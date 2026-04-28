Google Gemini is finally taking over the dashboard for millions of GM drivers

GM

TL;DR GM is rolling out Google Gemini to about four million US vehicles (2022+ Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC with Google built-in).

Powered by OnStar, Gemini taps into real-time vehicle data plus web search.

It can translate messages, find places, answer questions, and adapt to your trip context.

You no longer have to remember awkward voice commands when talking to your car’s dashboard. Now you can simply talk to your Chevy naturally, and it will respond.

General Motors today announced that Google Gemini is coming to about four million vehicles in the US, including 2022 and newer Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC models that already feature Google built-in.

This is much more advanced than the old OnStar operator. Now, you have a conversational AI that understands context, remembers your recent requests, and can translate your texts or find the nearest coffee shop.

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GM cars have traditionally relied on the standard Google Assistant. It worked, although a bit limited. Gemini is a smarter system that no longer requires you to say “Hey Google” before every command. According to GM’s Tim Twerdahl, the key is the 30-year-old OnStar system, which allows Gemini to access live vehicle data as well as web search.

What does this mean for you? You can speak naturally instead of using strict prompts, ask follow-up questions, change topics during the conversation, or make general requests like “play music for this drive.” The system understands the context and keeps up, so you do not have to repeat yourself.

GM

You can ask about landmarks as you drive by, translate and send messages instantly, explore different topics during your trip, or get responses that match your journey, mood, or surroundings.

Commercial drivers also benefit from new features. Truck and van operators can ask for the least expensive fuel along their route or for trailer-friendly parking, making life easier for anyone transporting equipment.

This update will not reach every car at once. GM says it will roll out over several months. You will see a prompt on your infotainment screen when it is available. Make sure you are connected to OnStar, signed into the Play Store, and have US English selected. A more advanced GM AI assistant is also planned for later this year, so consider Gemini an early preview.

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