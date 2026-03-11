Google's prototype smart glasses can give you directions by simply looking at a poster

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Dieter Bohn shared a demo of the company’s prototype Android XR display glasses.

In the demo, the glasses are used for live translation, a video call, obtaining walking directions, and more.

Bohn reveals there were clip-on prescriptions for the demo at MWC, but this won’t be done for the final product.

Just like Samsung, Google is currently working on smart glasses that will use its Android XR platform. This includes a range of devices, from a Ray-Ban Meta-like product to Project Aura. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, the tech giant offered a demo for its prototype Android XR display glasses, which we got to try out for ourselves. Now Google’s Dieter Bohn has shared an extended version of that demo.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on Reddit, Bohn posted a video of the prototype that appeared at Google’s MWC booth. The glasses feature a single display and are fully integrated with the latest Gemini 3 models. During the demo, Bohn demonstrates the device’s various abilities, like live translation, video calls, and so on.

One of the more impressive feats that was shown off was getting directions by simply looking at a poster. Bohn stares at a poster of a soccer field, then asks Gemini for walking directions to that stadium. Gemini was able to figure out where Bohn wanted to go and not only offered directions in his field of view, but also provided a map when he looked down.

Bohn also used Gemini to identify an album cover. In addition to identifying the album, the AI was able to play music from that album by opening YouTube Music.

The final part of the demo focused on Nano Banana integration. Bohn asked Gemini to use the built-in camera to take a photo of the people in front of him. He then asked the AI to reimagine the photo, placing everyone in front of the La Sagrada Familia, a famous church in Barcelona.

Bohn makes it clear that these smart glasses are just prototypes and that the final version will look and feel different. He adds that there were prescription clip-ons for this prototype, but that’s “not something that we’d do on final versions.”

Follow