5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week didn’t see any major new apps but there were quite a few games worth highlighting.

Mythic Samkok

Price: Free with in-app purchases Mythic Samkok is an action-adventure game set in the world of the Three Kingdoms. I’ll be totally honest; while this game has reasonably decent graphics and gameplay, it feels like just about any other typical pay-to-play action game. The story is pretty generic and easy to overlook, and while it’s a stable game, it’s nothing too special either. Although there are some challenges to be had, like many mobile games, there are also a lot of automated aspects.

Ikemen Villians Otome Game

Price: Free with in-app purchases Ikeman Villians is a Japanese dating sim and adventure game centering around a secret organization comprised of cursed members with unique powers that are supposed to serve Her Majesty the Queen, but these so-called gifts have a hidden dark side. Dating sims have become more and more commonplace in recent years, and while this one doesn’t look much different from some of the others that have crossed my desk over the last year or so, at least it has a bit of a darker vibe to it. During my limited time playing the game, I found it had enough story and dialogue to draw me in and the fact it’s free to play means you have very little to risk.

Happy Dessert Cafe Price: Free with in-app purchases

Cafe management games are a dime a dozen in the mobile world, but not all of these experiences are equal and many feel like simple cash grabs. The good news is that Happy Dessert Cafe might feel familiar but it’s a well fleshed out game with cute graphics and plenty to keep you busy. On the downside, microtransactions can be a bit aggressive here and if you don’t want to pay extra to remove video ads, you’ll also have to deal with short ads as well.

Fortias Saga Price: Free with in-app purchases

It is the year 730 in the Eradel calendar and a war has erupted between the humans and the dark forces in the land. You must journey across the land by foot and sometimes flying ship, fighting enemies and bringing balance to the world. If you’re looking for a fun action adventure game with a story that is actually at least slightly fleshed out for a change, you’ll like this one. Just be aware that the beginning tutorial isn’t very well done, but if you can get through that you’ll find a pretty decent experience underneath.

Wild Frost Price: Free demo, $6.99

The popular card game Wildfrost is transitioning to the digital realm with an Android roguelite experience. Set in a world perpetually shrouded in winter, you find yourself among the inhabitants of Snowdell, one of the few remaining strongholds against the eternal cold. It’s worth noting that while the game is free to try, you’ll only get a limited taste. To access the full game, you’ll need to pay $6.99, which is reasonable given that this is a complete game rather than just a brief mobile experience.

