Apple takes a step towards Android by opening up Siri to third-party AI in IOS 27

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly opening Siri to third-party AI in iOS 27.

Apple’s new “Extensions” system may let users choose which AI handles their queries.

This means Gemini, Claude, and other App Store chatbots could all plug into Siri.

Apple could finally be opening the door, and Google is in a prime spot to walk right in. After years of keeping Siri locked down, Apple is reportedly planning to let other AI assistants connect directly to Siri in iOS 27. This means the iPhone might not just use Apple’s own AI or even just ChatGPT anymore. If any AI is ready for this moment, it’s Google Gemini.

Currently, Siri still acts as a middleman. Even with Apple’s recent AI updates, most requests stay within Apple’s system, and only a few are sent to ChatGPT for more advanced questions.

That setup could change dramatically in iOS 27. Bloomberg reports that Apple is opening its voice assistant to rival AI services, and that includes Google’s Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and any other chatbot that lands in the App Store. According to the report, Apple is building an “Extensions” system that lets you pick which AI brain handles your voice requests. This shift is different from Apple’s effort to revamp Siri with Gemini under the hood, as per the outlet.

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This is a big opportunity for Gemini. Google has been promoting Gemini across Android, Search, and its apps, aiming to make it a true assistant replacement instead of just a chatbot. If Apple allows deeper integration, Gemini could bring features like real-time web context and multimodal understanding directly to the iPhone.

Apple’s AI strategy has been cautious. While competitors sprinted ahead, Apple leaned into on-device processing and privacy-first features. That’s great for security, but it also slowed down how quickly Siri evolved.

Now, instead of trying to do everything itself, Apple is changing its approach and letting others handle the more complex tasks.

This is where Google comes in. Gemini is not just another option; it is one of the few AI systems already running at a large scale, with deep connections to services people use every day. Adding Gemini to Siri could quickly improve what iPhones can do, without Apple having to build all the features itself.

Some important questions remain. How will Apple protect privacy when user requests are sent to Google’s servers? Will there be revenue-sharing if people subscribe to Gemini’s premium features through Siri? And will Google be able to match the deep integration that Apple’s own AI features have?

Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 at WWDC this June, so we should get concrete answers in a few months.

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