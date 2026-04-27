This upcoming Gemini change might be its most eye-catching yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini may soon show animated gradient backgrounds while processing your queries.

These changes appear to be part of the big Gemini UI overhaul Google promised late last year.

The Answer now button remains present in the redesigned UI.

Google’s upcoming redesign of Gemini on Android is proving to be much more than just a simple visual refresh. We can now show you that the company is experimenting with adding dynamic animations to the chat experience as part of its broader Gemini UX 2.0 overhaul.

Building on the colorful changes we reported last week, fresh information shared by Telegram user @viridivn with Android Authority contributor, Assemble Debug, reveals that Gemini could soon introduce colorful gradient animations in the background when you send a query and while the AI processes a response. Instead of a static interface, the app appears to react in real time, offering visual feedback that Gemini is actively listening or working on an answer.

This adds a layer of motion to the redesign we previously spotted, showing brighter colors, updated backgrounds for light and dark modes, and more minimal icons. Together, these tweaks suggest Google is trying to make Gemini feel more responsive and less visually flat.

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Meanwhile, the updated UI also shows the “Answer now” button at the bottom center of the screen. Answer Now was introduced earlier this year, but its placement within the redesigned interface suggests Google is refining how and where key actions appear as part of the broader overhaul.

It’s still unclear when these changes will roll out, but with Google steadily advancing the new design, the company may be preparing to officially unveil Gemini UX 2.0 soon. With Google I/O just a few weeks away, there’s a strong chance the redesign could be introduced at the event.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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