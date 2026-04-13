Apple could outclass Samsung and Google with its smart glasses

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is developing smart glasses (code-named N50) that are expected to be unveiled late this year or early next, with a full release in 2027.

Unlike competitors using plastic, Apple plans to use “luxurious” acetate for up to four distinct frame styles.

Apple’s smart glasses will focus on media capture, notifications, and hands-free interaction via an upgraded Siri in iOS 27.

Meta managed a surprise hit with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and since then, we’ve seen renewed interest from the likes of Google and Samsung in Android XR to make smart glasses more popular. But Android isn’t the only platform in this space, as Apple is also building its own pair of smart glasses, expected to launch later this year.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is currently developing its own pair of smart glasses similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The glasses are internally code-named N50 and are expected to be unveiled at the end of this year or early next year, with an actual release in the pipeline for later in 2027.

Apple’s smart glasses are said to be designed for everyday use, like taking photos and videos, syncing with a smartphone for editing and sharing, handling phone calls, listening to notifications, playing music, and enabling hands-free interaction via the upgraded Siri in iOS 27.

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Citing employees working on the project, Apple’s strategy is to outdo competitors by tightly integrating the smart glasses with the iPhone and offering a more premium build. Apple is expected to design its own frames, with at least four different styles and colors in the works: A large rectangular frame, reminiscent of Ray-Ban Wayfarers

A slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook

Larger oval or circular frames

A smaller, more refined oval or circular option The frames are said to be made from a high-end material called acetate, which is said to be more durable and “luxurious” than the standard plastic used by many brands. Finishes include black, ocean blue, and light brown. Apple’s goal is to create an instantly recognizable design, which is internally referred to as the “icon.”

In contrast, Google and Samsung are leaning on Warby Parker for the frames, though we will have to wait for their final released products to know more about the build and materials. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses use frames by EssilorLuxottica.

Something else Apple could do differently is change the camera system in the smart glasses. The company is said to be considering vertically oriented oval lenses with surrounding lights, a departure from the circular design that has become iconic in Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The glasses are also said to be part of Apple’s broader push into AI wearables, complementing the likes of the upcoming camera-equipped pendant and camera-equipped AirPods. The report is quite optimistic about the smart glasses’ success, remarking that if Apple executes them properly with a functional Siri, they could become one of the dominant products in their category, much like the Apple Watch. Samsung and Google should watch this space, as the success of the Android XR platform depends on them and other partners.

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