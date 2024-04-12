VPN by Google One is shutting down for good

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is discontinuing VPN by Google One.

The service will be shut down later this year.

Pixel users will still be able to access Google’s VPN on their Pixel 7 and newer models.

Google has announced that it’s shutting down VPN by Google One. The company is informing Google One users of its demise through an email. One of our team members also received the email in which Google does not specify an exact shut-down date for the Google One VPN service but says that the benefit will be phased out “later this year.”

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Google launched VPN by Google One as an alternative to other popular virtual private networks like Nord VPN and Express VPN. It is available on all Google One plans, including the cheapest $1.99/month one.

In its email, Google says it’s phasing out VPN by Google One to make way for more in-demand features and benefits. The company also confirmed to 9to5Google that it is discontinuing the VPN feature because “people simply weren’t using it.” Existing users of the service will be redirected to third-party alternatives.

Meanwhile, Google says Pixel users will still be able to access Google’s VPN through Pixel settings if they have a Pixel 7 or newer model.

Google is also discontinuing free shipping for select print orders from Google Photos in Canada, the UK, the US, and the EU starting May 15.

Comments