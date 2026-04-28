Gemini could soon show you exactly how much AI you use

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a feature to show Gemini users their quota usage percentage and when it resets.

The metrics will likely be placed near the account switcher to help power users avoid sudden service lockouts due to overuse.

We’ve also spotted lighter icons for like, dislike, and copy buttons within Gemini that align with YouTube’s visual style.

Google is working on a fair few Gemini features, such as animated gradient backgrounds, new default voices, and even Proactive Assistance. Google is counting on people to use Gemini a lot more, and accordingly, we’ve spotted the company working on a new usage limit feature designed to help users stay mindful of their consumption. This dashboard would surface key metrics, like the percentage of your quota used and when it resets, so power users aren’t caught off guard by a sudden lockout. We’ve also spotted some new icons in this update, lending to visual coherence across some Google apps

Google app v17.18.22 includes code suggesting that Gemini could soon let users set a usage limit, helping them be more mindful of their AI use.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_usage_limits_pct_used">%1$d%% used</string> <string name="assistant_robin_usage_limits_resets_at_time">Resets at %1$s</string> <string name="assistant_robin_usage_limits_resets_on_date_at_time">Resets %1$s at %2$s</string> <string name="assistant_robin_usage_limits_updated_min_ago">Updated %1$d min ago</string>

This usage limit will potentially be visible near the account switcher. Showing this information upfront will help heavy users stay mindful of their daily usage so they don’t suddenly hit their usage limits.

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The same Google app version also includes new icons for like, dislike, and copy buttons.

Old icons New icons

These lighter icons are similar to what we already see in YouTube and YouTube Music for likes and dislikes, so it’s great to see Google take these small steps towards a more cohesive design language. Some of the other new icons were spotted already in our previous coverage.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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