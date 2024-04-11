Google Wallet now lets you manage payments and passes from its new website

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet now has its own website.

The website shares many similarities with the website for Google Pay.

Users will be able to access passes and IDs on the website, but some will only be available on the app.

Users now have two ways to access Google Wallet. The service now has its very own website where you can manage your payment methods and passes, update Wallet and Google Pay settings, and view recent transactions.

If you go to wallet.google.com/wallet/home, you’ll be taken to the new Google Wallet website which may look familiar if you have ever visited Google Pay. In fact, it appears there are mostly only minor differences between the two websites.

The biggest difference is the appearance of a Passes section, which takes you to where you can “view loyalty cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, and more.” Any loyalty card, concert ticket, or other type of pass you’ve added through the app will also be viewable on this webpage. However, it warns that certain passes “such as private passes, are only accessible from the Google Wallet app.”

Unlike with passes, you’ll be able to be able to add payment cards directly on the website. However, this section also has a disclaimer that certain “payment methods (like Google Store credit or financing) aren’t available on this website.”

The same is true for the Transactions section which won’t show transactions like purchases from Google Play, YouTube, or Google One. But you will be able to view payments, purchases, and other transactions like: Contactless payments made with your Android device

Virtual card transactions made online (US only)

Transactions from Plaid linked accounts (US only)

Changes to your Google Pay balance (US only)

