about climate change and global warming? How do I refute them?

Please help me prepare for a debate on whether or not school students should get access to personal smartphones. I’ll advocate against the idea, please take the opposing position.

Comments