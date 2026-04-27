Gemini's upcoming daily assistant feature could get a logical new name

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has reportedly renamed its upcoming proactive Gemini feature from “Your day” to “Daily brief.”

The tool could pull data from searches, emails, and chats to surface relevant information, such as “Active goals.”

Despite this rebranding, the name isn’t final until Google officially launches the feature.

We’ve previously spotted Google working on a Golle Now-esque feature within Gemini called “Your Day.” The tool would seemingly pull content from searches, email, and Gemini chats to proactively surface useful information for your day, similar in spirit to Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief. “Your Day” sounds a bit flimsy as a marketing name, and it seems Google is gunning for a rename of the feature to a more logical “Daily brief.”

As per information shared by a Telegram user (who wishes to remain anonymous) with us, Google has seemingly renamed Gemini’s upcoming “Your day” feature to “Daily brief,” as seen in the screenshot below:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

While Daily Brief sounds better than Your Day, it’s still not a finalized name. Google could change the name in the run-up to the feature’s launch. We’ll have to wait for the company to officially launch the feature to learn the finalized name.

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Here are previous screenshots for reference, showing the “Top of mind” and “Active goals” parts of the feature in action:

Google I/O 2026 is just a few weeks away, and it would be the perfect platform to announce this proactive feature. Hopefully, we can spot some more clues along the way.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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