10 best NFL football games for Android
Baseball is America’s pastime, but football is its most popular sport. The Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the country. You can find fans everywhere. Unfortunately, mobile football games aren’t as great as their console counterparts. There are a few good ones, but the most popular games in the segment are free to play with aggressive in-app purchase strategies. Also, most are arcade or simulation games without much actual football action. In short, you get the best football gaming experience on a gaming console by a long shot. However, those who still want to try it out can check out the best football games for Android here.
The best NFL football games for Android
NFL Rivals
Price: Free to play
CBS Franchise Football
Price: Free to play
CBS Franchise Football is an NFL simulator for CBS. That means it’s mostly a free-to-play cash grab. However, the app has some redeeming qualities. It’s addictive and fun, and the grind isn’t too bad if you’re patient. It features many actual NFL players, all teams, and simple, hands-off mechanics. It’s a great way to kill time that should last longer than a few hours. Eventually, It gets tedious, but that could mean a few hours or months. It’s all about what you like.
ESPN Fantasy Sports
Price: Free
Fantasy sports is one of the few games that work great on mobile. ESPN Fantasy Sports is one of the most popular fantasy football platforms on the Internet. The app lets you communicate with other managers, trade, set your lineups, browse free agency, and more. It also lets you create leagues, join leagues, and draft your teams. That’s all the app needs to do. It does have the occasional bug. Thus, if we were you, we’d occasionally verify that your rosters are set properly on the website. Otherwise, the app works pretty well.
Fanatical Football
Price: Free
Fanatical Football is an unofficial football game with actual football mechanics. You play as fictional teams, run plays, score touchdowns, etc. The mechanics are a bit clunky, and the graphics are second-rate. The game also has some bugs. However, it’s still one of the better pure football games on the Play Store. The game also features two play modes, player upgrades, power-ups, and more. It’s a free-to-play game, and that’s not great. It could be much, much worse, though.
Football Dash
Price: Free to play
Football Dash is an excellent arcade-style football game. You plow your way through a ton of defenders to score touchdowns. The game features simple, one-handed mechanics, power-ups, Google Play Games leaderboards, and more. It’s not much. However, the arcade style makes it great for short play sessions. It’s perfect for commercial breaks during a game. Otherwise, there isn’t much to it.
Madden NFL 24 Mobile Football
Price: Free to play
Retro Bowl
Price: Free
Ted Ginn: Kick Return Football
Price: Free to play
Ted Ginn: Kick Return Football is a surprisingly good mobile football game. Your goal is to return kicks for touchdowns. You guide the player with simple one-handed controls. The game also features player upgrades and tournaments; you get points for reaching within field goal range. That means it’s not just a pass-or-fail kind of thing. It’s simple but satisfying. Some free-to-play elements don’t pervade every little corner of the game like most others. It’s not bad.
Touchdown Manager
Price: Free to play
Touchdown Manager is a fairly competent football sim. It’s not officially licensed. That means all of the players, teams, etc, are fictional. The game lets you construct teams, train players with a fairly decent training system, devise strategies, and win championships. We highly recommend you set your training regimens. Auto training isn’t great in this game. Otherwise, it’s pretty decent for football fans. We would’ve liked to see a game like this with NFL players. However, we’ll take what we can get in this genre.
Yahoo Fantasy Football
Price: Free
Yahoo is ESPN’s biggest competitor in the fantasy sports scene. Yahoo’s app does much of the same stuff as ESPN’s. That means you can create and join leagues, conduct drafts, set your rosters, browse free agency, make trades, and chat with other managers. Yahoo’s app is a little more stable than ESPN’s, but not by much. We recommend occasionally checking your rosters on a computer for accuracy’s sake. Yahoo and ESPN are the best free fantasy football options. Those who don’t mind spending a few bucks can try out FanDuel and Draft Kings. They’re not great, but they are different.
