10 best NFL football games for Android

Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is its most popular sport. The Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the country. You can find fans everywhere. Unfortunately, mobile football games aren’t as great as their console counterparts. There are a few good ones, but the most popular games in the segment are free to play with aggressive in-app purchase strategies. Also, most are arcade or simulation games without much actual football action. In short, you get the best football gaming experience on a gaming console by a long shot. However, those who still want to try it out can check out the best football games for Android here.

The best NFL football games for Android

NFL Rivals Price: Free to play

NFL Rivals provides an unparalleled sports management adventure on Android , blending arcade-style football excitement with a deep team management strategy. As a coach, you collect digital cards of NFL stars—from quarterbacks to linebackers—to build an unbeatable team lineup. This app lets you take control from the owner’s suite or the sidelines, making strategic decisions that lead your team to victory. With every thrilling multiplayer battle, earn rewards to unlock new player cards and enhance your squad, transforming your team into a dominating force and paving your way to championship success. It’s hailed as a top NFL app for Android users.

CBS Franchise Football Price: Free to play

CBS Franchise Football is an NFL simulator for CBS. That means it’s mostly a free-to-play cash grab. However, the app has some redeeming qualities. It’s addictive and fun, and the grind isn’t too bad if you’re patient. It features many actual NFL players, all teams, and simple, hands-off mechanics. It’s a great way to kill time that should last longer than a few hours. Eventually, It gets tedious, but that could mean a few hours or months. It’s all about what you like.

ESPN Fantasy Sports Price: Free

Fantasy sports is one of the few games that work great on mobile. ESPN Fantasy Sports is one of the most popular fantasy football platforms on the Internet. The app lets you communicate with other managers, trade, set your lineups, browse free agency, and more. It also lets you create leagues, join leagues, and draft your teams. That’s all the app needs to do. It does have the occasional bug. Thus, if we were you, we’d occasionally verify that your rosters are set properly on the website. Otherwise, the app works pretty well.

Fanatical Football Price: Free

Fanatical Football is an unofficial football game with actual football mechanics. You play as fictional teams, run plays, score touchdowns, etc. The mechanics are a bit clunky, and the graphics are second-rate. The game also has some bugs. However, it’s still one of the better pure football games on the Play Store. The game also features two play modes, player upgrades, power-ups, and more. It’s a free-to-play game, and that’s not great. It could be much, much worse, though.

Football Dash Price: Free to play

Football Dash is an excellent arcade-style football game. You plow your way through a ton of defenders to score touchdowns. The game features simple, one-handed mechanics, power-ups, Google Play Games leaderboards, and more. It’s not much. However, the arcade style makes it great for short play sessions. It’s perfect for commercial breaks during a game. Otherwise, there isn’t much to it.

Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football Price: Free to play

If you’re eager to assemble your ultimate team and dominate the football field, Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football is your go-to game on Android. This game allows you to draft the perfect team, strategize your gameplay, and immerse yourself in the exhilaration of victory. Upon launching the game, you’re welcomed with stunning visuals that pay homage to the NFL’s rich history, including classic programs, famous artwork, and legendary players. Additionally, its Live Service events keep you connected to every pivotal moment of the actual NFL season, from the thrill of the kickoff weekend to the drama of the NFL Draft.

Retro Bowl Price: Free

Dive into the nostalgic world of arcade games with Retro Bowl for Android, a pixel-art NFL game that brings old-school charm to modern gaming. As your team’s head coach and manager, you’re tasked with making crucial decisions, from lineup changes to handling press interviews. This game is about leading your team to victory in each match and crafting a lasting legacy in the league. Your strategic choices and managerial skills will be tested as you strive to build a dynasty and claim the ultimate prize in one of the top NFL apps for Android.

Ted Ginn: Kick Return Football Price: Free to play

Ted Ginn: Kick Return Football is a surprisingly good mobile football game. Your goal is to return kicks for touchdowns. You guide the player with simple one-handed controls. The game also features player upgrades and tournaments; you get points for reaching within field goal range. That means it’s not just a pass-or-fail kind of thing. It’s simple but satisfying. Some free-to-play elements don’t pervade every little corner of the game like most others. It’s not bad.

Touchdown Manager Price: Free to play

Touchdown Manager is a fairly competent football sim. It’s not officially licensed. That means all of the players, teams, etc, are fictional. The game lets you construct teams, train players with a fairly decent training system, devise strategies, and win championships. We highly recommend you set your training regimens. Auto training isn’t great in this game. Otherwise, it’s pretty decent for football fans. We would’ve liked to see a game like this with NFL players. However, we’ll take what we can get in this genre.

Yahoo Fantasy Football Price: Free

Yahoo is ESPN’s biggest competitor in the fantasy sports scene. Yahoo’s app does much of the same stuff as ESPN’s. That means you can create and join leagues, conduct drafts, set your rosters, browse free agency, make trades, and chat with other managers. Yahoo’s app is a little more stable than ESPN’s, but not by much. We recommend occasionally checking your rosters on a computer for accuracy’s sake. Yahoo and ESPN are the best free fantasy football options. Those who don’t mind spending a few bucks can try out FanDuel and Draft Kings. They’re not great, but they are different.

