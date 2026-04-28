Gemini for Home is now better at knowing when to ignore you

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has optimized Gemini for Home device commands, making response times faster.

Gemini is also better at interpreting the context of your home and conversations for reduced errors and interruptions.

If you have a payment issue, Google Home Premium will now temporarily pause your subscription instead of end it.

It’s been about six months since Gemini for Google Home debuted. Since then, it has received several updates, most recently improving how notes and lists are handled. Now, Google is rolling out a few more updates that should make the voice assistant faster and more reliable.

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Today, the tech giant announced that it has optimized how Gemini for Home recognizes device commands, allowing for faster response times. Google claims that controlling lights or plugs is 1.5 seconds faster than before. It has also made alarm, timer, and reminder commands more responsive. Basic commands, like “Set a timer for 10 minutes,” now process more efficiently for near instant execution.

In addition to speed, Google also improved Gemini’s ability to interpret the context of your home and conversations, which should reduce errors and interruptions. For example, the voice assistant is better at understanding when a request is a standalone command or a follow-up. It’s also better at ignoring irrelevant speech.

Meanwhile, custom routines have been made to be more consistent. Specifically, how Gemini handles your custom routines has been adjusted so they continue to run without interference from other smart home commands.

Along with this Gemini news, the company also shared an update for Home Premium subscriptions. Google is introducing Account Hold, which will temporarily put your subscription on pause if there’s a payment issue. Previously, a payment issue would lead to your subscription ending, which could result in you losing video history, event descriptions, and more. This should come in handy if you forget when your credit card expires, or if some other issue pops up.

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