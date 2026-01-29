Samsung confirms AR glasses with multimodal AI capabilities are coming this year

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that its next-gen AR glasses are coming later this year.

The company made the announcement during its recent earnings call.

Samsung has promised that the device will deliver rich and immersive multimodal AI experiences.

Samsung has officially confirmed that it plans to launch its long-rumored AR glasses later this year. The confirmation came during Samsung’s Q4 2025 earnings call, where Seong Cho, EVP of Mobile Experiences, outlined the company’s outlook for 2026.

While discussing Samsung’s broader device roadmap for the year and its XR (extended reality) plans, Cho said the company aims to deliver “rich, immersive multimodal AI experiences” through diverse form factors such as the “next-generation AR glasses.”

The statement marks the first time Samsung has publicly tied its AR glasses to a launch window, moving the project from rumor territory into officially acknowledged product plans.

Back in November, we learned that the company was working on XR glasses, along with early details such as model numbers and connectivity options. A later report from Galaxy Club added more details, claiming that Samsung is developing not one but two versions of the glasses.

According to that report, one model carries the identifier SM-O200P, while a second version is labeled SM-O200J. While the differences between the two remain unclear, both models are reportedly intended for the same markets, suggesting possible regional variants or hardware configurations rather than entirely separate products.

Galaxy Club also reported that Samsung’s XR glasses will include a built-in 12MP camera with autofocus, a Qualcomm AR1 chipset, and a 155mAh battery. That said, these specifications are still based on early leaks and should be treated with caution until Samsung makes them official.

While Samsung has now confirmed that its AR glasses are coming this year, the launch doesn’t appear imminent. The company unveiled its Galaxy XR headset in October last year, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Samsung targets a similar late-year launch window for the glasses as well.

