The Messenger app just gained a variety of handy features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Messenger app has gained four new features this week.

One of the most notable features is the option to send higher-quality photos to a contact.

File size limits have also been increased from 25MB to 100MB.

Messenger is one of the most popular mobile messaging apps in the US, and it’s received several handy additions in recent times. Meta isn’t stopping here, as it’s just announced several more features.

The company announced in a blog post that you can now send “HD” photos in chats thanks to the availability of an “HD” toggle in the image preview window. Meta later clarified to The Verge that “HD” in this instance refers to images measuring 4,096 x 4,096 — so 4K in other words.

Staying with photos, the company confirmed that shared photo albums are now a thing. You simply need to select multiple photos and tap “create album.” Everyone in the chat can then view the album, add or remove images, and more.

Meta has also bumped up file-sharing size limits from 25MB to 100MB. This lags behind WhatsApp‘s previously announced 2GB file limit, though, but still makes for a welcome upgrade.

Finally, Messenger now lets users add a contact via a QR code. WhatsApp has offered this feature for years now too, but we’re still happy to see it here as it’s more convenient in theory than typing out someone’s name or number.

