Apple's developer conference is less than a month away, and Google could be a big part of it

TL;DR Apple’s annual developer conference will span June 8 through June 12, including a main keynote on the opening date.

The company is teasing “AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools” will be revealed during WWDC 2026.

WWDC 2026 could give us our first look at how Google AI models will power Apple Intelligence features, following a joint partnership announced in January.

All our focus is on Google I/O 2026, but on the eve of Google’s annual developer conference, Apple announced the date of its own. The company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) for 2026 kicks off June 8 and will conclude June 12. The catchphrase for WWDC 2026 is “Coming bright up,” paired with a glowing render of its Apple Park render and a light-refracting logo of Swift, its programming language. The developer-focused event will serve as the first official look at Apple’s next operating system updates, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

The main WWDC 2026 keynote begins June 8 at 10 AM ET / 1 PM PT, with in-person festivities occurring at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event will also be live-streamed on YouTube, Apple’s website, and the Apple TV app. It’s unclear whether this year’s WWDC keynote will have a “live” component — recent Apple events have been pre-recorded, even for in-person audiences.

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Apple says the main keynote and the following Platforms State of the Union will introduce “incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.” The Platforms State of the Union directly follows the main keynote and starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT. Then, there are virtual developer sessions, live online presentations, group sessions, and more to come between the June 8 kickoff and the June 12 finale.

Google and Android fans will have a reason to watch closely — Apple made a deal with Google at the beginning of this year to use Gemini and Google Cloud for Apple Foundation Models. The joint statement released in January 2026 revealed the scope of the partnership: Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models will be based on Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology. These models will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year. It’s likely that we’ll learn more about how Google models will power Apple Intelligence experiences at WWDC 2026, especially considering Apple’s callout of “AI advancements” being showcased at the event.

The June 8 date for Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote means that the main event is less than a month away. But first, Google I/O 2026 starts tomorrow. Are you looking forward to seeing what Apple has in store for AI and software at WWDC 2026? Let us know in the comments below.

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