Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: Which is the better buy?

With a bag of new tricks, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the new smartwatch clamoring for your wrist. But does it do enough to persuade owners of recent Apple Watches to upgrade? If you own a Series 8, it’s likely a question you’re grappling with. We’re here to answer it in our Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9 comparison.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: At a glance Choosing between two of the best smartwatches on the market is no easy task, so here are the key differences between Apple's newest models. The Apple Watch Series 9 packs a swifter S9 chipset than the Series 8's S8 silicon.

The S9 chipset also includes a neural engine that powers several smart features of the Series 9. The Series 8 does not have this feature.

Apple also brings a new pink color to the Watch Series 9.

Both smartwatches feature the same fitness and health tracking loadout.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a brighter display, peaking at 2,000 nits.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9 specs

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 8 Display

Apple Watch Series 9 LTPO OLED Retina

396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nits brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Apple Watch Series 8 LTPO OLED Retina

484 x 396 pixels (45mm)



430 x 352 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 1000 nits brightness

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Durability

Apple Watch Series 9 WR50

IP6X-certified

Apple Watch Series 8 WR50

IP6X-certified

SoC

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple S9 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S8 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U1 chip (Ultra-wideband)

RAM

Apple Watch Series 9 1GB

Apple Watch Series 8 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch Series 9 32GB

Apple Watch Series 8 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch Series 9 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 8 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch Series 9 WatchOS 10

Apple Watch Series 8 WatchOS 9

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red, and Pink



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Connectivity

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2475 (41mm)

Model A2477 (45mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2475 (41mm)

Model A2477 (45mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Sensors

Apple Watch Series 9 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Apple Watch Series 8 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Compatibility

Apple Watch Series 9 iOS 17 or later

Apple Watch Series 8 iOS 15 or later



Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: Features

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9 battle is remarkably close on paper, but their feature kits have a few differences. The Series 9 introduces a few features primarily powered by the new neural engine on the S9 chipset.

For many, onboard Siri processing is the most intriguing addition to the Series 9. No longer will the watch need to send Siri commands into the digital ether to process your demands. Instead, all voice prompts will be deciphered and actioned on-device. This gives the Series 9 an advantage over the Series 8 when an internet connection is unavailable. Users can also use Siri to pull up or log health data using their voice.

The neural engine also introduces a new gesture control mechanism. Dubbed Double Tap, users can “click” their watch hand’s index finger and thumb twice to interact with apps on the Series 9. The gesture controls the main button within any given app, so users can play or pause music, disable alarms, or even answer calls. It can also flick through widgets on the Series 9 interface.

For many, onboard Siri processing is the most intriguing addition to the Series 9.

While the Series 8 does feature an ultra-wideband chip, the Series 9’s U2 chipset allows for more precision when searching for a companion iPhone 15. The watch will guide users to the exact whereabouts of the smartphone when it’s within 20 feet of your location. It’s a nice quality-of-life improvement for those who frequently forget where they put their hardware.

Beyond these additions, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 8 are essentially similar. You’ll find the same fitness tracking features, including the temperature sensor and ECG. Apple’s third-generation heart rate sensor still features across both models.

While the Series 9 is gaining watchOS 10 out of the box, it won’t be exclusive to the new smartwatch. The Series 8 also stands to gain the OS’s new features, from the new widgets to offline mapping support.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: Design

Series 9 Series 8

It really is a game of spotting the difference between the Series 8 and Series 9. The most notable tweak is the new pink colorway that gives the Series 9 a bit more personality than its predecessor. Beyond this, you’ll still find the minimal bezels, the digital crown at the top-right flank, and similar watch band support across the two devices.

Apple is taking a more serious approach to ethically sourced material for its new watch, though. It uses more recycled content in the Series 9 than the Series 8, extending to the new bands.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: Price and colors

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 debuted in 2022, starting at $399. Now that the Series 9 is available, you can likely find it at a much lower price point. Colors on offer include Starlight, Midnight, Product Red, silver, graphite, and gold. The latter two options are limited to the stainless steel body, while silver is shared with aluminum.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available to preorder and goes on sale from September 22, 2023. As is tradition, Apple has kept its predecessor’s price of $399. You’ll need $499 for the cheapest LTE model and $699 for the stainless steel alternative.

Colors on offer include the new pink colorway, joining the returning cast of Starlight, Midnight, Product Red, and silver. The stainless steel model is available in gold, graphite, and silver.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 9: Should you upgrade?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Nips and tucks are the order of the day for new Apple Watches, and the Series 9 is no exception. This makes choosing the right time to upgrade an absolute nightmare. So, should you upgrade from the Series 8 to the Series 9?

Well, the new watch introduces virtually no design changes or fitness tracking enhancements over its predecessor, but its new neural engine powers useful onboard Siri computations and the double tap gesture. If you purchase an iPhone 15, the U2 chip will also be helpful if you ever lose your smartphone. But overall, we don’t think Apple brings enough to the Series 9 to warrant the upgrade, especially if you only lean on the Apple Watch’s fitness features.

For new users, the Series 9 is the natural place to start your Apple Watch journey, but existing users looking for a real killer addition may have to wait for the Apple Watch X, or stretch their budget to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Do you agree? Which Apple Watch do you think is the better buy? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

Are the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 waterproof? The Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 are both water resistant. This also means that you can shower while wearing either, or enjoy a swim workout without issue.

How long does the Apple Watch Series 9 battery last? Apple claims that the Series 9 battery life lasts 18 hours per charge, which is the same as the Series 8.

Does the Apple Watch Series 9 come with a charger? The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a charging cradle, but you have to supply your own charging brick.

Can Apple Watch Series 9 measure blood pressure? The Apple Watch Series 9 does not have a built-in blood pressure monitor.

Does the Apple Watch Series 9 track sleep? Yes, the Apple Watch Series 9 tracks all the standard sleep metrics, including sleep stages, time asleep, and blood saturation levels.

